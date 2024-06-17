SUBSCRIBE
Immatics

NEWS
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Business
Moderna, Immatics Ink Potential $1.8B Oncology Deal including Cancer Vaccines
The collaboration, which includes an upfront payment of $120 million to Immatics, pairs Moderna’s mRNA technology with Immatics’ T-cell receptor platform for cancer treatment.
September 11, 2023
2 min read
Connor Lynch
Business
Immatics Falls Victim to GSK’s Receding Cell Therapy Pipeline
GSK has pulled out of its partnership focused on developing T-cell receptor therapeutics for solid tumors with Immatics, the German biotech revealed in its Q3 financial results published Thursday.
November 17, 2022
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Immatics to Raise $110M in Stock Offering Following Promising Solid Tumor Data
Immatics announced plans to raise about $110 million in a common stock offering following the release of promising early-stage data that supports its ACTengine technology platform.
October 10, 2022
2 min read
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: 89bio, Tonix, Arcutis and More
89bio presented positive data for pegozafermin in SHTG, Tonix enrolled its first patient with Long COVID for TNX-102, Belite enrolled patients with STGD1 and more clinical trial news.
August 28, 2022
August 28, 2022
Mark Terry
Drug Development
New NSCLC Data Supports Combination of BMS’ Opdivo and Yervoy
The combination of Opdivo plus Yervoy in addition to chemotherapy demonstrated additional benefits in patient populations who usually have poor prognoses.
June 6, 2022
June 6, 2022
Hannah Chudleigh
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Amgen, AstraZeneca, Avillion Attack Asthma
Closing out the month of May, plenty of companies presented or announced clinical trial updates and news. Here’s a look.
May 20, 2022
May 20, 2022
Mark Terry
Business
Bristol Myers Squibb Drops $920 Million to Broaden Partnership with Immatics
Bristol Myers Squibb is dropping $920 million to acquire the exclusive global rights of Immatics’ experimental cancer drug program, the companies announced Tuesday morning.
December 14, 2021
2 min read
Alvin Clavines
Business
Immatics’ Engineered T-Cell Receptors Could Play Important Role in Cancer Treatments
The next several years will be transformative in the cell and gene therapy space, and Immatics’ Chief Medical Officer Cedrik M. Britten believes his company’s engineered T-cell receptors may play an important role in providing treatment options for cancer patients.
February 2, 2021
4 min read
Alex Keown
BioSpace Global Roundup, Aug. 20
Biopharma and life sciences companies from across the globe provide updates on their businesses and pipelines.
August 19, 2020
August 19, 2020
Alex Keown
Press Releases
Immatics Appoints Alise Reicin to Board of Directors
July 31, 2024
July 31, 2024
Press Releases
Immatics Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation at ESMO Congress 2024
July 18, 2024
July 18, 2024
Business
Immatics Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update
May 14, 2024
May 14, 2024
Business
Immatics Announces Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Update
March 21, 2024
March 21, 2024
Lone Star Bio
Immatics Announces Pricing of $175 Million Public Offering
January 17, 2024
3 min read
Lone Star Bio
Immatics Announces Proposed Public Offering - Jan 17, 2024
January 17, 2024
3 min read
Business
Immatics Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update
November 14, 2023
21 min read
Drug Development
Immatics Reports Interim Clinical Data from ACTengine® IMA203 and IMA203CD8 TCR-T Monotherapies Targeting PRAME in an Ongoing Phase 1 Trial
November 8, 2023
November 8, 2023
Policy
Immatics Receives FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation for ACTengine® IMA203 TCR-T Monotherapy
October 24, 2023
6 min read
Drug Development
Immatics Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate PRAME TCR Bispecific IMA402 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors
August 10, 2023
August 10, 2023
