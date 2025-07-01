FDA Signs Off on Neurogene’s ‘Best-Case Scenario’ Pivotal Study Design for Rett Syndrome

Neurogene has reached alignment with the FDA regarding the design of a registrational study for the investigational gene therapy NGN-401 for Rett Syndrome, which will allow the biotech to convert its current Phase I/II study into a pivotal trial.

The FDA has allowed Neurogene to run a single-arm and baseline-controlled study with female patients aged three years and up, according to the company’s Monday announcement . NGN-401 will be given at a single dose with the trial assessing for treatment responders, as measured by the Clinical Global Impression-Improvement (CGI-I) scale and achievement of developmental milestones or skills.

In a note to investors on Monday, analysts at William Blair noted that reaching agreement with the FDA is the “best-case scenario” for Neurogene, “as it allows for fast conversion of clinical trial sites.” The agreed-upon trial design also involves “a favorable/feasible control strategy, rigorous primary endpoint, and broad age range,” according to the analysts.

The endpoint, in particular, poses a stringent definition of what a treatment responder is, they added. “We believe the demonstration of clinical benefit as measured through CGI-I will be helpful during future labeling and payer discussions, if approved.”

Stifel analysts agree, writing in a note that Neurogene’s pivotal study protocol is both “favorable” and “doable.” The use of a small sample and a single study arm, in particular, “aligns with the bull case,” they added.

Both Stifel and William Blair compared Neurogene’s study design on Monday with that of Taysha Gene Therapies, which last month also reached alignment with the FDA on a pivotal protocol for its own Rett syndrome gene therapy TSHA-102. The two studies look similar, according to both analyst firms, except for some key differences.

“We see Neurogene’s trial as differentiated by the lower age bound . . . and the definition of responder,” William Blair explained. Stifel analysts likewise flagged the differences in what constitutes a responder, noting that Taysha’s trial employs a lower hurdle for establishing efficacy. Neurogene however intentionally chose a more rigorous endpoint “for the broadest label . . . which could offer a meaningful commercial advantage,” Stifel explained, citing conversations with the biotech.

Monday’s news comes months after Neurogene revealed that a patient died in its Phase I/II Rett syndrome study after being treated with a 3E15-vg dose of NGN-401. The FDA at the time allowed Neurogene to push through with the trial, but only using a lower dose—the same dose to be used in the pivotal study.

The alignment with the FDA is also in line with statements from the agency’s new leadership signaling support for regulatory flexibility for gene therapies and rare diseases.

In April, for instance, Commissioner Marty Makary said that he is open to considering a new pathway for approving rare disease therapies based on a candidate’s “plausible mechanism.” If drugs have a mechanism of action that is “scientifically plausible,” then they could be approved on a conditional basis.