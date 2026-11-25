Saudi Government Funding Proposal Supports AI-Driven Oncology Innovation, with Potential Longer-Term Applications in Bio-Defence and Advanced Therapeutic Preparedness

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO0) (OTCMKTS: RKVTF), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies through AI-powered drug discovery, and NanoPalm Ltd. (“NanoPalm”), a Saudi Arabian biotechnology company pioneering advanced patterned lipid nanoparticle (pLNP) delivery systems, are pleased to announce that a proposal has been submitted to the Saudi government for non-dilutive financial support to advance the partners’ joint technology development program.

The proposed initiative brings together Rakovina’s artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled drug discovery capabilities with NanoPalm’s proprietary AI-designed patterned lipid nanoparticle technology. The initial focus is the development of an advanced delivery formulation for kt-3283, Rakovina’s novel bifunctional PARP-HDAC inhibitor, with the objective of improving therapeutic delivery, bioavailability and tumour-specific activity while potentially reducing systemic toxicity.

Beyond its initial oncology application, the combined technology platforms offer potential broader applications in advanced biodefence and biosecurity, where the ability to rapidly develop targeted therapeutic solutions and deliver them precisely to biological targets represents an important emerging opportunity.

The funding submission represents a further step in exploring opportunities to accelerate the collaboration through Saudi Arabia’s growing biotechnology and life sciences ecosystem. Any funding award remains subject to the applicable program’s evaluation and approval process.

“kt-3283 has shown strong lethality against cancer cells in preclinical studies, but like many potent small molecules it is vulnerable to being metabolized in the body before it can reach the tumour," said Kim Oishi, Chief Executive Officer of Rakovina Therapeutics. "NanoPalm's patterned lipid nanoparticles are designed to shield kt-3283 from that metabolism and carry it to cancer cells intact. Lipid nanoparticles are now a proven delivery technology, most notably in the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. We have advanced kt-3283 to the point where it can attract non-dilutive funding, and NanoPalm's submission is an important step toward moving the science forward while limiting dilution for our shareholders."

“By combining our EnsaliX™ AI platform and patterned lipid nanoparticle technology with Rakovina’s discovery capabilities, we are working toward a differentiated approach to precision drug development,” said Dr. Ali Alhasan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NanoPalm. “We believe the potential applications extend beyond oncology, and this initiative aligns with our ambition to support the continued growth of Saudi Arabia’s biotechnology ecosystem.”

Combining AI-Driven Drug Discovery with Precision Nanomedicine

The collaboration brings together two complementary technology platforms addressing distinct but interconnected challenges in modern drug development: identifying increasingly precise therapeutic candidates and delivering them effectively to their intended biological targets.

Rakovina’s AI-enabled drug discovery capabilities draw on licensed platforms, including the Artemis.AI platform and its Deep Docking™ suite of technologies, to which Rakovina holds an exclusive worldwide licence for DNA-damage response oncology, together with Variational AI’s Enki™ generative AI platform. These technologies are designed to accelerate the identification and optimization of novel drug candidates against validated biological targets. Rakovina’s development pipeline focuses on DNA-damage response (DDR) pathways, an important area of oncology research involving mechanisms that cancer cells rely upon to repair DNA damage and sustain tumour growth.

NanoPalm complements this discovery capability through its proprietary patterned lipid nanoparticle (pLNP) platform. Leveraging its EnsaliX™ AI formulation engine and advanced Polymer Pen Lithography (PPL) nanoprinting technology, NanoPalm is developing tunable nanoparticle architectures designed to influence cellular uptake, tissue distribution and intracellular delivery.

By integrating these technologies, the partners aim to address an important limitation in therapeutic development: a promising drug candidate must not only demonstrate biological activity, but must also reach the appropriate tissue and cellular environment at an effective and tolerable concentration.

kt-3283: Proof-of-Concept for the Combined Platforms

The collaboration’s development candidate, kt-3283, is a novel bifunctional inhibitor targeting two important cancer survival pathways: poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) and histone deacetylase (HDAC). By simultaneously inhibiting these pathways, kt-3283 is designed to disrupt DNA repair and cellular survival mechanisms in cancer cells. Preclinical research has demonstrated promising activity across multiple cancer models, including Ewing sarcoma, breast and ovarian cancers.

Under the proposed development program, NanoPalm will apply its pLNP technology to formulate and evaluate kt-3283, with the objective of improving solubility, stability, bioavailability, circulation characteristics and tumour-specific delivery.

The proposed research program will incorporate in vitro formulation and cellular uptake studies, followed by preclinical evaluation of biodistribution, pharmacokinetics, biological stability, efficacy and safety. Multiple administration routes, including intravenous, intraperitoneal and oral delivery, will be evaluated as part of the development strategy. Experimental findings will be incorporated into NanoPalm’s EnsaliX™ AI platform to support iterative formulation optimization and inform subsequent development decisions.

Exploring Broader Applications in Biodefence and Biosecurity

The partners also recognize that the combined capabilities of AI-enabled therapeutic discovery and precision nanoparticle delivery may have applications extending beyond conventional oncology drug development. The funding proposal includes a broader vision for exploring adaptable therapeutic delivery approaches addressing a wider spectrum of biological threats, including bacterial toxins, protein-based toxins and emerging viral threats, where conventional approaches can face challenges relating to target accessibility, delivery efficiency and the rapid development of effective countermeasures.

The partners view this as a longer-term opportunity requiring additional research, validation and appropriate regulatory pathways, rather than an established biodefence product or validated countermeasure portfolio.

A Platform Opportunity with International Reach

The collaboration aligns with Saudi Arabia’s ambition to expand its domestic biotechnology, biomanufacturing and advanced life sciences capabilities. By combining locally developed nanomedicine technologies and infrastructure with international AI-driven drug discovery expertise, the initiative has the potential to contribute to a differentiated biotechnology development platform with global reach.

About NanoPalm Ltd.

NanoPalm is a Saudi Arabian biotechnology company developing AI-designed patterned lipid nanoparticle (pLNP) delivery systems for next-generation gene and drug therapies. A spinout from the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) and participant in Charles River Laboratories’ Advanced Therapy Incubator, NanoPalm is pioneering advanced delivery technologies designed to improve therapeutic precision, cellular uptake, biodistribution and scalability.

Through its proprietary EnsaliX™ AI platform and Polymer Pen Lithography (PPL) technology, NanoPalm is developing configurable nanoparticle architectures with potential applications across multiple therapeutic areas.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using validated, proprietary platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information Contact:

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Kim Oishi

CEO

Kim.oishi@rakovinatherapeutics.com

Mark Mitchell

IR@rakovinatherapeutics.com

Notice Regarding Rakovina Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements concerning the anticipated benefits of the collaboration with NanoPalm, the outcome of NanoPalm’s funding submission, the proposed development and evaluation of a patterned lipid nanoparticle formulation of kt-3283, future research and preclinical activities, and the potential broader applications of the partners’ combined technologies.

Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations, estimates and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, the outcome of the applicable funding program’s evaluation and approval process, the performance and utility of AI-enabled discovery and formulation technologies, scientific and development risks, intellectual property considerations, financing requirements, regulatory developments, and risks regarding the biopharmaceutical industry.

There can be no assurance that any funding will be awarded, that the anticipated benefits of the collaboration will be realized, that any formulation will demonstrate improved delivery, activity or safety, that any candidate will advance to clinical development, or that any application beyond oncology will be pursued. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.