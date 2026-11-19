Longer-term results from the Phase 2 CELIA study suggest clinical benefit may build over time

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference in Boston, Biogen presented new data from the Phase 2 CELIA study of diranersen (BIIB080), an investigational therapy designed to reduce the production of tau in people with early Alzheimer's disease. The new data, which suggest diranersen's clinical benefit may grow with longer treatment, build on results presented in July, when the drug produced strong reductions in tau and signals of slowed cognitive decline, despite missing its primary endpoint.

"CELIA gave the field its first evidence from a randomized trial that lowering tau may slow cognitive decline, and today's two-year data suggest that benefit may build over time," said Laura Nisenbaum, PhD, Interim Chief Science Officer of the ADDF. "The lowest dose appeared to perform best, but its safety and clinical benefit will need to be confirmed in a larger Phase 3 trial. Importantly, diranersen also lowered tau without affecting amyloid, making it a promising candidate to pair with anti-amyloid therapies as the field works toward combination treatments that address the full pathobiology of Alzheimer's."

The late-breaking symposium featured 96-week efficacy and safety data from the study's ongoing long-term extension. Among participants on the lowest dose, Biogen reported a 38% slowing of decline at two years on CDR-SB, a measure of cognition and daily function, up from 26% at 18 months. Biogen said that dose offered the best balance of benefit and side effects, and no new safety signals were reported.

While progress on tau, one of the two defining pathologies of Alzheimer's, is an important step for the field, effectively treating this disease will require novel therapies that target its complete pathobiology. Today's pipeline shows we are well on our way: of the 158 drugs now in clinical trials, nearly 75% are aimed at biology beyond amyloid and tau. Through its venture philanthropy model, the ADDF has helped fuel that diversity, backing novel targets and the biomarkers needed to treat the disease from multiple angles.

"Every new dataset on tau moves us closer to treating Alzheimer's the way we already treat cancer, with combinations of therapies tailored to each patient," said Isobel Coleman, Chief Executive Officer of the ADDF. "Trials like this one show what becomes possible when the field invests in targets beyond amyloid. The ADDF will continue to back the full range of approaches the field needs to make precision medicine a reality for people living with Alzheimer's."

About The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF)



Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the development of drugs to prevent, treat, and cure Alzheimer's disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. The ADDF's leadership and contributions to the field have played a pivotal role in bringing the first Alzheimer's PET scan (Amyvid®) and blood test (PrecivityAD®) to market, as well as fueling the current robust and diverse drug pipeline. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded nearly $400 million to fund 792 Alzheimer's drug development, biomarker, and prevention programs in 21 countries. To learn more, please visit: http://www.alzdiscovery.org/.

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SOURCE Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation