Genprex to Highlight Dual Delivery Strategy for Diabetes Gene Therapy at Future of Cell and Gene Therapy Symposium

Genprex Senior Director of Quality Control & Product Development to Present Insights from Parallel AAV and Lipid-Based Development Programs

Presentation to Highlight Drug Development, Manufacturing and Optimization Considerations for Diabetes Gene Therapy

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genprex, Inc. ("Genprex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies designed to restore tumor-suppressor function in cancer and insulin-producing function in diabetes, today announced that Pier-Anne Lachance, Ph.D., the Company's Senior Director of Quality Control & Product Development, will present at Drug Discovery News’ Future of Cell and Gene Therapy Symposium taking place virtually Nov. 17-18, 2026.

Dr. Lachance's presentation, titled "Building the Future of Diabetes Gene Therapy: Lessons from Parallel AAV and Lipid-Based Development Programs," will explore Genprex's development of two distinct gene delivery approaches for its diabetes program. The presentation will highlight scientific, manufacturing and product development considerations associated with advancing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based and non-viral lipid-based technologies including how the approaches may inform future optimization and development strategies.

The two-day conference brings together experts from academia and industry to share advances across the cell and gene therapy pipeline. Topics include gene therapy approaches for rare and common diseases, advances in gene delivery and genome editing, process development and scalable manufacturing and the translation of cell and gene therapies to the clinic.

"Advancing gene therapies requires not only innovative science, but also a disciplined approach to delivery, manufacturing and product development," said Ryan Confer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Genprex. "Our work evaluating both AAV-based and lipid-based approaches reflect our commitment to addressing important development challenges as we advance our diabetes gene therapy program. We are pleased to have Dr. Lachance share insights from this work with the broader cell and gene therapy community."

Genprex is developing its diabetes gene therapy program as a potential treatment for both Type 1 diabetes (T1D) and Type 2 diabetes (T2D), with the goal of restoring the body's insulin-producing capability. The Company's AAV-based approach is designed to deliver the Pdx1 and MafA genes to the pancreas to reprogram pancreatic cells toward insulin-producing function. In parallel, Genprex is also evaluating a non-viral lipid-based delivery approach that could offer additional flexibility in treatment administration, including the potential for repeat dosing. Both approaches remain in preclinical development. Evaluating these delivery approaches in parallel is intended to help inform future development decisions as Genprex works to optimize its diabetes gene therapy program and advance toward IND-enabling studies.

The aforementioned presentation will be made available on Genprex's website following the conference at https://www.genprex.com/videos/.

About Genprex, Inc.



Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focusing on developing innovative treatments designed to restore biological functions disrupted by disease. The Company's lead oncology program, Reqorsa® (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), a gene therapy product, is being developed for the treatment of lung cancer and is designed to deliver the TUSC2 tumor suppressor gene to help restore tumor-suppressive activity and address multiple pathways involved in cancer progression.

The Company's lead candidate, REQORSA®, uses the systemic, non-viral ONCOPREX® Delivery System to deliver the TUSC2 tumor suppressor gene via a non-viral lipid-based nanoparticle. REQORSA is designed to restore tumor-suppressor function and is being evaluated in the Acclaim-1 and Acclaim-3 clinical trials for non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer, respectively. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to both lung cancer programs and Orphan Drug designation to the small cell lung cancer program.

Genprex is also advancing an earlier stage gene therapy program for diabetes, designed to restore insulin-producing capability through the expression of key pancreatic transcription factors. Across its programs, Genprex is focused on translating innovative gene therapy approaches into meaningful therapeutic advances for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

For more information, please visit https://www.genprex.com/, register for our Email Alerts and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Genprex's reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under "Item 1A – Risk Factors" in Genprex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Because forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Genprex's ability to advance the clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of its product candidates in accordance with projected timelines and specifications; the timing and success of Genprex's clinical trials, its intended regulatory submissions and any resulting regulatory approvals; the effect of Genprex's product candidates, alone and in combination with other therapies, on cancer and diabetes; Genprex's future growth and financial status, including Genprex's ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market and to continue as a going concern and to obtain capital to meet its long-term liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all; Genprex's commercial and strategic partnerships, including those with its third party vendors, suppliers and manufacturers and their ability to successfully perform and scale up the manufacture of its product candidates; Genprex's intellectual property and licenses; and Genprex's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which it operates.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events and Genprex cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Genprex or any other person that Genprex will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Genprex disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Genprex, Inc.



(877) 774-GNPX (4679)

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SOURCE Genprex, Inc.