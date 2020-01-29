Liver Cancer Insight Report: Current Therapies, Drug Pipeline and Outlook

Liver cancer, also known as hepatic cancer and primary hepatic cancer, is a relatively rare form of cancer that has a high mortality rate. As with other cancers, liver cancer starts when cells grow out of control and crowd out normal cells. The liver is made up mainly of cells called hepatocytes, but also includes cells that line its blood vessels and cells that line small tubes in the liver called bile ducts. The different types of cells in the liver can form several types of malignant and benign tumors. These tumors have different causes, are treated differently, and have a different prognosis.

Incidence rates for liver cancer began rising in the mid-1970s, and they are expected to go up through at least 2030. Rates are also increasing globally. A study published in the December 2017 JAMA Oncology​ found the incidence of liver cancer increased by 75 percent worldwide between 1990 and 2015. Liver cancer has the highest incidence rates in sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia, and the incidence rates in Mongolia far exceed those of any other country.

The American Cancer Society estimates new diagnoses for primary liver cancer and intrahepatic bile duct cancer in the United States for 2020 will be approximately 42,810 new cases (30,170 in men and 12,640 in women). More than 800,000 people are diagnosed with this cancer each year throughout the world. Rates of both incidence and mortality are 2 to 3 times higher among men in most world regions; thus, liver cancer ranks fifth in terms of global cases and second in terms of deaths for males.

Liver cancer is now the fastest increasing cause of cancer death in the U.S. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2020 about 30,160 people (20,020 men and 10,140 women) will die from primary liver cancer and intrahepatic bile duct cancer. On a global scale, liver cancer was the sixth most commonly diagnosed cancer and the fourth leading cause of cancer death in 2018, with about 841,000 new cases and 782,000 deaths annually.

This report aims to give an overview of liver cancer, as well as explore current therapies, drugs in the pipeline and the future treatment landscape for patients and their caregivers living with liver cancer. Please read the full report for more information.