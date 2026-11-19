Expanded collaboration establishes Mitsubishi Chemical as a primary U.S. supplier of specialty carbon fiber materials, with technical and R&D support from its Japanese operations

TAICHUNG CITY, Taiwan, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: YMAT) (“J-Star” or the “Company”), an innovator in advanced composite manufacturing, today announced an expansion of its strategic collaboration with Mitsubishi Chemical, establishing Mitsubishi Chemical as a primary supplier of specialty carbon fiber materials for J-Star’s planned U.S. manufacturing operations. The expanded relationship combines Mitsubishi Chemical’s advanced materials expertise and technical resources with J-Star’s proprietary composite manufacturing technologies to support the development of a domestic supply chain for the Company’s planned U.S. unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufacturing operations.

This expanded collaboration follows a recent executive site visit and industrial plant tours in Houston, Texas, involving senior management from both companies. During the visit, the teams aligned on material supply strategies for 2027 and 2028, with the objective of sourcing 100% of the specialty materials required for J-Star’s planned U.S. manufacturing operations through domestic U.S. supply channels.

The companies also conducted technical working sessions focused on joint research & development, including material characterization, advanced resin integration, and optimization of manufacturing parameters for J-Star’s proprietary composite skin-to-structure welding processes. Mitsubishi Chemical’s technical teams in Japan will provide additional R&D expertise and testing support to advance material qualification and manufacturing process development.

The expanded collaboration represents an important step in J-Star's efforts to establish an integrated U.S. manufacturing and supply chain ecosystem. By aligning specialty material sourcing, technical development and manufacturing process optimization, the Company aims to strengthen production-readiness for its proposed Houston-area automated UAV airframe manufacturing facility while leveraging its proprietary, IP-driven composite welding technologies.

About J-Star Holding Co., Ltd.

J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: YMAT) develops and commercializes cutting-edge technology in carbon reinforcement and resin systems. The company is a global manufacturer of carbon fiber and composite material products, with a legacy in high-performance cycling components and a growing portfolio of applications across healthcare, automotive, and other advanced materials markets. Headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan, J-Star is backed by 50 years of industrial manufacturing experience with IP technology developed to facilitate its expansion into United States. For more information, visit j-starholding.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's capital markets strategy, its U.S. expansion plans, and its evaluation of opportunities in aerospace and defense-adjacent markets. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its registration statement on Form F-3, as amended. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and J-Star specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

646-809-2183

investor@j-starholding.com