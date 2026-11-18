First Commercial European Procedures Completed in Germany, Italy and the UK

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE), a global medical technology company focused on delivering innovative solutions designed to improve patient outcomes, today announced CE Mark certification for the VASCADE MVP® XL venous vascular closure system, enabling Haemonetics to broaden its global presence and bring new vascular closure benefits to physicians in the European Union (EU) and other geographies that recognize CE marking. The first European procedures with the VASCADE MVP XL system were performed in October by Prof. Christian H. Heeger at Asklepios Clinic Altona in Hamburg, Germany, Prof. Claudio Tondo at Centro Cardiologico Monzino, IRCCS, in Milan, Italy, and Dr. Riyaz A. Kaba at Cromwell Hospital in London, UK.

VASCADE MVP XL is CE marked under the EU-MDR (European Medical Device Regulation) for the percutaneous closure of femoral venous access sites while reducing time to ambulation, total post-procedure time, time to hemostasis and time to discharge eligibility compared to conventional closure methods, and enabling same-day discharge in patients who have undergone catheter-based procedures using 10–12F inner diameter (15F maximum outer diameter) procedural sheaths, with single or multiple access sites in one or both limbs. Using 58% more collagen and a 9% larger disc than the VASCADE MVP® system, the VASCADE MVP XL system provides a robust closure solution for procedures requiring 10-12F sheaths (up to 15F outer diameter) such as cryoablation or Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) procedures and Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC).

"VASCADE MVP XL has driven the growth of our Interventional Technologies business in the United States, delivering physicians key benefits in larger-bore venous closure supported by clinical evidence. With CE Mark certification and the first cases completed in Europe, we look forward to significantly expanding our impact and commercial momentum in electrophysiology and interventional cardiology as we help raise standards of care for a larger population of patients in new markets around the world," said Ken Crowley, Vice President and General Manager, Interventional Technologies at Haemonetics.

"The VASCADE MVP system has become an important part of our approach to post-procedure care, helping us shorten time to ambulation and facilitate earlier discharge for appropriate patients," said Prof. Dr. Christian H. Heeger, Director Department of Rhythmology at Asklepios Clinic Altona in Hamburg, Germany. "With the VASCADE MVP XL system, we can now apply the same closure technology more confidently in procedures requiring larger venous access within the approved indication."

In addition to the VASCADE MVP XL system, Haemonetics' vascular closure portfolio includes the VASCADE® vascular closure system, designed for "small-bore" femoral arterial and venous closure with standard 5-6/7F procedural sheaths, and the VASCADE MVP system, designed for "mid-bore" multi-access femoral venous closure with 6-12F ID procedural sheaths. Both closure devices are CE marked under the EU-MDR for use in patients who have undergone catheter-based procedures and include proprietary collapsible disc technology and a resorbable collagen plug to achieve hemostasis.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness, and efficiency of health care. Our Apheresis business features proprietary technologies designed to enhance safety, yield, donor satisfaction and operational efficiency for plasma and blood collectors around the world. Our MedSurg business offers Blood Management Technologies to help inform treatment decisions and optimize the management of blood products, and Interventional Technologies, including advanced vascular closure systems and sensor-guided technologies, designed to drive procedural effectiveness and elevate the patient experience. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans and objectives of management for the operation of Haemonetics, including statements regarding potential benefits associated with the VASCADE MVP XL venous vascular closure system and Haemonetics' plans or objectives related to the commercialization of such product. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon Haemonetics' current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, product quality; market acceptance; the effect of economic and political conditions; and the impact of competitive products and pricing. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in Haemonetics' periodic reports and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Haemonetics does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contacts:



Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury David Trenk, Sr. Manager-Investor Relations (781) 356-9763 (203) 733-4987 olga.guyette@haemonetics.com david.trenk@haemonetics.com











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SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation