Facade of the FDA's office in Maryland
FDA
BeiGene’s Tevimbra Wins First US Approval Following Tough Regulatory Path
After several delays, BeiGene on Thursday finally secured the FDA’s approval for its PD-1 inhibitor Tevimbra for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma.
March 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA signage at its office in Maryland
FDA
BeiGene Secures Fifth Approval for Brukinsa, Expands into Follicular Lymphoma
BeiGene’s Brukinsa becomes the first BTK inhibitor approved for follicular lymphoma, the most common type of low-grade non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
March 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Businessmen shaking hands after closing a deal
Business
BeiGene Inks Potential $1.3B Deal with Ensem for Early-Stage CDK2 Inhibitor
The biotech company has bought the global rights to an investigational oral CDK2 inhibitor from Ensem Therapeutics in a licensing agreement valued at up to $1.33 billion if all milestones are met.
November 21, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Illustration of a tumor in the lungs/iSt
Drug Development
ESMO Abstract Leak Reveals Promising NSCLC Therapies from BMS, BeiGene, J&J, Mirati
The abstracts, made available Tuesday ahead of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2023, show strong efficacy data from some promising non-small cell lung cancer treatments.
October 18, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Stop sign in front of FDA headquarters/S
Drug Development
FDA Regulatory Gauntlet Isn’t Getting Any Easier, Just Ask These Companies
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Intarcia Therapeutics and Taysha Gene Therapies this week got stark reminders of the difficulties in getting treatments through the regulator’s approval process.
September 22, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Novartis' head office in Canada/iStock,
Business
Novartis Returns Cancer Asset Tislelizumab to BeiGene
After facing regulatory roadblocks, Novartis is returning the anti-PD-1 antibody to the cancer-focused biotech, which regains global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize tislelizumab.
September 19, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Illustration of money exchanging hands/i
Business
Week in Review: Licensing Deals, M&A, EU Regulators on a Tear, Latest in IRA Battle
This week: Cancer license deals from J&J and BeiGene, a potential $7B acquisition by Roche and confirmed $1.9B Lilly buy, EU fine for Illumina, and more legal challenges to the Inflation Reduction Act
July 14, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Novartis/Courtesy of Adobe Stock, Yingko
Business
Novartis Drops Anti-TIGIT Checkpoint Inhibitor Partnership with BeiGene
After paying $300 million upfront to BeiGene for option rights to ociperlimab in December 2021, Novartis has dropped the agreement and given the rights back to the Chinese biotech.
July 11, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Connor Lynch
Pictured: 3D illustration of antibody-drug conjugates carrying toxic payloads
Business
BeiGene Ups ADC Investment with $1.3B DualityBio Licensing Deal
The biotech has acquired an exclusive global license for Shanghai-based DualityBio’s investigational antibody-drug conjugate for select solid tumors.
July 10, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Connor Lynch
IN THE PRESS
Biotech Bay
BeiGene to Present at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
June 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
BRUKINSA® Data at ASCO Underscore Differentiated Clinical Profile for Treatment of CLL and SLL
May 24, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Biotech Bay
BeiGene Highlights New Hematology Portfolio and Pipeline Data at EHA2024
May 14, 2024
 · 
16 min read
Business
BeiGene Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates
May 8, 2024
 · 
15 min read
Genetown
BeiGene Demonstrates Global Progress in 2023 Responsible Business & Sustainability Report
April 26, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Genetown
Global Oncology Innovator BeiGene Highlights New Data across Hematology and Solid Tumor Portfolio at 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting
April 24, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Policy
BeiGene Receives European Commission Approval for Tislelizumab as Treatment for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
April 23, 2024
 · 
8 min read
FDA
BeiGene Receives FDA Approval for TEVIMBRA® for the Treatment of Advanced or Metastatic Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma After Prior Chemotherapy
March 14, 2024
 · 
20 min read
Business
First Doses of BRUKINSA® provided to Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia in Low- and Middle-Income Countries Under Collaboration of The Max Foundation, BeiGene, and the BeiGene Foundation
March 13, 2024
 · 
10 min read
FDA
BeiGene Announces FDA Accelerated Approval of BRUKINSA for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma
March 7, 2024
 · 
13 min read
