Job creations

Massachusetts’ Life Sciences Job Growth Slows, but 10-Year Outlook Remains Strong: Report
Although Massachusetts’ life sciences job growth increased by just 2.5% in 2023, the state continues to grow the industry, according to a new MassBioEd report.
June 12, 2024
4 min read
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scientific data
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
Securing top talent in research and development and manufacturing will remain challenging for life sciences companies in 2024, according to a new report by CBRE.
June 6, 2024
3 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Fujifilm's head office in Canada
Fujifilm Pumps $1.2B into CDMO Capacity in North Carolina, Eyes 680 New Jobs by 2031
The global contract development and manufacturing organization is investing $1.2 billion to boost production capabilities at its Holly Springs, North Carolina, site including mammalian cell culture bioreactors.
April 12, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D illustration of antibody-drug conjugates with their toxic payloads
Daiichi Sankyo Drops $1B to Boost ADC Manufacturing Capacity at German Site
With the investment in the plant, Daiichi Sankyo is looking to create new laboratories for its antibody-drug conjugates used to develop and manufacture therapies for breast, lung and stomach cancers.
February 20, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
An aerial view of the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
New Initiatives Pump Money into Cell and Gene Therapy Development in New York
The Empire State is seeing large infusions of funds from the state and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to develop therapies for cancer and other applications.
November 15, 2023
5 min read
Charlotte LoBuono
An employee working on screens at GSK's AI Hub
GSK Seeks Talent to Boost Data Science Capabilities
The pharmaceutical giant aims to hire another 50 people by the end of this year to work on a new platform dedicated to harnessing data and AI insights in drug discovery.
October 4, 2023
2 min read
Shawna Williams
Sequence's new training facility
New Training Models Address Workforce Gap in Biopharma Manufacturing
Mock facilities can shorten the time it takes to bring new employees up to speed on processes and logistics, as well as allow companies to recruit individuals with limited experience.
September 20, 2023
4 min read
Jennifer Markarian
Pictured: White 3D US map on white background
The 9 US States with the Best Job Markets Hiring Now
In a recent study of the U.S. states with the best and worst job markets, nine came out on top. Read on for details about the life sciences industry and jobs available in each state.
July 26, 2023
4 min read
Rosemary Scott
Pictured: Inside of Kyowa Kirin headquarters
Kyowa Kirin Opens New Jersey Headquarters
At almost 80,000 square feet, the addition will allow the Japan-based to create jobs for in-office and hybrid workers in the region.
July 20, 2023
2 min read
Rosemary Scott
Pictured: Researcher working in the lab
Columbus, Cincinnati & Indianapolis Top List of Emerging Hubs for Researchers
A total of nine U.S. cities stood out in terms of total NIH funding in 2022.
June 8, 2023
4 min read
Rosemary Scott
Pictured: Rendering of NEST development
New Research and Innovation Hub to Open in Former Merck HQ in New Jersey
A Kenilworth, NJ, R&D campus that formerly served as Merck’s global headquarters is now set to reopen and become the Northeast Science and Technology (NEST) Center.
June 6, 2023
2 min read
Rosemary Scott
Pictured: Bioversity
MassBio Launches Nonprofit to Fill Hiring and Diversity Gaps in Massachusetts
Bioversity plans address two key pain points in the industry: the current system cannot produce enough talent to keep up with demand, and the workforce as a whole lacks diversity.
June 1, 2023
3 min read
Rosemary Scott
Courtesy of Getty Images
Three New Developments Bring New Jobs, Opportunity
Despite oft-reported news of layoffs, the life sciences industry continues to have golden spots of expansions in terms of jobs, year-on-year revenue and in building new facilities and programs.
June 1, 2023
2 min read
Lisa Munger
Pictured: 3D rendering of the future of the Rowen
Atlanta Poised to Become Biopharma Hot Spot as New Developments Add 80k+ Jobs
Two new developments for lab and office space are expected to add over 2,000 acres of space in Atlanta to accommodate the life science industry’s rapid growth.
May 16, 2023
3 min read
Rosemary Scott
BioSpace Salary Report: Life Sciences Salaries Grow at Slower Pace than Previous Years
The life sciences industry saw modest salary growth compared to recent years and gaps persisted for women and racial and ethnic minorities.
March 14, 2023
2 min read
Lisa Munger
Research Institute Announces Major Staffing Expansion
October 31, 2023
2 min read
‘For Hire’ Signs Are out at Pacific NW Life Science and Biotech Organizations – Career Match and Hiring Virtual Event on Nov. 10
October 27, 2021
3 min read
IQVIA Announces Opening of New Q2 Solutions Innovation Laboratories in North Carolina, Creating New Jobs and Expanded Capabilities
October 6, 2021
4 min read
Moderna Reaffirms Commitment to Job Creation in Massachusetts
June 18, 2021
6 min read
Aran Biomedical Expansion: Galway Implantable Device Manufacturer to create 150 New Jobs
April 11, 2021
2 min read
Cambia Health Foundation Announces 12 New Sojourns® Scholars and the Leadership Program’s 2021 Call for Applications
January 14, 2021
3 min read
Biotech Career Prospects Improved with New BioTalent Canada Technical Skills Training
October 27, 2020
3 min read
CVS Health to Hire 15,000 Across the U.S. in Fourth Quarter
October 19, 2020
4 min read
Zynex Reaches 400 Salesperson Milestone Ahead of Schedule
September 10, 2020
3 min read
The North American Veterinary Community Hosts Virtual Job Fair To Help Fill More Than 2,500 Essential Veterinary Jobs
June 17, 2020
5 min read
American Regent to Hire More than 120 in New York and Ohio
April 30, 2020
3 min read
CAE recalls all temporarily laid-off employees in Canada and signs contract with the Government of Canada for life-saving ventilators
April 20, 2020
2 min read
DaVita Hiring 15,000 New Teammates Nationwide
April 2, 2020
4 min read
Caregiver Inc. Announces Hiring During Coronavirus Crisis
March 31, 2020
2 min read
CVS Health to Provide Bonuses, Add Benefits and Hire 50,000 in Response to Pandemic
March 23, 2020
3 min read
Arizona Technology Council’s Quarterly eImpact Report Reveals the Number of Technology Firms in Arizona Tops 9,000 for the First Time
December 17, 2019
2 min read
A Stepping Stone to Increase Diversity in Biomedical Research
November 18, 2019
5 min read
Business
Synthorx Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
November 5, 2019
8 min read
Deals
Eyemart Express Continues Focus on Aggressive Growth, Job Creation
October 15, 2019
2 min read
BraunAbility Commits to Recruiting More People with Mobility Disabilities
October 1, 2019
4 min read
