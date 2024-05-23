Cervical cancer
Based on strong overall and progression-free survival data in its Phase III confirmatory study, Pfizer and Genmab’s antibody-drug conjugate Tivdak on Monday secured the FDA’s full approval for recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer that had progressed on or after chemotherapy.
2024 began with several biopharma players posting positive Phase III data that could mean new market share for the companies and longer survival times and quality of life for patients.
The PD-1 inhibitor Keytruda significantly improved overall survival in a late-stage trial when used with chemoradiotherapy to treat patients with newly diagnosed advanced cervical cancer.
