Updated Phase 1/2 TARGET-D 101 data for KRAS G12D-mutated metastatic NSCLC to be presented on December 5, 2026, during Oral Abstract Session 1

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that a late-breaking abstract featuring updated clinical data from the Phase 1/2 TARGET-D-101 study of VS-7375 in previously treated patients with KRAS G12D-mutated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has been selected for oral presentation at the IASLC/ASCO 2026 North America Conference on Lung Cancer (NACLC26), taking place December 4–6, 2026. A trial in progress (TiP) abstract on the Phase 2 TARGET-D 202 registration-directed NSCLC trial has also been accepted for poster presentation.

“For people with KRAS G12D-mutated lung cancer, the need for targeted treatment options remains significant. No therapy specifically targeting KRAS G12D is approved, and published research has associated this mutation with worse outcomes, including lower response rates and shorter progression-free survival than other common KRAS variants in metastatic NSCLC,” said Michael G. Kauffman, M.D., Ph.D., President of Development at Verastem Oncology. “We’re advancing VS-7375, an investigational oral, selective KRAS G12D (ON/OFF) inhibitor with best-in-class potential to enable maximal antitumor efficacy with a favorable tolerability profile. The updated TARGET-D 101 data to be presented at the conference build on the findings we reported in October -- including confirmed responses in previously treated NSCLC, with responses observed in patients who had received taxanes. Together, these findings support our broader strategy to move VS-7375 toward the frontline setting.”

Late-Breaking Oral Presentation

Title: Preliminary Efficacy and Safety of VS-7375 in Previously Treated KRAS G12D-Mutated Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Results From the Phase 1/2 TARGET-D-101 Study

Date and time: Saturday, December 5, 2026, 2:45-4:15 p.m. MST

Presenter: Marcelo V. Negrao, M.D., Department of Thoracic-Head & Neck Med Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Abstract Session: Oral Abstract Session 1 (OA01)

TiP Poster Presentation

Title: TARGET-D 202: A Phase 2 Trial of VS-7375, an Oral KRAS G12D (ON/OFF) Inhibitor, in Previously Treated, Advanced KRAS G12D-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Date and time: Saturday, December 5, 2026, 4:15-5:45 p.m. MST

Presenter: Matthew Gumbleton, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor at the University of Utah, Huntsman Cancer Institute

Poster Session: Poster Viewing Reception (PP01.119)

About KRAS G12D

KRAS G12D represents 26% of all KRAS mutations, making it the most prevalent KRAS mutation in human cancers. When the KRAS gene is mutated, it can promote cancer development and growth. Patients with KRAS G12D-mutant tumors often have poorer outcomes, underscoring the need for therapies designed specifically to inhibit this mutation potently and for a long duration. The KRAS G12D mutation occurs most commonly in pancreatic (40%), colorectal (15%), and non-small cell lung (5%) cancers. Currently, no therapies are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) specifically targeting KRAS G12D mutations in cancer.

About VS-7375, an Oral KRAS G12D (ON/OFF) Inhibitor & TARGET-D Clinical Program

VS-7375 is a potential best-in-class, potent, and selective investigational oral KRAS G12D dual ON/OFF inhibitor. It is designed to uniquely bind to both the active (ON) and inactive (OFF) states of KRAS G12D, with the potential to inhibit KRAS G12D signaling and tumor growth more completely than compounds that block KRAS G12D only in the OFF state or only in the ON state.

In June 2025, Verastem initiated TARGET-D 101, a Phase 1/2 dose escalation, dose expansion, and combination clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of VS-7375 in patients with advanced KRAS G12D mutant solid tumors. Verastem has further expanded the VS-7375 clinical program with the initiation of three Phase 2 registration-directed, open-label clinical trials that are enrolling patients: TARGET-D 201 (NCT07644559) in metastatic pancreatic ductal carcinoma, TARGET-D 202 (NCT07659782) in advanced non-small cell lung cancer, and TARGET-D 203 (NCT07659795) in metastatic colorectal cancer.

In July 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) to VS-7375 for the first-line treatment of patients with KRAS G12D-mutated locally advanced or metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas and for the treatment of patients with KRAS G12D-mutated locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic ductal carcinoma who have received at least one prior line of standard systemic therapy. In June 2026, the FDA also granted FTD to VS-7375 for the treatment of adult patients with KRAS G12D-mutated unresectable locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have received platinum-based chemotherapy and an anti-PD-(L)1 antibody either concurrently or sequentially.

In January 2025, Verastem exercised its license for VS-7375 from GenFleet Therapeutics. The license gives Verastem development and commercialization rights outside the GenFleet markets of mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. GenFleet is developing VS-7375 as GFH375 in China.

About Verastem Oncology

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Verastem markets AVMAPKI® FAKZYNJA® CO-PACK in the U.S. Our pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition, FAK inhibition, and KRAS G12D inhibition. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “potential,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements address various matters about, among other things, Verastem Oncology’s programs and product candidates, strategy, future plans and prospects, including statements related to the potential for and timing of commercialization of product candidates, the anticipated timing for any regulatory filings for VS-7375, the expected outcome and benefits of the Company’s collaboration with GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai), Inc., the timing of commencing and completing trials and compiling data, the expected timing of the presentation of data by the Company, the potential clinical value of various of the Company’s clinical trials, and the ability of the Company to raise sufficient capital to fund its development activities. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others: the uncertainties inherent in research and development, such as the possibility of negative or unexpected results of clinical trials; that we may not see a return on investment on the payments we have and may continue to make pursuant to the collaboration and option agreement with GenFleet, or that GenFleet may fail to fully perform under the agreement; that we may not be successful in our continued commercialization of AVMAPKI FAKZYNJA CO-PACK; that the development and commercialization of our product candidates may take longer or cost more than planned, including as a result of conducting additional studies or our decisions regarding execution of such commercialization; that data may not be available when expected; that preclinical studies and any positive preliminary, initial “top-line,” and interim data from our clinical trials of our product candidate may not necessarily be predictive of the results of ongoing or later clinical trials; risks associated with the regulatory and policy actions proposed and enacted by the current U.S. presidential administration that may adversely affect our business; risks associated with the current administration’s reductions to the FDA’s workforce and any subsequent reductions that may lead to disruptions and delays in the FDA’s review and oversight of our product candidates and impact the FDA’s ability to provide timely feedback on our development programs; that our product candidates may not receive regulatory approval, become commercially successful products, or result in new treatment options being offered to patients; and the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" as detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 4, 2026, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, as filed with the SEC on October 5, 2026, as well as the other information we file with the SEC, are possibly realized. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

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