2026 Q3 Job Market Report: Job opportunities, layoffs show YOY improvement

The third quarter offered positive signals to job seekers looking to secure a new biopharma position as 2026 winds down. Job postings live on the BioSpace website increased, while layoffs decreased. There was also an uptick in initial public offerings (IPOs) and reverse mergers, underscoring continued improvement in biopharma industry health.

Job postings see biggest YOY increase of 2026

During the third quarter, there was a 31% year-over-year increase in job postings live on the BioSpace website, the second significant quarterly jump of 2026: In Q2, positions live were up 15% compared to Q2 2025. In Q1, they were nearly flat year over year, at +0.8%.

Quarter-over-quarter numbers were down slightly in Q3, dipping 2%. However, September data was available for Sept. 1 to 25 only, due to BioSpace website maintenance. It is possible that full data would have shown that jobs live rose from Q2 to Q3—and that the year-over-year jump during the third quarter was higher than 31%.

Positions live had shown quarter-over-quarter increases in the first half of the year, up 8% in Q1 and 12% in Q2.

Additional Q3 data points of interest include:



There were at least 4,400 biotech positions live during every month of the third quarter, the first time that has happened in a quarter since Q3 2024.

Pharma positions live dropped under 5,000 in August, the first monthly total under that number since February.

For the fourth quarter in a row, there were at least 3,000 average jobs live on the website. The 3,917 in Q3 was the highest quarterly figure since 3,956 in Q4 2024.

From a state perspective, there were notable milestones in California and Massachusetts during the third quarter. There were at least 1,000 jobs live in California during every month, the first time that has happened in a quarter since Q2 2025. In Massachusetts, for the second quarter in a row, there were at least 1,000 positions live every month.

Employment opportunities in Massachusetts should grow during Q4. As announced in September , 38 life sciences companies are expected to create 1,644 combined jobs this year in The Bay State through tax incentive awards totaling $40 million.

Fewer companies trim staff, affecting fewer employees

There was significant year-over-year improvement in biopharma layoffs in Q3, according to BioSpace tallies. The number of companies making or planning cuts (27) and the number of affected employees (2,568) were down 56% and 90%, respectively.

There was also quarter-over-quarter improvement. The number of companies trimming their workforces dipped from 29 in Q2 to 27 in Q3, while impacted employees decreased from 8,395 to 2,568, the fewest people affected for any quarter of 2025 or 2026. The next-lowest number was 4,003 in Q4 2025.

As to how many employees affected by Q3 layoffs are now jobless and potentially seeking immediate work, there are likely at least 500, based on cuts whose effective dates were disclosed. For 878 people, many of whom are employed at Big Pharma companies, their employment end dates have not yet arrived. Still, these biopharma professionals may already be looking for their next jobs, given many of their end dates are later this year. For example:



BioMarin Pharmaceuticals is letting go of 117 employees in Novato, California, on Dec. 4.

Johnson & Johnson is laying off 87 people in New Brunswick, New Jersey, on Dec. 18.

Novo is letting go of 108 employees in Plainsboro, New Jersey, on Dec. 31

TScan Therapeutics is cutting 96 people in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Nov. 2.

Those impacted by made or projected layoffs in Q3 will compete for work with biopharma professionals who experienced job loss earlier this year and some who have been unemployed for at least six months. However, not all who fall into that long-term unemployment bucket are applying for positions. Nearly 1 in 4 respondents to an August BioSpace LinkedIn poll of those out of work for at least half a year said they stopped looking for a biopharma job in 2026.

IPO, reverse merger activity up

Increased jobs live on the BioSpace website and decreased biopharma layoffs were not the only good news for job seekers in Q3. The biopharma industry continued to show signs of improvement following a challenging past few years. For example, nine U.S. biotechs had IPOs in the third quarter, including five in August alone . In 2025, there were eight initial public offerings total. The third quarter also saw the third-highest raise of 2026 with ADARx Pharmaceuticals’ $446.3 million IPO.

In addition to initial public offerings, biotechs also embraced reverse mergers during the third quarter. There were 19 completed or planned, up 1,800% from the one reverse merger reported in Q2. There had not been more than one such merger in a quarter since Q2 2025, when there were two.

BLS, ADP data

For those considering finding work outside biopharma, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and ADP data across all U.S. industries indicate employment growth for the quarter, although BLS had more mixed findings.

The U.S. added 29,000 jobs in September, according to BLS. However, economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting job growth of 84,000, CNBC reported . In addition, BLS revised job numbers downward for earlier in the quarter, from +21,000 to -10,000 in July and +162,000 to +133,000 in August. That makes employment for those two months 60,000 lower than previously reported.

ADP’s recent employment reports, produced in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab, have shared positive data for the third quarter, most especially in September. The U.S. economy added 90,000 private-sector jobs last month, reflecting accelerated hiring for the first time since May, according to the most recent report. In July and August, 44,000 and 38,000 positions were added, respectively.

Job activity trends

*Layoff numbers exclude contract development and manufacturing organizations, contract research organizations, tools and services businesses and medical device firms. To tally the cuts, BioSpace compiles data for known workforce reductions. The number of employees affected is identified or estimated primarily through information in company press releases, Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notices, SEC filings and other media outlets’ reports or via confirmation from company officials.

Not all companies disclose downsizing, and some share only the percentage of staff affected. Some biopharmas provide total numbers retrospectively rather than disclosing individual workforce reductions as they happen.

This deep dive was originally published as a Career Insider special edition on Oct. 16, 2026.

