Allergies

Pictured: Roche Diagnostics building in California
Drug Development
Roche’s Asthma Drug Xolair Shows Promise Against Food Allergies on Heels of FDA Approval
Approved earlier this month for children and adults with one or more food allergies, Xolair in a Phase III study reduced severe allergic reactions in patients suffering from multiple food allergies.
February 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Facade of Novartis building in Switzerland
Drug Development
Novartis Ends Phase III Peanut Allergy Trial in Another Flop for Potential Xolair Successor
The Swiss pharma’s Phase III trial of ligelizumab in patients with peanut allergies has been terminated, according to a ClinicalTrials.gov update on Tuesday.
January 18, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Bio NC
Bryn’s Fear-Free Emergency Epinephrine Solution for Anaphylaxis
Anaphylaxis is a serious and potentially fatal allergy to bee venom, food, and medication, and only 50-60% of the affected population is adequately prepared for an attack. Even less are prepared in severe cases where a second dose is required.
February 4, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
Viaskin™ Peanut’s Long-Term Phase III Updates and What the FDA Has to Say About Them
DBV Technologies aims to fill the peanut allergy treatment gap, especially for highly allergic children, with their low dose epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT) patch Viaskin™ Peanut.
August 14, 2020
 · 
14 min read
 · 
Chelsea Weidman Burke
Policy
FDA Issues CRL for DBV Technologies’ Viaskin Peanut Allergy Patch
In its CRL, the FDA identified concerns regarding the impact of patch-site adhesion on efficacy and indicated the need for patch modifications.
August 4, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Allergy Immunotherapy: Relief that is Nothing to Sneeze at
*Achoo* Muddling through a stuffy, runny nose and itchy, watery eyes? You aren’t alone - over 17.6 million American adults (about 7.5%) experience allergic rhinitis (also called hay fever or seasonal allergies). Many different substances (called allergens) can trigger allergic rhinitis, such as tree or grass pollen, and each person has their own set of problematic allergens.
February 26, 2020
 · 
17 min read
 · 
Chelsea Weidman Burke, M.S.
Drug Development
Long-Term Data Bolsters DBV Technologies’ BLA for Viaskin Peanut
DBV announced positive topline results from its Phase III PEPITES trial evaluating the long-term efficacy and safety of investigational Viaskin Peanut in peanut-allergic children aged 4 to 11 years.
January 9, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
BioCapital
FARE, J&J Fund Research Grant to Discover Food Allergy Biomarkers
FARE said the biomarker research project, which will be conducted at Janssen’s World Without Disease Accelerator, “has the potential to make a real and significant impact for the 32 million Americans living with food allergies.”
January 8, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Aimmune Presents New Peanut Allergy Data and Presses for Real-World Data Approaches
AR101 is an investigational, peanut-derived, biologic drug candidate for oral immunotherapy in patients with peanut allergy. It delivers a daily dose of peanut protein with a consistent protein profile.
November 8, 2019
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Peanut Allergy Insights Report Cover
Drug Development
Insight Report: Where is the Peanut Allergy Drug Pipeline Now?
Peanut allergy is the most common food allergy in children and that number has been rising – peanut allergy incidence increased 21 percent from 2010 to 2017. Almost 2.5 percent of children in the US are thought to have a peanut allergy, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI).
November 6, 2019
 · 
22 min read
 · 
Chelsea Weidman Burke, M.S.
Biotech Bay
Aimmune Eyes 2020 Approval of Peanut Allergy Treatment
Aimmune’s peanut allergy treatment is one-step closer to approval following strong support from the Allergenic Products Advisory Committee, which overwhelmingly recommended approval of Palforzia, the proposed trade name of the investigational oral treatment, AR101.
September 19, 2019
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
DBV Technologies Announces Filing of 2024 Half-Year Report ― Conditions for Accessing or Consulting the Report
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
DBV Technologies Provides Updates on the Viaskin Peanut Program in Children and Toddlers and Reports Second Quarter and Half-Year 2024 Financial Results
July 31, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Press Releases
AliveDx Receives IVDR CE Mark for Groundbreaking Microarray Immunoassay in Allergy Diagnostics
July 29, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Revolo Announces New Data Further Validating the Upstream Mechanism of Action and Subcutaneous Administration of ‘1104
July 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
New Canine Study From Belhaven Biopharma Supports Dry Powder Nasal Epinephrine Delivery Solution
July 10, 2024
 · 
4 min read
BioCapital
YorkTest Announces Limited–Time Offer to Enhance Accessibility of At-Home Health Testing
June 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
FDA
FDA Approves First Medication to Help Reduce Allergic Reactions to Multiple Foods After Accidental Exposure
February 16, 2024
 · 
5 min read
FDA
FDA approves Xolair® (omalizumab) as first and only medicine for children and adults with one or more food allergies
February 16, 2024
 · 
19 min read
Drug Development
Stallergenes Greer Announces Publication of Positive Results for PALFORZIA® Phase 3 Study in Peanut-allergic Children Aged 1 to 3 Years
November 20, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Bay
IgGenix Publishes New Data Supporting Further Development of Allergen-Specific Therapeutics for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy
November 14, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Intrommune Therapeutics Presents Positive Results of Phase 1 OMEGA Study Investigating the Safety of INT301 Toothpaste for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy
November 9, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Business
DBV Technologies Receives Feedback from FDA on Design Elements for Viaskin Peanut Safety Studies and Reports Second Quarter and Half-Year 2023 Financial Results
July 31, 2023
 · 
12 min read
Drug Development
Intrommune Therapeutics Completes Last Patient Last Visit in the Phase 1 OMEGA Study for Peanut Allergy
July 25, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Policy
DBV Technologies Outlines Regulatory Path for Viaskin Peanut in Children 1 – 3 Years After Receiving Pre-BLA Responses from FDA
April 19, 2023
 · 
8 min read
Business
Newly Published Study Demonstrates the Clinical Effectiveness of Machine Learning Used to Achieve Remission in Patients with Peanut Allergies
April 5, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
ALK begins clinical trial of its SLIT-tablet for the treatment of peanut allergy
June 27, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
INT301 Continues to Meet Safety Goals in Phase 1 OMEGA Study in Adults with Peanut Allergy While Reaching Phase 2 Target Maintenance Dose
April 6, 2022
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
Prota Therapeutics Achieves Peanut Allergy Treatment Milestone: Groundbreaking Clinical Trial Data Demonstrates Clinical Remission of Peanut Allergy in Paediatric Patients
February 9, 2022
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
Intrommune Reports Positive Update from Ongoing Phase 1 Study in Peanut Allergy
February 8, 2022
 · 
4 min read
FDA
Allergy Therapeutics announces FDA clearance of IND application for novel peanut allergy vaccine candidate VLP Peanut
January 26, 2022
 · 
5 min read
