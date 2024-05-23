SUBSCRIBE
Liver damage such as Fatty liver, Fibrosis, Cirrhosis, and Liver cancer. 3d illustration
Drug Development
Coherus, Junshi’s PD-1 Blocker Loqtorzi Aces Phase III Liver Cancer Trial
Coherus BioSciences and Junshi Biosciences’ PD-1 inhibitor Loqtorzi significantly boosted progression-free and overall survival in a late-stage study of patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.
June 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Drug Development
ASCO24: BMS Eyes First-Line Treatment in Liver Cancer for Opdivo-Yervoy Combo
BMS presented late-stage results on Tuesday at the ASCO annual meeting which showed the combination of Opdivo and Yervoy lowered the risk of death by 21% in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, compared to two kinase inhibitors.
June 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: A scientist looks into a microscope
Drug Development
5 Successful Phase III Oncology Trials in Q1
2024 began with several biopharma players posting positive Phase III data that could mean new market share for the companies and longer survival times and quality of life for patients.
April 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nsisong Asanga
Pictured: Bristol Myers Squibb office in California
Drug Development
BMS Racks Up Phase III Win in Liver Cancer Targeted by AstraZeneca and Roche
Bristol Myers Squibb secured another late-phase immuno-oncology victory Wednesday, showing that the combination of Opdivo and Yervoy improved overall survival in a patient population served by rival checkpoint inhibitors from AstraZeneca and Roche.
March 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: AstraZeneca's production plant in Sweden
Drug Development
AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi, Chemo Combo Meets Endpoint in Phase III Liver Cancer
The company’s immunotherapy, in combination with chemotherapy Avastin, showed favorable progression-free survival in a late-stage hepatocellular carcinoma study.
November 10, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Blue upward trendline showing rising sto
Drug Development
Tempest’s Stock Skyrockets 4,000% on Early Data for Hepatocellular Carcinoma
In a Phase Ib/II study, Tempest Therapeutics’ investigational PPAR⍺ antagonist—combined with Roche’s Avastin and Tecentriq—showed strong signs of survival benefits in liver cancer patients.
October 12, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Cancer cells growing on the liver/iStock
FDA
Delcath Gets FDA Approval for Cancer Drug-Device Combo 10 Years After Rejection
Following a nearly decade-long effort, Delcath Systems finally won the FDA’s greenlight for its Hepzato Kit for the liver-directed treatment of adult patients with metastatic uveal melanoma.
August 16, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Gavel with cash bills/Courtesy iStock, a
Policy
AstraZeneca Pays $510M to BMS to Settle PD-L1, CTLA-4 Patent Disputes
The settlement agreement between the companies follows three patent-infringement lawsuits filed by Bristol-Myers Squibb over the blockbuster cancer immunotherapies.
August 1, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
David Adam
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Drug Development
Roche Withdraws Tecentriq for Bladder Cancer Indication
As the FDA cracks down on accelerated approvals, Genentech, a Roche company, voluntarily withdrew its monoclonal antibody, Tecentriq, for metastatic bladder cancer.
November 29, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Bodo Marks/picture alliance via Getty
Drug Development
AstraZeneca Moves Toward Approval of CTLA-4 Antibody Combo for HCC
Final analysis of the Himalaya trial demonstrated safety as well as a statistically relevant 22% improvement of overall survival (OS) without exposing the patient to an increase in liver toxicity.
April 25, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jazmine Colatriano M.S.
Bodo Marks/picture alliance via Getty
Drug Development
AstraZeneca Imfinzi-Tremelimumab Combo “Sets New Benchmark” in Liver Cancer
AstraZeneca has been struggling to find an effective use for its anti-CTLA-4 antibody tremelimumab. It may have finally found it.
January 19, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Venatorx’s Path to Novel Antibiotics – and Stopping another Pandemic
Less private investment and innovation in the development of new antibiotics are impeding efforts to combat drug-resistant infections.
