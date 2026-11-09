Viridian Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Present VRDN-008 Phase 1 Data and FcRn Portfolio Plans on November 9, 2026

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRDN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing potentially best-in-class medicines for autoimmune and rare diseases, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast to present data from the VRDN-008 phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers and development plans for its neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) portfolio on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Viridian will host a conference call and webcast Monday, November 9, at 8:00 a.m. ET to present the VRDN-008 phase 1 data and discuss development plans for the FcRn portfolio. The dial-in number for the conference call is +1 833-461-5787 for domestic participants and +1 585-542-9983 for international participants. The conference ID is 798750309.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" on the Investors section of the Viridian website at viridiantherapeutics.com. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will also be available on the Viridian website.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing better medicines for patients with autoimmune and rare diseases. Utilizing our expertise in antibody discovery and protein engineering, we aim to build on proven science to develop innovative medicines that address unmet needs and improve patient outcomes.

With an immediate focus in thyroid eye disease (TED), we developed LumvoaTM, a full IGF-1R antagonist approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease. We are also advancing elegrobart, a late-stage investigational subcutaneous therapy designed to further address unmet needs in TED and improve patient convenience. Beyond TED, we are advancing a pipeline of potential best-in-class medicines to address multiple serious autoimmune diseases.

Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.viridiantherapeutics.com. Follow Viridian on LinkedIn and X.

Investors

Greg Rossino

grossino@viridiantherapeutics.com

Media

Lisa Lopez

llopez@viridiantherapeutics.com