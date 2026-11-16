IN8bio Reports Updated Glioblastoma Data at SNO 2026 Demonstrating Median Overall Survival of 20.9 Months and 50% Two-Year Survival with Gamma-Delta T Cell Therapy

Median overall survival (mOS) of 20.9 months in repeat-dose patients, compared to 13.2 months (+59%) in the group receiving standard-of-care (SOC)

50% of repeat-dose patients remained alive at two years, compared to 10% in the SOC control group

Median progression-free survival (mPFS) of 13.0 months, nearly doubled the 6.6 months observed in the SOC control group

Favorable safety profile with no observed cytokine release syndrome (CRS), ICANS, major infections or treatment-related serious adverse events with up to six repeat doses of gamma-delta T cells

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell therapies and T cell engagers (TCEs) for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced updated clinical data from its INB-200 and INB-400 programs in newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM), presented in an oral session at the 2026 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting in Philadelphia.

The updated results demonstrated consistent survival outcomes among patients receiving repeat doses of IN8bio’s drug-resistant γδ T cells. Across the INB-200 and INB-400 studies, patients receiving repeat doses of therapy achieved a final mOS of 20.9 months (+59%) and mPFS of 13.0 months (+97%), compared to 13.2 months and 6.6 months, respectively, in those receiving the SOC. Notably, 50% of patients receiving repeat-dose therapy (7 of 14) were alive at two years, compared with 10% of patients (1 of 10) in the group receiving only SOC. These outcomes were observed despite a lower proportion of repeat-dose patients having undergone total surgical resection.

Importantly, γδ T cell therapy demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile across the clinical studies, with no observed CRS, immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS), major infections or treatment-related serious adverse events. No treatment-related deaths were reported.

“These final updated results provide continued evidence of the potential for γδ T cell therapies to drive activity and improve outcomes for patients,” said William Ho, CEO and co-founder of IN8bio. “The clinical outcomes and observed activity are supported by our correlative analysis, including histopathology, demonstrating the expansion and persistence of γδ T cells in patients receiving multiple doses. Importantly, across our clinical experience, we have not observed any CRS, ICANS, major infections or treatment-related serious adverse events. These data continue to underscore the potential of γδ T cell-based therapies to provide meaningful clinical benefit for patients.”

Updated Clinical Results Presented at SNO 2026

The results were presented on Saturday, November 14, 2026 during the Clinical Trials Oral Abstracts Session II of the Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting in a presentation titled, “INB-200/400: Final Phase 1/2 Study Results and A.I. based Deep Correlative Analysis of Gene-Modified Autologous Gamma-Delta T Cell Therapy in Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma (GBM) Patients.”

The analysis included 17 patients treated with INB-200 or INB-400 across four leading cancer centers: the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Moffitt Cancer Center and the Cleveland Clinic.

Treatment Arm Median PFS

(months) Median OS

(months) Patients Alive at

Two Years (%) Historical NEJM Data 6.9 14.6 26.5%

Control (SOC) Patients 6.6 13.2 (1/10) 10% INB-200 DL1 Patients 8.0 15.7 (0/3) 0% INB-200 Repeat Dose Patients 16.1 21.1 (5/10)* 50% INB-400 Repeat Dose Patients 13.0 20.9 (2/4) 50% All Repeat Dose Patients 13.0 20.9 (7/14) 50%

Note: As of October 30, 2026. *Patients 007 and 014 passed away from cardiovascular events without progression. Patients without progression who are no longer alive are not censored in this analysis. Early trial results are not indicative of future results, including the outcome of this trial.

Total surgical resection was performed in 43% of repeat-dose patients, compared with 80% of SOC control patients.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing γδ T cell and γδ T cell engager (TCE) product candidates to address unmet medical needs. γδ T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The Company’s pipeline is anchored by INB-600, a novel γδ T cell engager platform with potential applications across oncology and autoimmune indications. IN8bio is also developing INB-100, an allogeneic γδ T cell therapy candidate for adult patients with high-risk leukemias undergoing haploidentical stem cell transplantation, and INB-200/400, an autologous genetically modified γδ T cell therapy candidate for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). For more information about IN8bio, visit www.in8bio.com.

Investors and Corporate Contact:

IN8bio, Inc.

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