Immatics
NEWS
The collaboration, which includes an upfront payment of $120 million to Immatics, pairs Moderna’s mRNA technology with Immatics’ T-cell receptor platform for cancer treatment.
GSK has pulled out of its partnership focused on developing T-cell receptor therapeutics for solid tumors with Immatics, the German biotech revealed in its Q3 financial results published Thursday.
Immatics announced plans to raise about $110 million in a common stock offering following the release of promising early-stage data that supports its ACTengine technology platform.
89bio presented positive data for pegozafermin in SHTG, Tonix enrolled its first patient with Long COVID for TNX-102, Belite enrolled patients with STGD1 and more clinical trial news.
The combination of Opdivo plus Yervoy in addition to chemotherapy demonstrated additional benefits in patient populations who usually have poor prognoses.
Closing out the month of May, plenty of companies presented or announced clinical trial updates and news. Here’s a look.
Bristol Myers Squibb is dropping $920 million to acquire the exclusive global rights of Immatics’ experimental cancer drug program, the companies announced Tuesday morning.
The next several years will be transformative in the cell and gene therapy space, and Immatics’ Chief Medical Officer Cedrik M. Britten believes his company’s engineered T-cell receptors may play an important role in providing treatment options for cancer patients.
Biopharma and life sciences companies from across the globe provide updates on their businesses and pipelines.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS