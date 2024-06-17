SUBSCRIBE
Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Polaris Group is a multinational biotechnology company focused on developing novel anti-cancer therapies. Our lead drug candidate, Pegargiminase (ADI‑PEG 20), is a biologic in late-stage clinical development for a wide range of cancers, including hepatocellular carcinoma, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma, acute myeloid leukemia and others. Polaris Group is involved in every stage of the drug development process. Our family of companies harnesses structure-based drug design technology to create novel oncology therapies, conducts clinical studies at top-tier cancer centers worldwide and operates cGMP Production Facilities in Northern California and China

Polaris Group’s Strategic Partner Nanotein Technologies Launches GROW-NK, a Revolutionary NK Cell Activation and Expansion Reagent, Propelling the Field of NK Cell Therapy

4941 Allison Parkway, Suite B
Vacaville, CA 95688
Tel: 707-451-0441
Stock Exchange: Taiwan
Stock Symbol: 6550.TDW
Polaris Group’s Strategic Partner Nanotein Technologies Launches GROW-NK, a Revolutionary NK Cell Activation and Expansion Reagent, Propelling the Field of NK Cell Therapy
Polaris Group (TWSE: 6550), a multinational biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development of novel biological drugs for cancer and other metabolic diseases, today announced...
June 7, 2023
Drug Development
Liver Cancer Insight Report: Current Therapies, Drug Pipeline and Outlook
Incidence rates for liver cancer began rising in the mid-1970s, and they are expected to go up through at least 2030. This report aims to give an overview of liver cancer, as well as explore current therapies, drugs in the pipeline and the future treatment landscape for patients and their caregivers living with liver cancer.
January 28, 2020
Tracy Lawton
Deals
Polaris Group Announced the Acquisition of Genovior Biotech, Initiating Dual-Engine Growth
December 21, 2023
Business
Polaris to Expand Vacaville Site with Acquisition of 15 Acres
January 26, 2022
Business
Polaris Announces Drs. James Allison and Padmanee Sharma Joining its Scientific Advisory Board
July 8, 2018
Drug Development
Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and Preclinical Research
May 10, 2018
Business
Polaris Pharmaceuticals Adopts Medidata Solutions, Inc. Payments
September 20, 2016
Biotech Beach
Polaris Pharmaceuticals Release: ADI-PEG 20 Is A Potential Salvage Therapy For BRAFi Resistant Melanoma
April 19, 2016
