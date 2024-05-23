Job creations
Although Massachusetts’ life sciences job growth increased by just 2.5% in 2023, the state continues to grow the industry, according to a new MassBioEd report.
Securing top talent in research and development and manufacturing will remain challenging for life sciences companies in 2024, according to a new report by CBRE.
The global contract development and manufacturing organization is investing $1.2 billion to boost production capabilities at its Holly Springs, North Carolina, site including mammalian cell culture bioreactors.
With the investment in the plant, Daiichi Sankyo is looking to create new laboratories for its antibody-drug conjugates used to develop and manufacture therapies for breast, lung and stomach cancers.
The Empire State is seeing large infusions of funds from the state and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to develop therapies for cancer and other applications.
The pharmaceutical giant aims to hire another 50 people by the end of this year to work on a new platform dedicated to harnessing data and AI insights in drug discovery.
Mock facilities can shorten the time it takes to bring new employees up to speed on processes and logistics, as well as allow companies to recruit individuals with limited experience.
In a recent study of the U.S. states with the best and worst job markets, nine came out on top. Read on for details about the life sciences industry and jobs available in each state.
At almost 80,000 square feet, the addition will allow the Japan-based to create jobs for in-office and hybrid workers in the region.
A total of nine U.S. cities stood out in terms of total NIH funding in 2022.
A Kenilworth, NJ, R&D campus that formerly served as Merck’s global headquarters is now set to reopen and become the Northeast Science and Technology (NEST) Center.
Bioversity plans address two key pain points in the industry: the current system cannot produce enough talent to keep up with demand, and the workforce as a whole lacks diversity.
Despite oft-reported news of layoffs, the life sciences industry continues to have golden spots of expansions in terms of jobs, year-on-year revenue and in building new facilities and programs.
Two new developments for lab and office space are expected to add over 2,000 acres of space in Atlanta to accommodate the life science industry’s rapid growth.
The life sciences industry saw modest salary growth compared to recent years and gaps persisted for women and racial and ethnic minorities.
