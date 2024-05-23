SUBSCRIBE
Small Enzymes, Giant Leaps: CRISPR’s Next-Generation Approach to Genetic Diseases
Ultracompact CRISPR systems, which are in some cases one-third the size of Cas9, are being designed to be more specific and enable in vivo gene editing in difficult to reach tissues.
August 5, 2024
4 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Ongoing CRISPR Patent Dispute Complicates Licensing but Hasn’t Deterred Gene-Editing Investment
As the yearslong litigation over ownership of CRISPR gene editing continues, investors have forged ahead with funding the technology’s development by biopharma.
July 17, 2024
8 min read
Christoph Schwaiger
Business
Exsilio Launches With $82M to Tackle Gene Therapy Challenges in Novel Approach
Exsilio Therapeutics emerged from stealth on Tuesday with a platform that leverages mRNA technology to develop redosable genomic medicines for a range of complex diseases.
June 25, 2024
4 min read
Ben Hargreaves
Drug Development
Excision’s CRISPR-Based HIV Treatment Fails to Show Curative Potential in Early Study
Results from a Phase I study presented Friday at the ASGCT 2024 annual meeting showed that despite a good safety profile, Excision BioTherapeutics’ HIV gene editor failed to suppress viral activity.
May 13, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
ASGCT24: Prime Medicine to Apply Gene Editing to Wide-Ranging Indications
The biotech touted its prime editing technology at ASGCT on Tuesday after receiving FDA clearance last week for a clinical study of a drug candidate based on the platform.
May 7, 2024
2 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Drug Development
Prime Medicine Gets FDA Okay for First Trial of Gene Editing Technique
The FDA has cleared a clinical trial of an ex vivo prime editing candidate in patients with a rare disease, Prime Medicine announced Monday. The technique taps CRISPR technology to rewrite defective genes without breaking DNA double helix strands.
April 30, 2024
2 min read
Nick Paul Taylor
Business
Regeneron Pays Mammoth $100M to Access CRISPR Enzymes for AAV Delivery
Regeneron will use Mammoth Biosciences’ tiny Cas enzymes to deliver in vivo CRISPR-based gene editing therapies to tissues and cell types beyond the liver, the companies announced Thursday.
April 25, 2024
2 min read
Nick Paul Taylor
FDA
6 Recently Approved Cell & Gene Therapies—And Why They Matter
With several recent approvals in the space and more on the horizon, BioSpace looks at some of the key decisions and their larger significance both for patients and science.
March 26, 2024
7 min read
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
Epigenetic Editing Explodes on the Heels of Gene Editing Success
Ubiquitous potential, possible safety advantages and the recent growth of cell and gene therapy are driving investment in a different type of genetic editing.
March 21, 2024
6 min read
Heather McKenzie
Policy
Vertex Fails to Convince UK Watchdog of CRISPR Therapy Casgevy’s Value
The U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence on Thursday recommended against funding Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ CRISPR-based sickle cell disease therapy Casgevy unless uncertainties can be cleared up.
March 14, 2024
2 min read
Nick Paul Taylor
Business
Allogene, Arbor Team to Develop Off-the-Shelf CAR-T Therapies with CRISPR
Allogene Therapeutics and Arbor Biotechnologies will use their allogeneic CAR T and next-generation gene-editing platforms to develop novel off-the-shelf CAR-T therapies for autoimmune diseases.
March 13, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Analysts Predict Slower Rollout but Ultimate Victory for Casgevy in Race with Lyfgenia
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics are setting up treatment centers for patients with beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease to compete with bluebird’s established infrastructure.
March 12, 2024
5 min read
Mollie Barnes
Drug Development
First ever CRISPR gene therapy approval: What happens next?
CRISPR gene-editing has had its first ever approval in the UK. Will the FDA follow suit? What can patients expect the price tag to be?
November 21, 2023
1 min read
Greg Slabodkin