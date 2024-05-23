SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Cervical cancer

LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Pictured: Pfizer's signage at its world headquarters in New York
FDA
Pfizer, Genmab’s ADC Tivdak Scores Full FDA Approval in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Based on strong overall and progression-free survival data in its Phase III confirmatory study, Pfizer and Genmab’s antibody-drug conjugate Tivdak on Monday secured the FDA’s full approval for recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer that had progressed on or after chemotherapy.
April 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A scientist looks into a microscope
Drug Development
5 Successful Phase III Oncology Trials in Q1
2024 began with several biopharma players posting positive Phase III data that could mean new market share for the companies and longer survival times and quality of life for patients.
April 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nsisong Asanga
Pictured: Merck office building in Canada
Drug Development
Merck’s Keytruda Pushes Towards Earlier Stages of Cervical Cancer with Phase III Data
The PD-1 inhibitor Keytruda significantly improved overall survival in a late-stage trial when used with chemoradiotherapy to treat patients with newly diagnosed advanced cervical cancer.
March 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Cervical Cancer Market Size to Reach USD 583.4 Million by 2034, Impelled by the Widespread Adoption of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
August 2, 2024
 · 
10 min read