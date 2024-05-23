Liver cancer
LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Coherus BioSciences and Junshi Biosciences’ PD-1 inhibitor Loqtorzi significantly boosted progression-free and overall survival in a late-stage study of patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.
BMS presented late-stage results on Tuesday at the ASCO annual meeting which showed the combination of Opdivo and Yervoy lowered the risk of death by 21% in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, compared to two kinase inhibitors.
2024 began with several biopharma players posting positive Phase III data that could mean new market share for the companies and longer survival times and quality of life for patients.
Bristol Myers Squibb secured another late-phase immuno-oncology victory Wednesday, showing that the combination of Opdivo and Yervoy improved overall survival in a patient population served by rival checkpoint inhibitors from AstraZeneca and Roche.
The company’s immunotherapy, in combination with chemotherapy Avastin, showed favorable progression-free survival in a late-stage hepatocellular carcinoma study.
In a Phase Ib/II study, Tempest Therapeutics’ investigational PPAR⍺ antagonist—combined with Roche’s Avastin and Tecentriq—showed strong signs of survival benefits in liver cancer patients.
Following a nearly decade-long effort, Delcath Systems finally won the FDA’s greenlight for its Hepzato Kit for the liver-directed treatment of adult patients with metastatic uveal melanoma.
The settlement agreement between the companies follows three patent-infringement lawsuits filed by Bristol-Myers Squibb over the blockbuster cancer immunotherapies.
As the FDA cracks down on accelerated approvals, Genentech, a Roche company, voluntarily withdrew its monoclonal antibody, Tecentriq, for metastatic bladder cancer.
Final analysis of the Himalaya trial demonstrated safety as well as a statistically relevant 22% improvement of overall survival (OS) without exposing the patient to an increase in liver toxicity.
AstraZeneca has been struggling to find an effective use for its anti-CTLA-4 antibody tremelimumab. It may have finally found it.
Less private investment and innovation in the development of new antibiotics are impeding efforts to combat drug-resistant infections.
Of these six patients, three had a partial response (PR) with their tumors shrinking by more than 30%.
Triumvira’s inaugural program is directed against HER2, a well-known tumor-associated antigen that is expressed in multiple tumors.
The oncogenicity and neurotoxicity risks of AAVs and possible mitigation strategies were the primary focus on Thursday.
PRESS RELEASES