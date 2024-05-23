CRISPR
LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Ultracompact CRISPR systems, which are in some cases one-third the size of Cas9, are being designed to be more specific and enable in vivo gene editing in difficult to reach tissues.
As the yearslong litigation over ownership of CRISPR gene editing continues, investors have forged ahead with funding the technology’s development by biopharma.
Exsilio Therapeutics emerged from stealth on Tuesday with a platform that leverages mRNA technology to develop redosable genomic medicines for a range of complex diseases.
Results from a Phase I study presented Friday at the ASGCT 2024 annual meeting showed that despite a good safety profile, Excision BioTherapeutics’ HIV gene editor failed to suppress viral activity.
The biotech touted its prime editing technology at ASGCT on Tuesday after receiving FDA clearance last week for a clinical study of a drug candidate based on the platform.
The FDA has cleared a clinical trial of an ex vivo prime editing candidate in patients with a rare disease, Prime Medicine announced Monday. The technique taps CRISPR technology to rewrite defective genes without breaking DNA double helix strands.
Regeneron will use Mammoth Biosciences’ tiny Cas enzymes to deliver in vivo CRISPR-based gene editing therapies to tissues and cell types beyond the liver, the companies announced Thursday.
With several recent approvals in the space and more on the horizon, BioSpace looks at some of the key decisions and their larger significance both for patients and science.
Ubiquitous potential, possible safety advantages and the recent growth of cell and gene therapy are driving investment in a different type of genetic editing.
The U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence on Thursday recommended against funding Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ CRISPR-based sickle cell disease therapy Casgevy unless uncertainties can be cleared up.
Allogene Therapeutics and Arbor Biotechnologies will use their allogeneic CAR T and next-generation gene-editing platforms to develop novel off-the-shelf CAR-T therapies for autoimmune diseases.
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics are setting up treatment centers for patients with beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease to compete with bluebird’s established infrastructure.
CRISPR gene-editing has had its first ever approval in the UK. Will the FDA follow suit? What can patients expect the price tag to be?