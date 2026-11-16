Zealand Pharma announces EU approval of Zeydovio™ (glepaglutide) for the treatment of short bowel syndrome

Press release – No. 24 / 2026

Zealand Pharma announces EU approval of ZeydovioTM (glepaglutide) for the treatment of short bowel syndrome

The approval marks the first major advancement in short bowel syndrome treatment in Europe in more than a decade

Zeydovio TM is the first and only ready-to-use GLP-2 therapy to receive regulatory approval

is the first and only ready-to-use GLP-2 therapy to receive regulatory approval Clinically evidenced efficacy paired with simple delivery, positions Zeydovio TM as a transformative therapy for people living with short bowel syndrome

as a transformative therapy for people living with short bowel syndrome Active enrolment into the Phase 3 EASE-5 trial to support a U.S. NDA to advance glepaglutide toward patients globally

Copenhagen, Denmark, November 13, 2026 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company transforming metabolic health so millions can live without limits, today announces that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for ZeydovioTM (glepaglutide), a long-acting, next-generation GLP-2 analog, for the treatment of adults with short bowel syndrome (SBS).

“The European Commission’s approval of Zeydovio™ is an important milestone for people living with short bowel syndrome in Europe, and the first major advancement in treatment in more than a decade. Zeydovio™ combines proven efficacy with simple twice-weekly dosing, and it has the potential to meaningfully ease the burden of this disease.” said Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zealand Pharma. “With this regulatory approval, our focus now turns to finding the right partner to bring ZeydovioTM to as many people living with short bowel syndrome as possible across Europe and beyond, and to further advance the ongoing Phase 3 EASE-5 trial to support U.S. registration.”

In the pivotal Phase 3 EASE-1 trial, twice-weekly glepaglutide delivered a statistically significant and superior reduction in parenteral support requirements versus placebo in people with SBS and intestinal failure (IF), forming the foundation of the approval. Interim data from the EASE-2 and EASE-3 extension trials, which follow patients for up to two years, and the mechanistic EASE-4 trial, which showed improved intestinal absorption with glepaglutide, strengthened the evidence. Across the clinical program to date, glepaglutide has appeared safe and well tolerated. Results from EASE-2 and EASE-3, which confirmed long-term efficacy and safety, are expected to be presented at scientific meetings in 2027.

The marketing authorization is valid in all member states of the European Union, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.

Zealand Pharma is actively engaging in partnership discussions for the future global commercialization of glepaglutide for SBS.

The Phase 3 EASE-5 trial, designed to provide further confirmatory evidence to support a regulatory submission in the U.S., is ongoing, with patient recruitment progressing well.

About short bowel syndrome

Short bowel syndrome (SBS) is a rare, chronic and severe disease associated with reduced or complete loss of intestinal function, leaving many patients chronically dependent on complex parenteral support (PS). While life-sustaining, parenteral support poses significant restrictions on patients’ ability to engage in daily activities. In addition, they are at risk of experiencing a number of serious and life-threatening complications such as sepsis, blood clots, liver damage and renal impairment.

About ZeydovioTM (glepaglutide)

ZeydovioTM (glepaglutide) is a long-acting GLP-2 analog approved in the European Union for the treatment of adults with short bowel syndrome, aiming to reduce or eliminate the need for parenteral support by improving intestinal function. With its long half-life and high stability in aqueous solution, glepaglutide is developed for twice-weekly, subcutaneous administration via a ready-to-use, single-dose autoinjector. The U.S. FDA has granted orphan drug designation for glepaglutide for the treatment of SBS.

About the EASE Clinical Trial Program

The Phase 3 program, named EASE, is designed to evaluate the potential for glepaglutide to reduce or eliminate the need for PS in SBS patients with intestinal failure.

EASE-1 (NCT03690206) was a randomized, double-blind Phase 3 trial in 106 SBS patients with intestinal failure who were dependent on PS for at least three days per week. Patients were evenly randomized to receive glepaglutide 10 mg once or twice weekly, or placebo. The primary endpoint was the absolute change in weekly PS volume from baseline at 24 weeks. At 24 weeks, glepaglutide administered twice weekly significantly reduced the total weekly volume of PS by 5.13 liters/week compared to 2.85 liters/week in the placebo group (p=0.0039). Clinical efficacy was observed in patients with and without colon-in-continuity. Among patients receiving glepaglutide twice weekly, 65.7% achieved a clinical response, defined as at least 20% reduction in weekly PS volume at 24 weeks (versus 38.9% in the placebo group), and 51.4% of patients achieved a reduction in PS days of at least 1 day/week (versus 19.4% in the placebo group). Nine patients treated with glepaglutide were completely weaned off PS (achieving enteral autonomy), while no placebo-treated patients achieved enteral autonomy. For patients treated twice weekly, 14% (n=5) achieved enteral autonomy. Glepaglutide treatment appeared safe and well tolerated.

