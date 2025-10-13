With over 20 years of management of associations at the highest levels Dan Leonard has had a unique 360-degree view of the healthcare ecosystem in America from the payor, innovative and generic pharma, and patient perspectives. Leonard is the Executive Director of We Work For Health where he works with corporations, nonprofit associations, and professional societies in the healthcare space on strategic planning, advocacy, policy and public affairs.

From 2020 to 2022 Leonard served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Association for Accessible Medicines (AAM), the nation’s trade association for the makers of generic and biosimilar medicines which fill 9 out of 10 prescriptions in the United States. Prior to joining AAM, Leonard served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Pharmaceutical Council (NPC), which sponsors and conducts research on a number of critical health policy issues.

Prior to his time in the pharmaceutical space, Leonard was an executive responsible for Public Affairs and Advocacy at one of the nation’s leading payor organizations America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), the trade association representing companies providing health insurance coverage in the United States.

Leonard has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio, where he currently serves on the Board of Trustees, and he received a master’s degree in Government from the Johns Hopkins University.