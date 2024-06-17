Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Polaris Group is a multinational biotechnology company focused on developing novel anti-cancer therapies. Our lead drug candidate, Pegargiminase (ADI‑PEG 20), is a biologic in late-stage clinical development for a wide range of cancers, including hepatocellular carcinoma, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma, acute myeloid leukemia and others. Polaris Group is involved in every stage of the drug development process. Our family of companies harnesses structure-based drug design technology to create novel oncology therapies, conducts clinical studies at top-tier cancer centers worldwide and operates cGMP Production Facilities in Northern California and China
Polaris Group’s Strategic Partner Nanotein Technologies Launches GROW-NK, a Revolutionary NK Cell Activation and Expansion Reagent, Propelling the Field of NK Cell Therapy
Vacaville, CA 95688
Stock Symbol: 6550.TDW