Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life. Through our specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services, we are dedicated to providing solutions that address public health threats. Through social responsibility, we aim to build healthier and safer communities. We aspire to deliver peace of mind to our patients and customers so they can focus on what’s most important in their lives. In working together, we envision protecting or enhancing 1 billion lives by 2030. For more information visit www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter.
400 Professional Drive Suite 400
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Stock Symbol: EBS
NEWS
The FDA is expected to make decisions on Emergent BioSolutions’ sNDA for OTC Narcan and Roche’s Polivy in frontline DLBCL.
WHO declared the monkeypox outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern [PHEIC].” As COVID-19 wanes, Tonix, SIGA, Emergent Bio and others are now targeting monkeypox.
With the submission of NDAs and BLAs, multiple companies are bidding for regulatory approval of drug candidates. BioSpace takes a look at several of the latest requests.
The week began with positive updates in the vaccine development space against various infectious diseases from Emergent, Merck, Affinivax and Ocugen.
Johnson & Johnson and Emergent BioSolutions are accusing each other of breaching their COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement.
An investigation conducted by the U.S. House of Representatives shows Emergent was forced to destroy nearly 400 million doses of the vaccine. The company disputes the report’s claim.
Emergent BioSolutions Founder and former chief executive officer Fuad El-Hibri has died, the company reported.
Across a range of indications, COVID-19-related and non-COVID-19-related, there was plenty of clinical trial news last week.
As BioSpace proudly introduces our 2022 Hotbed Maps, let’s explore the industry’s most thriving territories, research leading employers and search for relevant jobs on BioSpace.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS