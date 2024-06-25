BeiGene
After several delays, BeiGene on Thursday finally secured the FDA’s approval for its PD-1 inhibitor Tevimbra for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma.
BeiGene’s Brukinsa becomes the first BTK inhibitor approved for follicular lymphoma, the most common type of low-grade non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
The biotech company has bought the global rights to an investigational oral CDK2 inhibitor from Ensem Therapeutics in a licensing agreement valued at up to $1.33 billion if all milestones are met.
The abstracts, made available Tuesday ahead of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2023, show strong efficacy data from some promising non-small cell lung cancer treatments.
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Intarcia Therapeutics and Taysha Gene Therapies this week got stark reminders of the difficulties in getting treatments through the regulator’s approval process.
After facing regulatory roadblocks, Novartis is returning the anti-PD-1 antibody to the cancer-focused biotech, which regains global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize tislelizumab.
This week: Cancer license deals from J&J and BeiGene, a potential $7B acquisition by Roche and confirmed $1.9B Lilly buy, EU fine for Illumina, and more legal challenges to the Inflation Reduction Act
After paying $300 million upfront to BeiGene for option rights to ociperlimab in December 2021, Novartis has dropped the agreement and given the rights back to the Chinese biotech.
The biotech has acquired an exclusive global license for Shanghai-based DualityBio’s investigational antibody-drug conjugate for select solid tumors.
