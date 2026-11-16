GlycoEra Initiates Phase 1a Trial of GE8820, the First IgG4-Selective Degrader to Enter the Clinic

First-in-human trial to evaluate the potential for rapid, deep and selective IgG4 removal

Healthy subject data expected in the first half of 2027 to support advancement into a patient trial in multiple IgG4-driven autoimmune diseases

NEWTON, Mass. and WÄDENSWIL, Switzerland, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GlycoEra, a biotechnology company pioneering precision immunology through the selective removal of disease-driving proteins, today announced that it has initiated dosing of healthy subjects in a Phase 1a clinical trial of GE8820, the first IgG4-selective extracellular protein degrader to enter clinical development. GE8820 is designed to rapidly, deeply and selectively remove disease-driving IgG4 antibodies while preserving other protective immunoglobulins. It has the potential to offer a more precise approach to treating autoimmune diseases, including pemphigus vulgaris (PV), primary membranous nephropathy (pMN) and muscle-specific kinase myasthenia gravis (MuSK MG). This milestone marks GlycoEra's transition into clinical development and advances its vision for precision medicines.

"Not all protein degraders are created equal. We believe the ability to remove disease-driving proteins rapidly, deeply and selectively will define the leaders in this field," said Ganesh Kaundinya, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of GlycoEra. "That's what we've engineered our platform to deliver. With GE8820 now in the clinic as the first IgG4-selective degrader, we're taking an important step toward demonstrating the potential of our approach to redefine treatment for patients with serious autoimmune diseases."

The Phase 1a trial is evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of GE8820 in healthy subjects through single ascending dose (SAD) and planned multiple ascending dose (MAD) evaluations, with intravenous and subcutaneous routes of administration.

In a nonhuman primate study, a single intravenous dose of GE8820 achieved greater than 95% depletion of circulating human IgG4, with maximum depletion in less than a day after dosing. Because IgG4 levels are comparable in healthy subjects and patients with certain IgG4-driven autoimmune diseases, the Phase 1a trial is expected to provide insights into the speed and depth of IgG4 reduction and inform dose selection for subsequent patient trials.

GlycoEra expects to report Phase 1a data in the first half of 2027, supporting planned advancement into a Phase 1b trial in patients with PV and pMN. Both diseases represent significant unmet medical needs, with patients facing limited treatment options, chronic immunosuppression and the risk of disease progression or relapse. The planned trial will evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacology and early signals of clinical activity.

About GE8820



GE8820 is GlycoEra's lead investigational IgG4-selective extracellular protein degrader, designed to rapidly, deeply and selectively remove IgG4 antibodies through the body's natural liver-mediated clearance system while preserving other protective immunoglobulins. GE8820 is being developed for multiple IgG4-driven autoimmune diseases, including pemphigus vulgaris (PV), primary membranous nephropathy (pMN) and muscle-specific kinase myasthenia gravis (MuSK MG) and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1a clinical trial in healthy subjects.

About GlycoEra



GlycoEra is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of precision immunology through the selective removal of disease-driving proteins. Leveraging its proprietary glycoengineering platform, GlycoEra is developing a pipeline of potentially best-in-class extracellular protein degraders designed to rapidly, deeply and selectively remove disease driving proteins while preserving those that protect patients. Its lead clinical program, GE8820, targets IgG4-driven autoimmune diseases, including pemphigus vulgaris (PV), primary membranous nephropathy (pMN) and muscle-specific kinase myasthenia gravis (MuSK MG). The company has offices and laboratories in Wädenswil, Switzerland, and Newton, Massachusetts.

For more information, visit www.glycoera.com or follow GlycoEra on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE GlycoEra