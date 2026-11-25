ESPOO, Finland, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Desentum Oy, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing short-course allergen immunotherapies, today announced positive topline results from the Phase 2 clinical study (BASIT) of the investigational birch pollen allergy treatment DM-101PX.

The primary endpoint was met: a 10-week treatment delivered a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in allergen-induced nasal symptoms compared to placebo.

The treatment effect persisted at the follow-up allergen challenge 25 weeks after treatment completion.

A strong and durable increase was observed in allergen-specific IgG4 antibodies, consistent with the immune response observed in a Phase I clinical study.

Dosing with DM-101PX was safe and well tolerated.

Adherence to the dosing regimen was excellent. There were no treatment-related discontinuations, and all participants were able to reach the target maximum dose.





Birch pollen is an important allergen in northern regions of the world. In Europe, the United States, and Canada, reported sensitization to birch pollen ranges from 8 to 22 % depending on the region and study1–3, which translates to an estimated 80–160 million people sensitized to birch pollen across these geographies. Birch pollen allergy is mostly managed with symptom-relieving medication. Allergen immunotherapy offers a more durable effect, but generally requires a commitment to several years of treatment. DM-101PX is an investigational birch pollen allergy therapy designed to provide long-lasting relief from allergic symptoms with a short treatment course.

BASIT (NCT07254871) is a randomised, double-blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial that included 97 adults with birch pollen allergy. The trial was designed to investigate the clinical effect of a 10-week treatment with DM-101PX on allergic symptoms. The primary endpoint was the change in nasal symptoms induced by a nasal allergen challenge, as measured from baseline to three weeks after the last dose. The trial was conducted in the period from October 2025 to August 2026 in Canada.

Detailed results from the BASIT study will be submitted for presentation at upcoming scientific meetings and for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

“Allergen immunotherapy today asks patients to commit to years of treatment. BASIT shows that ten weeks of DM-101PX can produce a clear effect on allergic symptoms that is still present about six months later, supported by a strong and sustained IgG4 response that is generally associated with successful allergen immunotherapy,” says Pekka Mattila, CEO of Desentum.

“The results support our approach to engineering allergens for short-course immunotherapy. For Desentum, this marks a major milestone on the path toward late-stage clinical development of DM-101PX and toward our broader ambition of developing immunotherapies for other respiratory and food allergies.”

In an ongoing clinical study, multiple dosing strategies of DM-101PX are being tested at the Fraunhofer Institute for Toxicology and Experimental Medicine ITEM in Hannover, Germany. The results will inform the design of a subsequent dose-finding study.

About DM-101PX

DM-101PX is an investigational allergen immunotherapy for birch pollen allergy. Its active substance, DM-101, is a recombinant birch pollen allergen modified to reduce its allergenic potential. DM-101PX is formulated to support the controlled release of DM-101 after subcutaneous administration.

About Desentum Oy

Desentum Oy is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Espoo, Finland. The company uses high-resolution protein engineering and novel formulations to design allergen immunotherapies that enable short-course treatment to restore long-term tolerance. Founded in 2011, Desentum is a spin-off from VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd. Its development pipeline targets both respiratory and food allergies.

Biedermann T, et al. Allergy. 2019; 74(7): 1237–1248. Valcour A, et al. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol. 2017; 119(3) 262–266. Chan-Yeung M, et al. Allergy. 2010; 65: 1404–1413.





CONTACT: Contact: Pekka Mattila, CEO, Desentum Oy pekka.mattila@desentum.fi