Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life. Through our specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services, we are dedicated to providing solutions that address public health threats. Through social responsibility, we aim to build healthier and safer communities. We aspire to deliver peace of mind to our patients and customers so they can focus on what’s most important in their lives. In working together, we envision protecting or enhancing 1 billion lives by 2030. For more information visit www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter.

  2024 Best Places to Work
400 Professional Drive Suite 400
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Tel: 240-631-3200
Stock Symbol: EBS
Courtesy of Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Policy
FDA Action Alert: Roche, Emergent and More
The FDA is expected to make decisions on Emergent BioSolutions’ sNDA for OTC Narcan and Roche’s Polivy in frontline DLBCL.
March 24, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Monkey pox vesicles in a hand
Policy
Are Companies Scrapping COVID Therapies for Monkeypox?
WHO declared the monkeypox outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern [PHEIC].” As COVID-19 wanes, Tonix, SIGA, Emergent Bio and others are now targeting monkeypox.
July 26, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Drug Development
Emergent, Astellas & More Submit New Applications to FDA
With the submission of NDAs and BLAs, multiple companies are bidding for regulatory approval of drug candidates. BioSpace takes a look at several of the latest requests.
June 24, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Corey Casper and the development of AAHI's bivalen
Drug Development
Merck, Emergent, Affinivax and Ocugen Level Up in Vaccine Development
The week began with positive updates in the vaccine development space against various infectious diseases from Emergent, Merck, Affinivax and Ocugen.
June 21, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Pictured: Scales of justice swing in the air/court
Business
J&J, Emergent Accuse Each Other Of Violating COVID-19 Vaccine Deal
Johnson & Johnson and Emergent BioSolutions are accusing each other of breaching their COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement.
June 7, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Policy
Congressional Report Claims Emergent Mishap Destroyed 400 Million Doses of J&J Vaccine
An investigation conducted by the U.S. House of Representatives shows Emergent was forced to destroy nearly 400 million doses of the vaccine. The company disputes the report’s claim.
May 11, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
The Washington Post/Getty Images
Business
Emergent BioSolutions Founder Fuad El-Hibri Dies Weeks After Retirement
Emergent BioSolutions Founder and former chief executive officer Fuad El-Hibri has died, the company reported.
May 2, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Pfizer’s Paxlovid, Immunome Set and Gilead’s Trodelvy
Across a range of indications, COVID-19-related and non-COVID-19-related, there was plenty of clinical trial news last week.
March 13, 2022
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Bio NC
BioSpace Launches 2022 Hotbed Maps to Highlight Thriving Life Sciences Clusters
As BioSpace proudly introduces our 2022 Hotbed Maps, let’s explore the industry’s most thriving territories, research leading employers and search for relevant jobs on BioSpace.
January 17, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Press Releases
Emergent BioSolutions Expands NARCAN® Nasal Spray Distribution Capabilities to Enhance Customer Delivery Experience Across the Country
August 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Emergent BioSolutions Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 6, 2024
 · 
41 min read
Press Releases
Emergent BioSolutions Completes Sale of RSDL® (Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion) Kit to SERB Pharmaceuticals for $75 Million
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Emergent BioSolutions Launches Opioid Emergency Preparedness ‘Lay, Spray, Stay’ Public Education Campaign Starring Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith
July 24, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Business
Emergent BioSolutions to Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results & Conduct Conference Call on August 6, 2024
July 23, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Emergent BioSolutions Announces Shelf-Life Extension for NARCAN® Nasal Spray in Canada
July 22, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Emergent BioSolutions Continues to Drive Improved Financial Position as Part of Multi-Year Transformation Plan
July 10, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Update: Emergent BioSolutions Awarded $250+ Million in Contract Modifications to Supply U.S. Government with Four Critical Medical Countermeasure Products
July 3, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Drug Development
Deals
Emergent BioSolutions Announces Sale of Baltimore-Camden Manufacturing Site to Bora Pharmaceuticals for $30 Million
June 20, 2024
 · 
4 min read
