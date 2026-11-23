Ritzey Therapeutics is officially checking in to the biotech scene, raising $112.5 million to advance its pipeline of DYRK1A inhibitors for chronic conditions, including its clinical-stage lead program designed to save and repair cellular function.

The biotech is founded and helmed by Sharon Mates, creator and CEO of neuro-focused Intra-Cellular Therapies, which Johnson & Johnson acquired for $14.6 billion in early 2025—the industry’s biggest deal of that year. Intra-Cellular developed Caplyta, the once-daily oral atypical antipsychotic that now has approvals in schizophrenia, bipolar I or II depression and major depressive disorder.

At Ritzey, Mates is joined by former members of Intra-Cellular’s senior leadership team, though the company didn’t name specific individuals in a Monday press release.

The series A financing was led by life sciences venture capitalist firm Vida Ventures, with participation from Fidelity Management & Research Company and Alexandria Ventures, among others.

The new cash infusion will fuel Ritzey’s pipeline of DYRK1A inhibitors, including its lead candidate, a once-daily oral asset stemming from the recently wrapped acquisition of the French biotech Perha Pharmaceuticals. Ritzey did not disclose financial terms of the buyout.

The lead DYRK1A inhibitor has completed early-stage clinical development, with Ritzey chauffeuring the program into Phase 2 studies. The biotech plans on evaluating the candidate’s effects on pancreatic beta cell function and tau pathology in Down syndrome, plus pancreatic beta cell function for type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the general population.

DYRK1A is a protein kinase on chromosome 21 that regulates cell growth, acting as a “master brake” for pancreatic beta cell expansion and function, as well as for neuronal and inflammatory processes, according to Ritzey.

Individuals with Down syndrome have three copies of chromosome 21, meaning DYRK1A is overexpressed. This contributes to pancreatic beta cell pathology—or insulin insufficiency—and increases pTau, an early predictor of Alzheimer’s disease.

“Our team has a rich history of investigating and understanding intracellular signaling pathways to develop and deliver innovative medicines for the treatment of chronic diseases,” Mates said in a prepared statement. “Bringing that same expertise to Ritzey, we will continue to work towards improving the treatment of chronic diseases for patients.”

She added, “At Ritzey, we have the opportunity to advance a novel mechanism of action that could effectively alter the course of these chronic diseases.”