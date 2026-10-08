CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaking Data at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2026

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP) today announced that clinical data from the Phase 1b trial of CTX310®, its investigational CRISPR/Cas9 in vivo gene editing therapy targeting angiopoietin-related protein 3 (ANGPTL3), in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia will be presented in a late-breaking oral presentation at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2026, taking place November 6 – 9, 2026.

Abstract Title: CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing Therapy Targeting ANGPTL3 for Severe Hypertriglyceridemia: Results From Phase 1b Trial

Session Type: Late-Breaking Science (Oral Presentation)

Session Title: LBS.05 New Frontiers in Cardiometabolic Risk Reduction

Session Date and Time: Monday, November 9, 2026, 8:00 a.m. CST

The accepted abstract titles are available online on the AHA website. The data in the abstract and presentation are embargoed until the date and time of presentation. A copy of the presentation will be available at www.crisprtx.com once the presentation concludes.

About In Vivo Liver Editing Programs

CRISPR Therapeutics has established a proprietary lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery platform to enable gene editing in the liver using both CRISPR/Cas9 and its novel, proprietary SyNTase™ editing technology. The Company's in vivo portfolio includes three cardiovascular programs: CTX310, targeting angiopoietin-related protein 3 (ANGPTL3), in development for heterozygous and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, mixed dyslipidemias, and severe hypertriglyceridemia; CTX340™, targeting angiotensinogen (AGT), in development for refractory hypertension; and CTX321™, targeting LPA, in development for patients with elevated lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)]. In addition, the Company's disclosed development candidates also include CTX460™, targeting SERPINA1 using SyNTase editing, for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. Founded over a decade ago as an early pioneer in CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing, the Company has evolved from a pioneering research-stage organization into an industry leader, marking a historic milestone with the approval of CASGEVY® (exagamglogene autotemcel [exa-cel]), the world’s first CRISPR-based therapy, for eligible patients with sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. Today, CRISPR Therapeutics is advancing a broad, diversified pipeline spanning hemoglobinopathies, cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disease, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. The Company is also expanding its gene editing toolkit through SyNTase™ editing, its novel, proprietary platform designed to enable precise, efficient, and scalable gene correction. To accelerate its impact, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical partners, including Vertex Pharmaceuticals. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.crisprtx.com.

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS® standard character mark and design logo, CTX310®, CTX321™, CTX340™, CTX460™ and SyNTase™ are trademarks and registered trademarks of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. CASGEVY® and the CASGEVY logo are registered trademarks of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CRISPR Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statement

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding any or all of the following: (i) CRISPR Therapeutics preclinical studies, clinical trials and pipeline products and programs, including, without limitation, manufacturing capabilities, status of such studies and trials and expectations regarding data, safety and efficacy generally; (ii) data included in the above-described oral presentation and any associated abstract; and (iii) the therapeutic value, development, and commercial potential of gene editing technologies and therapies, including CRISPR/Cas9, as well as other technologies. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in CRISPR Therapeutics most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in any other subsequent filings made by CRISPR Therapeutics with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by law.

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