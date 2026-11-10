Myosin Therapeutics to Attend Society for Neuro-Oncology 2026 Annual Meeting

JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Myosin Therapeutics today announced that Dr. Courtney Miller (CEO) and Dr. Karen Smith (CMO) will attend the 31st Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO), taking place November 12–15, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During the conference, they will meet with current clinical investigators and potential development partners to discuss progress in the company's ongoing Phase 1/2 STAR-GBM clinical trial of MT-125, as well as preparations for transition into the Phase 2 portion in early 2027 and additional clinical indications later that year.

The NCI-supported STAR-GBM trial (NCT07185880), conducted at Mayo Clinic sites in Florida, Arizona and Minnesota, is evaluating MT-125 in patients with newly diagnosed, MGMT unmethylated glioblastoma (GBM). The study is progressing ahead of schedule through its Phase 1 dose escalation stage. The Phase 2 expansion will further evaluate MT-125 in additional treatment regimens, including oral maintenance therapy and a synergistic combination treatment.

"With STAR-GBM progressing toward its next phase of clinical development, SNO provides an important opportunity to engage directly with the investigators and the neuro-oncology community who are helping advance this novel approach to treating glioblastoma," said Courtney Miller, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Myosin Therapeutics. "Our focus at SNO is on solidifying the clinical and strategic relationships that will ensure the next stage of development is successful."

Myosin Therapeutics is advancing MT-125, a first-in-class non-muscle myosin inhibitor designed to disrupt fundamental mechanical dependencies of cancer cells, leading to tumor cell death. Unlike conventional approaches that target processes such as molecular signaling pathways, MT-125 targets the physical machinery required for cancer cells to grow, divide, invade, metastasize, repair themselves, and survive. MT-125 has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for malignant gliomas and FDA Fast Track Designation for GBM, and the company's science is supported by two peer-reviewed publications in Cell.

Beyond GBM, Myosin is advancing a broader oncology pipeline focused on aggressive, treatment-resistant cancers. Preclinical studies have demonstrated the potential of MT-125 in solid and hematologic cancers, supporting the company's strategy to develop MT-125 as a pan-oncology therapeutic. Myosin is planning to initiate clinical development in two additional cancers in 2027 while continuing preclinical and translational activities with other company assets.

About Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting

The Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting is a leading international scientific conference dedicated to advancing research and treatment of tumors of the central nervous system. The 2026 meeting, themed "Crossing the Translational Divide: From Neurons to Novel Therapies," will bring together clinicians, researchers, industry representatives and patient advocates to discuss developments in brain tumor biology, emerging therapeutics and clinical research.

About Myosin Therapeutics

Myosin Therapeutics is a biotechnology company based in Jupiter, Florida, developing first-in-class therapies for oncology and CNS disorders by targeting molecular nanomotor proteins. The company's lead program, MT-125, is being developed for the treatment of multiple aggressive cancers by targeting an untapped aspect of tumor biology, the physical mechanics that cancer cells use to grow, invade healthy tissues and survive.

Contact: contact@myosintherapeutics.com

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SOURCE Myosin Therapeutics Inc.