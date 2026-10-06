Resolution Therapeutics to present interim Phase I/II EMERALD study data on RTX001 as a late-breaker at AASLD 2026

Interim data from Phase I/II EMERALD study for RTX001, Resolution’s engineered Regenerative Macrophage Therapy, accepted as late-breaking presentation

Dr. Lara Campana to present preclinical data on intravenous Regenerative Macrophage Therapy for decompensated cirrhosis

EDINBURGH and LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolution Therapeutics Limited (“Resolution” or “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering Regenerative Macrophage Therapy (RMT) in inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, today announces that interim data from its Phase I/II EMERALD trial for RTX001 has been accepted as a late-breaking presentation at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) – The Liver Meeting® 2026, being held in Denver, Colorado from 5–9 November 2026.

EMERALD is a multi-center, single-arm, first-in-human, open-label study evaluating the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of RTX001, Resolution’s lead engineered RMT, in patients with end-stage liver disease who have recovered from a recent hepatic decompensation. The study is being conducted at leading hepatology centers across the UK and Spain.

Details of the late-breaking presentation are as follows:

Title: Regenerative Macrophage Therapy (RMT) in End-Stage Liver Disease: Early Results from the EMERALD/OPAL Trials

Publication Number: 5034

Session: Late Breaking Posters (“5019-5041”)

Date/Time/Location: Sunday 8 November 2026, 13:00 – 14:00 MST

Separately, Dr. Lara Campana, Senior Vice President, Head of Research and Translational Science at Resolution Therapeutics, will present preclinical data showcasing the evaluation of Regenerative Macrophage Therapy (RMT) as an intravenous treatment for decompensated cirrhosis, examining the biodistribution, tolerability, and organ-specific persistence of RTX001 and non-engineered RMT. The full abstract can be viewed on pages S159 – S160 of the full AASLD abstract supplement here.

Title: Suitability of intravenous administration of Regenerative Macrophage Therapy for the treatment of decompensated cirrhosis

Publication Number: 0176

Session: Industry Research Showcase

Date/Time/Location: Saturday 7 November 2026, 08:30 – 08:45 MST, Bluebird Ballroom 1B

Members of the Resolution senior leadership team will be attending the conference. To request a meeting, please contact contact@resolution-tx.com or visit Booth 2266, Upper Level Exhibit Hall during the conference.

For further information, please contact:

Company

Thivyan Thayaparan

Director, Strategy & Operations

contact@resolution-tx.com

Media

Optimum Strategic Communications

Stephen Adams, Joshua Evans, Aoife Minihan

resolution@optimumcomms.com

+44 (0) 20 3821 6420

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Resolution Therapeutics

Resolution Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering Regenerative Macrophage Therapy in inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company leverages its proprietary platform to develop macrophages with pro-regenerative properties for superior patient outcomes. Resolution’s initial focus is on developing RTX001, its lead product with first-in-class potential supported by preclinical data demonstrating anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory advantages relative to non-engineered macrophages, to treat patients with end-stage liver disease. The Company is also advancing efforts to expand the potential of its platform into inflammatory and fibrotic indications beyond liver disease, including lung fibrosis. Resolution, a spinout from Professor Stuart Forbes’s lab at the University of Edinburgh, is based in Edinburgh and London. Learn more by visiting https://resolution-tx.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.

About American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD)

AASLD is the leading organization of scientists and health care professionals committed to preventing and curing liver disease. It fosters research that leads to improved treatment options for millions of liver disease patients. It advances the science and practice of hepatology through educational conferences, training programs, professional publications, and partnerships with government agencies and sister societies.

About ESLD

The end-stage liver disease (ESLD) patient population in the U.S. is more than 500,000 and expected to grow to 600,000 by 2040. Patients face high mortality rates and limited transplant-free survival. Following a patient’s first decompensation, disease progresses rapidly towards death (37%) or liver transplant (5%) within two years. Furthermore, median survival drops from two years after first decompensation to nine months after the second decompensation event.

About Regenerative Macrophage Therapy (RMT)

Resolution is pioneering a differentiated scientific approach focused on resolving inflammation and fibrosis at the microenvironment level. The therapeutic strategy aims to restore macrophages so they can restart the body’s natural repair process.

Regenerative macrophages have a dual anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effect. By addressing both inflammation and fibrosis, Regenerative Macrophage Therapy is designed to enable tissue regeneration rather than targeting a single disease pathway. Its multimodal mechanism acts on the disease microenvironment, creating potential across a broad range of chronic inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.