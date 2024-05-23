India
As congressional pressure increases on WuXi AppTec and other China-based companies over alleged ties to the Chinese government, India’s contract development and manufacturing organization sector could benefit.
Scrutiny of WuXi Raises Potential Opportunities for Indian CDMOs
The European Commission has tagged India-based pharma Alchem as being part of a global cartel that coordinates the pricing of a pharmaceutical ingredient in the antispasmodic drug Buscopan.
Eli Lilly is planning to launch its blockbuster diabetes drug Mounjaro next year in India, the world’s most populous nation, ahead of its main competitor Novo Nordisk which is eyeing an Indian launch of Wegovy in 2026.
