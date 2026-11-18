LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ellipses Pharma Limited ("Ellipses") the London-based global oncology drug development company with a pipeline of innovative programmes, today announced that the Company is exploring a listing opportunity on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Ellipses has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Wolfram Resources Plc (LSE: WFR) (“Wolfram”) a main market listed special purpose acquisition company whose ordinary shares are traded on the Equity Shares (Shell Companies) listing category. The MoU is intended to result in a reverse takeover through the proposed acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Ellipses by Wolfram and the re-listing of the enlarged group on the Main Market on the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category.

Since its establishment in 2017, Ellipses has focused on identifying, acquiring and advancing promising oncology assets through clinical development. The proposed transaction with Wolfram provides a potential public market platform from which to support the continued development of its portfolio, broaden access to capital and create opportunities for long-term value generation for its shareholders.

Ellipses’ portfolio spans multiple clinical-stage programmes, with trial sites across the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific. This includes EP0031 (lunbotinib), a next-generation selective RET inhibitor in Phase 2 development for RET-altered non-small cell lung cancer, partnered with Kelun-Biotech, and EP0062 (vosilasarm), an oral selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase 2 development in ER+/HER2- breast cancer.

Proposed Transaction

The consideration for the proposed transaction with Wolfram is expected to be satisfied through the issue of new ordinary shares in Wolfram, with final terms to be agreed following due diligence. An equity fundraising is also expected to be undertaken in conjunction with the Proposed Transaction.

Ellipses and Wolfram will now commence a period of due diligence and work towards agreeing definitive transaction documentation and final terms, with completion currently targeted for early 2027. There can be no certainty that the Proposed Transaction will proceed or as to the final terms on which it may proceed.

Professor Sir Chris Evans OBE, Founder and Chair of Ellipses Pharma, said:

"Our company has been focused resolutely on the development of promising drug candidates and the progress made with our pipeline, including encouraging results from our clinical trials for both EP0031 and EP0062, which indicates that this is now the optimal time to move towards a public listing. We also see our main market listing as a shot in the arm for the UK Life Sciences sector which has a great scientific pedigree.

“The proposed transaction with Wolfram will accelerate Ellipses’ plan to deliver the next stage of our evolution as a public company. Opting to list through a reverse takeover process has recently become more common in the Life Sciences sector and will enable us to raise additional capital from public company investors. This will drive progress within our portfolio, broaden access to capital and allow our current shareholders to realise growth in the longer term. We look forward to working with the Wolfram team to deliver the transaction.

Graeme Muir, Executive Director of Wolfram Resources Plc, said:

"We are excited to be working with such a strong management team that brings with it years of experience and a proven track record. We now move to detailed due diligence, and we believe this transaction can deliver real value for Wolfram shareholders."

Further information

Further information about Ellipses Pharma is available at www.ellipses.life.

media@ellipses.life

Ramsay Smith, Media House International

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