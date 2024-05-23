SUBSCRIBE
Business partners shaking hands after closing a deal
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mallinckrodt Offloads Therakos Photopheresis Business to CVC Capital Partners for $925M
The specialty pharmaceutical company has twice filed for bankruptcy in recent years, driven by opioid-related litigation. Mallinckrodt’s deal with CVC will allow it to pay off more than half of its net debt.
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Earnings
Touting Shockwave’s Billion-Dollar Potential, J&J Lifts 2024 Guidance
Fresh off its $13-billion acquisition of medical devices developer Shockwave Medical, Johnson & Johnson is expecting greater business growth in the future.
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Lori Ellis interviews Dr. Peter Marks at DIA Global 2024
News
FDA CBER Director Dr. Peter Marks Discusses Industry Growth, Collaboration and Communication
The groundwork being done in 2024 is building the foundation for global collaboration in the future.
July 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Pictured: J&J's office in Madrid, Spain
Drug Development
J&J’s ‘Pretzel’ Drug-Device Combo Scores in Mid-Stage Bladder Cancer Study
Following the regulatory victory of Balversa in urothelial carcinoma, Johnson & Johnson on Friday continued its bladder cancer winning streak with an 82.8% complete response rate forTAR-200 in high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
May 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Exterior of an FDA building
Policy
Fractyl Secures FDA Approval for Weight Maintenance Study After Discontinuation of GLP-1s
Fresh from its IPO, Fractyl Health got an Investigational Device Exemption from the FDA, clearing a pivotal study of its Revita system to help maintain weight loss following the discontinuation of GLP-1 drugs.
April 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Image Credit: Nicole Bean for BioSpace
Policy
White House and Congress Propose AI Legislation as FDA Continues to Act as AI Regulatory Gatekeeper
Both the White House and Congress have proposed legislation for the appropriate use of AI while the FDA continues to serve as the gatekeeper for patient privacy and safety.
November 21, 2023
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Pictured: People in suits with their thumbs down/i
Policy
Intarcia’s Diabetes Drug-Device Implant Unanimously Rejected by Adcomm
Thursday’s FDA advisory committee rejection is the latest regulatory defeat for the company’s drug-device combo. The panel found that the benefits of the treatment did not outweigh its risks.
September 22, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Board of directors illustration/Courtesy
Industry Ties to Patient Advocacy Board Members, Execs Raise Concerns
Nearly three-quarters of the highest-revenue U.S. patient advocacy organizations have board members or senior leadership with ties to the pharma or medical device industries, finds study.
August 22, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Cancer cells growing on the liver/iStock
FDA
Delcath Gets FDA Approval for Cancer Drug-Device Combo 10 Years After Rejection
Following a nearly decade-long effort, Delcath Systems finally won the FDA’s greenlight for its Hepzato Kit for the liver-directed treatment of adult patients with metastatic uveal melanoma.
August 16, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Business
FDA Rejected Human Trial for Elon Musk’s BCI Tech - Reuters
In 2022, Elon Musk’s Neuralink tried – and failed – to secure permission from the FDA to run a human trial of its implantable brain-computer interface, according to a report published Thursday.
March 3, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Baxter and Miromatrix Join Forces to Develop Bioengineered Liver
The partners will combine Miromatrix’s single-use bioengineered liver with Baxter’s PrisMax system, which is designed to provide individualized therapies to patients.
February 1, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
Courtesy of Getty Images
Business
Shockwave Acquires Neovasc in $100M Deal
Shockwave Medical bolsters medical device portfolio with acquisition of Neovasc.
January 17, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
Complete Genomics Chief Scientific Officer Rade Dr
Sponsored: Complete Genomics Touts Sequencing Platform, Product Launches at Biotech Showcase
Complete Genomics showcased its innovative sequencing capacity at the Biotech Showcase 2023, one of the year’s most important investor conferences.
January 10, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Editorial Staff
Business
Movers & Shakers: Adaptive Phage, Atossa, Nimbus and more
New Movers & Shakers took over the roles of chief executive officer, chief financial officer, chief medical officer and more at companies including Scenic Biotech, Biofrontera and X4 Pharmaceuticals.
October 27, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Movers & Shakers: CEO Shakeups at BIO, Passage Bio and Palisade Bio
The Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Passage Bio and Palisade Bio saw leadership shakeups at the top, while Maze Therapeutics, Cerecin and more appointed new chief medical officers.
October 13, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Asensus Surgical, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results Conference Call for August 13, 2024
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Kuros Biosciences Reports First Half of 2024 Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Nevro Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 7, 2024
 · 
19 min read
Press Releases
NeuroMetrix Reports Q2 2024 Business Highlights and Update on Review of Strategic Options
August 6, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
NanoHive Medical Announces $7M Series C Financing and Change to Directors Composition
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
SI-BONE, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2024
August 6, 2024
 · 
9 min read
News
CMR Surgical embarks on world-first paediatric clinical trial using Versius
August 2, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of the Inspire V System
August 2, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
DePuy Synthes Launches its First Active Spine Robotics and Navigation Platform
August 2, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) Announces Release of the Next CEO Corner Segment
August 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
CooperCompanies Acquires obp Surgical, Expanding CooperSurgical’s Portfolio of Leading Medical Devices
August 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Sensus Healthcare Issues Reminder That its Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call Will be Held on Thursday, August 8, 2024
August 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Merit Medical to Present 6-Month Outcomes from Randomized Arm of WRAPSODY™ Arteriovenous Access Efficacy (WAVE) Pivotal Study at Two Upcoming Medical Meetings
August 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
IRADIMED CORPORATION Announces Second Quarter of 2024 Financial Results and the Declaration of its Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.15 Per Share
August 2, 2024
 · 
15 min read
Press Releases
Beyond Air® Publishes Peer-Reviewed Journal Article in Scientific Reports with Clinical Data Showing Nitric Oxide was Safe and Beneficial Adjunct Therapy for Subjects with Viral Pneumonia
August 1, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
MiRus Receives Breakthrough Device Designation for Spine Implant
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Insight Medbotics appoints Mark Emberton, MD, Jeffrey Bassett, MD, MPH, to Clinical Advisory Board
July 31, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Elutia to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Inari Medical Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement and Succession Plan
July 31, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Amsel Medical Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