October 13, 2021
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Joseph Constance
Drug Development
Relay Therapeutics’ Liver Cancer Approach Paying Early Dividends
Of these six patients, three had a partial response (PR) with their tumors shrinking by more than 30%.
October 8, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Lone Star Bio
Triumvira is Creating a Different Picture for Cancer Patients
Triumvira’s inaugural program is directed against HER2, a well-known tumor-associated antigen that is expressed in multiple tumors.
September 21, 2021
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Policy
FDA Summit on Gene Therapy Risks Proves Timely
The oncogenicity and neurotoxicity risks of AAVs and possible mitigation strategies were the primary focus on Thursday.
September 7, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Elevar Therapeutics Granted Orphan Medicinal Product Designation by the European Medicines Agency for First-Line Systemic Therapy for Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma
August 2, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Can-Fite Provides Namodenoson Patent Update
July 29, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Junshi Biosciences Announces the Acceptance of the Supplemental New Drug Application for Toripalimab Combined with Bevacizumab for the First-Line Treatment of Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma
July 18, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Drug Development
Can-Fite: Granted Breakthrough Abstract Award for Namodenoson in Treatment of Advanced Liver Cancer by ASCO Conquer Cancer Foundation
July 17, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
TriSalus Life Sciences Presents New Data at AACR for SD-101 Delivered by the Proprietary PEDD™ Method in Stage IV Uveal Melanoma Patients With Liver Metastases
April 20, 2023
 · 
15 min read
Biotech Beach
RayzeBio Nominates Glypican-3 (GPC3) Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapy Drug Candidate for Treatment of Liver Cancer
March 21, 2023
 · 
2 min read
BioMidwest
Galectin Therapeutics contribution to improve histology interpretation of cirrhotic liver biopsies with Machine Learning published in prominent Gastroenterology Journal
January 24, 2023
 · 
8 min read
Drug Development
Zhongchao Inc. Established SID Liver Cancer Comprehensive-Disciplinary Physician Education Platform
December 5, 2022
 · 
5 min read
Pharm Country
Results of a Multicenter Study on Delcath’s CHEMOSAT® Hepatic Delivery System Published in Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology
August 5, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Business
CEVEC’s License Partner RZNOMICS Inc. Receives Approval to Initiate Clinical Development of CAP(R) Ad Technology-Produced Gene Therapy Vector in Liver Cancer Patients
July 13, 2022
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Beach
The American Medical Association Approves a New Category I CPT® Code for the HelioLiver™ Test
July 5, 2022
 · 
10 min read
BioCapital
Tremelimumab accepted under Priority Review in the US for patients with unresectable liver cancer in combination with Imfinzi
April 25, 2022
 · 
19 min read
Biotech Beach
Helio Health Announces Publication of ENCORE Data in Hepatology Communications, Demonstrating Superior Performance of HelioLiver for Early Detection of Liver Cancer
March 7, 2022
 · 
6 min read
Policy
Sirtex Medical and Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited receive NDA approval of SIR-Spheres® Y-90 resin microspheres in China from the National Medical Products Administration
February 9, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Pharm Country
Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ Rencofilstat, in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor, Demonstrates Synergistic Anti-Tumor Activity in a Nonclinical Liver Cancer Study
January 26, 2022
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
First Patient Dosed in Randomised Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MTL-CEBPA in Patients with Advanced Liver Cancer
January 25, 2022
 · 
6 min read
Pharm Country
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for CRV431 in the Treatment of Liver Cancer
December 21, 2021
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
Liver Cancer Patient Treated with Can-Fite’s Namodenoson Clears All Cancer Lesions Under Open Label Extension of Phase II Study
December 20, 2021
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
FDA Clears Pharmaxis Cancer Drug to Progress to Phase 2 Study in Liver Cancer
November 9, 2021
 · 
7 min read
ABK Biomedical Announces Enrollment Initiation of First-in-Human Clinical Study with Eye90 microspheres™ for treatment of liver tumors
November 1, 2021
 · 
3 min read
