First participant dosed with OPGx-RDH12, an investigational gene therapy designed to address the underlying genetic cause of RDH12-associated Leber congenital amaurosis (RDH12-LCA)

Milestone advances Opus Genetics' third gene therapy program into clinical development, following FDA clearance of its Investigational New Drug application in October 2026

Clinical program supported by strategic collaboration with the Global RDH12 Alliance, bringing together patient advocacy organizations RDH12 Fund for Sight and Eyes on the Future

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRD) (“Opus Genetics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced that the first participant has been dosed in its Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating OPGx-RDH12, an investigational gene therapy for RDH12-associated Leber congenital amaurosis (RDH12-LCA), a rare inherited retinal disease that causes progressive vision loss and blindness beginning in early childhood and affects approximately 2,500 individuals in the U.S.

The milestone follows U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of the Company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application in October 2026 and marks the advancement of Opus Genetics' third gene therapy program into clinical development.

OPGx-RDH12 is designed to deliver a functional copy of the RDH12 gene directly to photoreceptor cells in the retina, with the goal of preserving retinal function and vision. The Phase 1/2 clinical trial will evaluate the safety and tolerability of OPGx-RDH12, along with exploratory measures of retinal structure and visual function.

“Dosing the first participant in our OPGx-RDH12 clinical trial represents another important milestone for Opus Genetics and, most importantly, for patients and families affected by this devastating form of childhood blindness,” said George Magrath, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Opus Genetics. “RDH12-LCA causes progressive vision loss beginning at a very young age, underscoring the urgency of developing treatments that may preserve retinal function before further deterioration occurs. This milestone reflects the dedication of our partners at the Global RDH12 Alliance, whose collaboration has been instrumental in advancing this program into the clinic. We look forward to evaluating OPGx-RDH12 as we continue advancing our pipeline of potential treatments for inherited retinal diseases.”

“RDH12-associated Leber congenital amaurosis is a severe inherited retinal disease that can lead to significant vision loss beginning in early childhood, with no FDA approved treatment options available to patients,” said Kenneth Fan, M.D., M.B.A, Principal Investigator at Retina Consultants of Texas in Houston. “We believe OPGx-RDH12 represents a promising gene therapy approach designed to address the underlying genetic cause of the disease. We are honored to have this opportunity to evaluate the safety and potential to preserve retinal function, with the ultimate goal of changing the course of this progressive condition.”

The clinical program is being advanced through a strategic collaboration with the Global RDH12 Alliance, which brings together RDH12 Fund for Sight in the United States and Eyes on the Future in the United Kingdom. Established in July 2025, the collaboration combines patient advocacy, scientific expertise and development resources with the goal of accelerating progress toward a potential treatment for RDH12-LCA. Under the agreement, the Alliance committed up to $1.6 million toward the development of OPGx-RDH12, with eligible development costs reimbursed as activities are completed, subject to certain diligence obligations and milestones.

About RDH12-LCA and OPGx-RDH12

RDH12-LCA is a rare form of childhood blindness affecting an estimated 30,900 people globally. Mutations in the RDH12 gene impair protein function in the retina, leading to early visual decline, often with structural retinal changes by age two, and rapid progression during adolescence. OPGx-RDH12 is an investigational adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy designed to deliver a functional copy of the RDH12 gene directly to photoreceptor cells in the retina. Preclinical studies of OPGx-RDH12 in cell and mouse models have demonstrated restoration of RDH12 activity and functional improvements, supporting clinical evaluation of the therapeutic candidate.

About The RDH12 Fund for Sight

The RDH12 Fund for Sight is a registered 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization based in the United States. The RDH12 Fund for Sight was founded for the express purpose of connecting and supporting families impacted by RDH12-LCA and to ensure that significant funds are devoted to the study and development of treatments for LCA caused by mutations in RDH12.

About Eyes on the Future

Eyes on the Future is a UK-based not-for-profit organization supporting research into rare diseases and eye diseases, with a specific focus on RDH12 inherited retinal dystrophies. Founded by Enrico and Silvia, whose 12-year-old child is affected by RDH12-LCA, Eyes on the Future is a registered company limited by guarantee in England and Wales (No. 13956181) and a registered charity (No. 1198330). More information is available at www.eyesonthefuture.org.uk.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The Company is developing one-time treatments designed to address the underlying genetic causes of severe retinal disorders. The Company’s pipeline includes seven AAV-based programs, led by OPGx-LCA5 for LCA5-related mutations, OPGx-BEST1 for BEST1-related retinal degeneration, OPGx-RDH12 for RDH12-LCA, and additional candidates targeting MERTK, RHO, CNGB1 and NMNAT1. The Company is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For more information, visit www.opusgtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are not statements of historical fact and are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “will,” “would” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company’s plans for the clinical development of OPGx-RDH12, including the design, progress and conduct of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of OPGx-RDH12, including the anticipated endpoints and other exploratory measures assessed in the clinical trial; the therapeutic potential of OPGx-RDH12, including its potential to preserve retinal function and vision or otherwise address the underlying genetic cause of RDH12-LCA or impact the course of disease; the Company’s estimates regarding the prevalence of RDH12-LCA in the U.S.; the Company’s collaboration with the Global RDH12 Alliance and the potential of this partnership to accelerate development of a potential treatment for RDH12-LCA; the Company’s ability to satisfy diligence obligations and meet development milestones under its agreement with the Global RDH12 Alliance; the Company’s plans to advance its pipeline; and the Company’s expectations regarding its business prospects and results of operations. There can be no assurance that the Company’s Phase 1/2 clinical trial of OPGx-RDH12 will progress or be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all, that preclinical results achieved to date will be observed in clinical trials or that OPGx-RDH12 will be shown to be safe or effective or receive regulatory approval. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to certain risks and uncertainties posed by many factors and events that could cause the Company’s actual business, prospects and results of operations to differ materially from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those described under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and in the Company’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that might subsequently arise.

Contacts:

Investors

Jenny Kobin

Remy Bernarda

IR Advisory Solutions

ir@opusgtx.com

Media

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

Source: Opus Genetics, Inc.