In total, 102 of 106 participating patients completed EASE-1, of which 96 continued into the two-year long-term safety and efficacy extension trial, EASE-2.

EASE-2 (NCT03905707) was a randomized, double-blind trial in which SBS patients continued their randomly assigned treatment from EASE-1 with glepaglutide 10 mg once- or twice-weekly. Patients who received placebo in EASE-1 were re-randomized to glepaglutide 10 mg once- or twice-weekly. In addition, a smaller group of patients not previously treated with glepaglutide were directly randomized to receive glepaglutide 10 mg once- or twice-weekly. In an interim analysis after at least six months of treatment, clinical response across the key efficacy endpoints was generally maintained or showed continued improvement, including additional patients on both doses weaning off PS.

Patients who completed EASE-2 were eligible for EASE-3 (NCT04881825), evaluating glepaglutide administered once weekly using an autoinjector. The EASE-2 and EASE-3 trials were completed in 2026, and the remaining patients have rolled over to a new extension trial, EASE-6 (NCT07228403). Results from the EASE-2 and EASE-3 trials are expected to be presented at scientific meetings in 2027.

EASE-4 (NCT04991311) was a Phase 3b trial to assess mechanistic effects of glepaglutide once weekly on intestinal fluid and energy uptake, providing evidence of the pharmacodynamic effects of glepaglutide in improving intestinal absorption. The primary endpoint was absolute change in intestinal wet weight absorption. Secondary endpoints assessed changes in energy, electrolyte, and macronutrient absorption after 24 weeks of treatment. Additional endpoints included changes in PS use, body composition and safety after 52 weeks of treatment. At week 24, mean numerical increase in intestinal wet weight absorption was 398 g/day (p=0.0585) and mean energy absorption 1038 kJ/day (p=0.0215). Improvements occurred in electrolyte and macronutrient absorption. At week 52, mean PS volume was reduced by 800 mL/day (p=0.0106) with a reduction in mean PS energy content of 866 kJ/day (p=0.0103).

EASE-5 (NCT07197944) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial, designed to confirm the efficacy and safety of glepaglutide twice weekly, followed by a long-term, open-label safety evaluation in SBS patients with intestinal failure.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on advancing medicines for obesity and metabolic health. Combining more than 25 years of peptide R&D expertise with a proprietary data platform that leverages advanced data‑driven and AI/ML approaches, Zealand Pharma aims to lead a new era in obesity and metabolic health.

To date, more than ten Zealand Pharma‑invented drug candidates have entered clinical development, of which two products have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The Company has collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners for research, development, and commercialization.

Founded in 1998, Zealand Pharma is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a U.S. presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.zealandpharma.com.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 in the United States, as amended, even though no longer listed in the United States this is used as a definition to provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events regarding the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, the timing of the company’s pre-clinical and clinical trials and the reporting of data therefrom. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “will,” “would” and other words and terms of similar meaning. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, or the scientific data presented. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect, and which include, but are not limited to, unexpected costs or delays in clinical trials and other development activities due to adverse safety events, patient recruitment or otherwise; unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical trials; our ability to successfully market both new and existing products; changes in reimbursement rules and governmental laws and related interpretation thereof; government-mandated or market-driven price decreases for our products; introduction of competing products; production problems at third party manufacturers; dependency on third parties, for instance contract research or development organizations; unexpected growth in costs and expenses; our ability to affect the strategic reorganization of our businesses in the manner planned; failure to protect and enforce our data, intellectual property and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may reject, fail to approve or may delay approval of our drug candidates or expansion of product labeling; failure to obtain regulatory approvals in other jurisdictions; exposure to product liability and other claims; interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; unexpected contract breaches or terminations; inflationary pressures on the global economy; and political uncertainty. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations in any forward-looking statement. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this company announcement and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this announcement. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. Information concerning pharmaceuticals (including compounds under development) contained within this material is not intended as advertising or medical advice.

Zealand Pharma® is a registered trademark of Zealand Pharma A/S. Zeydovio™ is a trademark of Zealand Pharma A/S.

Contacts

Eric Rojas (Investors)

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

erojas@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Anis Ahmadi (Investors)

Investor Relations Manager

neahmadi@zealandpharma.com

Rachel James-Owens (Media)

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

RJamesOwens@zealandpharma.com

Andreas Hylleberg (Media)

Director, External Communications

Zealand Pharma

Email: AHylleberg@zealandpharma.com

Amber Fennell, Jessica Hodgson, and Sean Leous (Media)

ICR Healthcare

ZealandPharma@icrhealthcare.com

+44 (0) 7739 658 783