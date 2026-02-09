Oded Ben-Joseph, PhD, MBA, is a founder and managing partner at Outcome Capital, a highly specialized life science strategic advisory and investment banking firm. He is passionate about helping cutting-edge life sciences companies enhance their clinical and strategic value and chart a path to successful liquidity. He has held numerous entrepreneurial and operational roles, including co-founder and director of ELIOS Vision (now Bauch and Lomb), CEO of XCell Medical, Ester Neurosciences and Caliber Therapeutics, and executive in residence at Oxford Bioscience Partners. His academic appointments include assistant professor at the University of Michigan (Radiology and Neuroscience), visiting associate professor at Tokushima University and visiting scientist at Pfizer. He has published numerous scientific and industry papers. Ben-Joseph received a B.Sc. from Imperial College London and a Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge. He completed his postdoctoral training at the University of Michigan and received an MBA from the University of Bradford.