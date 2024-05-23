SUBSCRIBE
Biopharma items with cyber accents/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Scrutiny of WuXi Raises Potential Opportunities for Indian CDMOs
As congressional pressure increases on WuXi AppTec and other China-based companies over alleged ties to the Chinese government, India’s contract development and manufacturing organization sector could benefit.
July 3, 2024
4 min read
Tyler Patchen
Policy
June 25, 2024
6 min read
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: The Berlaymont building in Belgium, which houses the European Commission
Policy
EU Says India’s Alchem Is Part of International Drug Price-Fixing Cartel
The European Commission has tagged India-based pharma Alchem as being part of a global cartel that coordinates the pricing of a pharmaceutical ingredient in the antispasmodic drug Buscopan.
June 14, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Eli Lilly's headquarters in Indianapolis
Drug Development
Lilly Looks to India Launch of Mounjaro in 2025: Reuters
Eli Lilly is planning to launch its blockbuster diabetes drug Mounjaro next year in India, the world’s most populous nation, ahead of its main competitor Novo Nordisk which is eyeing an Indian launch of Wegovy in 2026.
February 29, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
News
Claritas HealthTech Receives Clearance from Indian Regulator CDSCO for Claritas iPET™ Software in India for Improving Quality and Efficiency of PET-CT & PET-MRI Scans
July 15, 2024
3 min read