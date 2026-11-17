MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simple HealthKit today announced a partnership with Waters Corporation to expand access to at-home cervical cancer screening using the the most comprehensive at-home HPV cervical cancer screening tool available in the U.S. today, the Onclarity™ HPV Self-Collection Kit, tested with the BD Onclarity™ HPV Assay and Simple HealthKit's AI-powered direct-to-patient-provider platform.1

The collaboration combines awareness, personalized engagement, at-home sample collection, provider-reviewed results, telehealth, and follow-up care in one unified experience. Licensed providers oversee the clinical journey, while the assay's extended high-risk HPV genotyping which detects 14 high-risk HPV genotypes and uniquely distinguishes six individual genotypes and three strategically pooled results, can enable timely referral to a specialist in high-risk cases and avoid unnecessary follow up testing in lower-risk patients. 2 This partnership demonstrates how biotech, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic companies, health plans, and provider networks can leverage Simple HealthKit's ready-built, enterprise-grade platform to expand their reach and connect with patients nationwide. Its AI-powered infrastructure integrates with and extends existing patient engagement, education, care navigation, and follow-up capabilities, enabling partners to efficiently deploy and scale patient-centered healthcare programs. The platform also supports comprehensive care gap closure initiatives across national health plans, health systems, retail pharmacies, and rural health communities, helping expand access to essential screening, testing, and preventive care.

"We envision a future where personalized, world-class healthcare is accessible to everyone, regardless of where they live. Our AI-powered direct-to-patient and provider platform brings that vision to life by connecting people with the right education, intelligent personalized engagement, and clinical care at every step. Through partnerships with innovators like Waters Corporation, we are empowering individuals to take charge of their health while making seamless, personalized care accessible at scale," said Dr. Sheena Menezes, CEO and Co-Founder, Simple HealthKit.

"Despite cervical cancer being preventable, a woman dies from the disease every 90 seconds. Expanding access to screening is critical, and at-home HPV self-collection removes barriers that keep people from getting screened. Extended genotyping is another significant advance, allowing clinicians to identify high-risk HPV types and enable more precise risk assessment and tailored care." said Jeff Andrews, M.D., FRCSC, Vice President of Medical Sciences, Waters Advanced Diagnostics, Waters Corporation.

About Simple HealthKit

Simple HealthKit is a leading healthcare platform transforming how people access and experience care through its full-stack, vertically integrated, end-to-end platform, powered by AI. Simple HealthKit delivers best-in-class consumer experiences, AI-powered multimodal engagement, personalized assistants and scalable clinical workflows that improve outcomes across communities. Founded on the belief that world-class care is a right, not a privilege, Simple HealthKit partners with nationwide health plans, pharmaceutical companies, government agencies, employers, and health systems to expand access to personalized, data-driven healthcare at scale.

Disclaimer Language

The BD Biosciences and BD Diagnostic Solutions businesses have been acquired by Waters Corporation ("Waters"). Becton, Dickinson and Company or one of its affiliates or subsidiaries ("BD") remains the legal manufacturer of Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions products until all required regulatory transfers are completed. During this interim period, BD maintains full responsibility for all regulatory obligations of the legal manufacturer. Product information provided here is supplied under BD's regulatory authority. To learn more about the relationship between Waters and BD during this transition period, please see our detailed summary: www.waters.com/bdtransaction.

References

1. There are currently two FDA-approved HPV tests with extended genotyping with different configurations. The BD Onclarity™ HPV Assay individually identifies 6 high-risk HPV genotypes and strategically groups 3 results for 8 moderate-risk HPV genotypes.

2. BD Onclarity™ HPV Assay US Package Insert [8089894].

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SOURCE Simple HealthKit, Inc.