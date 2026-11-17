Bangalore, India, 09 October 2026 - Quanticate, a leading global biometric contract research organisation (CRO), has appointed Praveen Arockiaraj as Vice President and Head of Clinical Data Management. Based in Bangalore, India, Praveen will lead Quanticate’s global Clinical Data Management group, focusing on its continued growth, driving operational innovation and maintaining Quanticate’s high standards of data integrity and quality.

Praveen brings more than 22 years of experience in Clinical Data Management and clinical research leadership across global CRO and pharmaceutical environments. Throughout his career, he has built and led high-performing data management organisations, supporting global clinical development programmes and maintaining a focus on regulatory compliance and operational quality.

Prior to joining Quanticate, Praveen held senior leadership positions at Labcorp, where he led large global teams and drove initiatives focused on clinical project management, digital transformation, AI adoption and operational excellence. Earlier in his career, Praveen held leadership roles at ICON Clinical Research, Tata Consultancy Services and Accenture, where he helped build Clinical Data Management capabilities and supported major pharmaceutical partnerships. Praveen is also an active contributor to the clinical research community and has held leadership roles within industry organisations, including SCDM and ISCR.

On joining Quanticate, Praveen said: “I’m delighted to be joining Quanticate at an exciting time for the company. With its strong reputation in clinical data and the expertise of its global teams, Quanticate is well positioned to support the evolving needs of its clients. I look forward to working with the team to strengthen our Clinical Data Management capabilities, support our clients’ clinical development programmes and contribute to the company’s continued growth."

David Underwood, Founder and CEO of Quanticate, said: “Strong Clinical Data Management is central to the quality and reliability of clinical trials. Praveen’s appointment strengthens our leadership in this area and supports our commitment to helping pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies manage increasingly complex clinical development programmes. We look forward to the contribution he will make to Quanticate and our clients.”

About Quanticate

Quanticate is one of the world’s largest global biometrics contract research organisations (CROs) with a primary focus on data collection and validation, statistical analysis, and clinical trial reporting. As an expert in clinical data, with a long history spanning across 3 decades, Quanticate can rapidly provide high-quality teams that offer flexible solutions. These include clinical data management, biostatistics, statistical programming, pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) analysis, medical writing, and statistical consultancy.

Quanticate meets the needs of drug and device development companies by offering customer focused resource solutions from fixed cost or functional service provider (FSP) models through to consultancy. Quanticate has become the trusted supplier of choice for many companies from niche biotechnology and device companies to top tier pharmaceutical giants.

Please visit the website at www.quanticate.com for further information.