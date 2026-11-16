Syntis Bio Reports Late-Breaking SYNTIETY-1 Data at ObesityWeek® 2026 Demonstrating Daily Oral SYNT-101 Mimics Gastric Bypass Hormone Response with Placebo-Like Tolerability

Placebo-adjusted weight loss at Day 28 in all three dose cohorts, with meal-stimulated increases in PYY (5.1-fold) and GLP-1 (2.3-fold) and 37% suppression of ghrelin

Zero discontinuations across 55 dosed participants; GI adverse events occurred at rates similar to placebo with no dose-response pattern

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syntis Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing novel oral therapeutics that uniquely leverage the small intestine, today announced that results from its Phase 1/1b SYNTIETY-1 trial of SYNT-101, an investigational once-daily tablet for obesity, in two posters, including a late-breaking presentation, were presented at The Obesity Society’s 44th Annual Meeting at ObesityWeek® 2026. Data from the trial demonstrated that SYNT-101 reproduced the meal-driven gut-hormone response of gastric bypass surgery, produced placebo-adjusted weight loss over 28 days, and was well tolerated, with gastrointestinal (GI) adverse events comparable to placebo and no discontinuations.

“SYNT-101 takes a fundamentally different approach from today’s incretin obesity medicines,” said David Rosenbaum, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer of Syntis Bio. “SYNT-101 is designed to remain within the gastrointestinal tract and not to be systemically absorbed. Rather than stimulating a receptor, SYNT-101 acts through nutrient redirection, forming a temporary lining in the upper small intestine that shifts nutrients further down the gut, where they trigger the body’s own satiety hormones with each meal. The relationship between hormone response and weight loss observed across SYNTIETY-1 cohorts provides a clear basis for dose selection as we design a Phase 2 study to characterize dose response and the trajectory of weight loss over a longer treatment period.”

As reported in July and September 2026, SYNT-101 was well tolerated across both the single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) portions of the Phase 1/1b SYNTIETY-1 trial, with no discontinuations among 55 dosed participants, and demonstrated nutrient redirection and a multi-hormone satiety response consistent with gastric bypass. The SAD portion enrolled 32 healthy adults; the 28-day MAD portion enrolled 23 adults with obesity.

New data presented at ObesityWeek include:

Placebo-adjusted weight change at Day 28 of −1.26%, −0.46% and −2.30% in the 857 mg, 1,714 mg and 2,571 mg cohorts, respectively, and −1.37% pooled (nominal p=0.007).

At Day 28, the OGTT response increased 5.1-fold for PYY and 2.3-fold for GLP-1 versus pre-treatment, with 37% suppression of ghrelin and no change in insulin.

The highest-dose cohort had both the largest hormone response (PYY 8.7-fold) and the largest weight loss (exploratory, cohort-level).

Treatment-related GI adverse events occurred in 35% of SYNT-101 participants versus 33% on placebo, with no dose-response pattern and no treatment-related vomiting.

“SYNT-101 is positioned to address segments of the obesity market that current approaches to weight management leave largely unserved. Among incretin treated patients, many do not achieve target weight loss or discontinue therapy due to tolerability and cost, and while bariatric surgery remains the most effective and durable intervention, fewer than 1% of eligible patients undergo the procedure each year,” said Rahul Dhanda, Chief Executive Officer of Syntis Bio. “With SYNT-101, we have the unique opportunity to deliver the same meal-driven hormonal biology of surgery in a once-daily, oral tablet, as opposed to the constant exposure created by injectables. It represents a distinct therapeutic approach rather than an alternative incretin, which we believe positions it as a potential monotherapy, a complement to GLP-1 therapy and a maintenance option following GLP-1 discontinuation.”

Dhanda continued, “SYNTIETY-1 also provides the first clinical validation of the broader SYNT platform. The same transient lining underpins our programs to enhance the oral bioavailability of peptide therapeutics and to retain therapeutic enzymes in the gut for rare pediatric metabolic diseases, extending this safety foundation across our pipeline.”

Syntis plans to initiate a Phase 2 study of SYNT-101 for obesity in 2027.

About SYNTIETY-1

SYNTIETY-1 was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1/1b trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of SYNT-101. The trial comprised two parts: a single ascending dose (SAD) portion, which enrolled 32 adults (BMI 18.5 to 29.9 kg/m²) across four cohorts receiving a single dose of SYNT-101 (857 mg to 3,428 mg, corresponding to one to four tablets) or placebo, and a multiple ascending dose (MAD) portion, which enrolled 23 adults with obesity (BMI 30 to <40 kg/m²) across three cohorts receiving SYNT-101 (857 mg, 1,714 mg or 2,571 mg) or placebo once daily for 28 days. The primary endpoint was safety and tolerability. Exploratory endpoints included changes in gut-hormone response to an oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT), glucose absorption measured by continuous glucose monitoring, and, in the MAD portion, change in body weight.

About SYNT-101

SYNT-101 is being developed as a once-daily pill for the treatment of obesity. SYNT-101 works by transiently blocking nutrient absorption in the proximal small intestine and redirecting nutrients to the distal small intestine to stimulate the natural secretion of satiety and metabolism-regulating hormones, including GLP-1, PYY, ghrelin, and GIP — a multi-hormone signature rather than a single-hormone effect. This mechanism is a key contributor to the efficacy of gastric bypass surgery, which is considered a gold standard for quality weight loss and metabolic disease management. Preclinical data demonstrated 100% preservation of lean muscle mass with consistent 1% weekly weight loss in rodent models. Importantly, SYNT-101 displayed favorable safety and tolerability, along with preliminary weight loss and hormone modulation in the 55 subject Phase 1/1b SYNTIETY-1 (SYNThetic Intestinal ExclusIon Therapy for ObesitY) study in obesity.

About SYNT™ Technology

Syntis Bio’s pipeline programs leverage the power of SYNT™ (SYNthetic Tissue-lining), an oral therapeutic technology designed to enhance disease-modifying activity within the small intestine, the body’s nexus for metabolic control, digestion, and drug absorption. SYNT™ employs mussel-inspired polymer chemistry to deliver a safe, transient polydopamine coating to catalase-rich tissues such as the duodenum. Following deployment in the gastrointestinal tract, the polydopamine lining is sustained for up to 24 hours and is then naturally and safely cleared from the body. In addition to nutrient exclusion, SYNT™ can be designed to install and sustain gut-restricted enzymes in the small bowel and enhance the oral bioavailability of drugs.

About Syntis Bio

Syntis Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a growing pipeline across obesity and rare disease. Syntis Bio’s pill-based synthetic tissue platform unlocks the therapeutic potential of the small intestine by creating a safe, tolerable, and temporary lining that allows precise, programmable control of both nutrient and drug absorption. Syntis Bio is rapidly advancing a pipeline of oral therapies engineered for targeted activity in the small intestine, the body’s nexus for metabolic control, digestion and drug absorption. Alongside SYNT-101, the Company is advancing a portfolio of therapies in obesity and in orphan metabolic diseases. Syntis Bio is headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.syntis.bio and follow us on LinkedIn.

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