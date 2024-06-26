SUBSCRIBE
CRISPR Therapeutics

NEWS
Pictured: An illustration of a semi-truck hauling
Drug Development
Analysts Predict Slower Rollout but Ultimate Victory for Casgevy in Race with Lyfgenia
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics are setting up treatment centers for patients with beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease to compete with bluebird’s established infrastructure.
March 12, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
Facade of the FDA's office in Maryland
FDA
FDA Approves Vertex, CRISPR’s Casgevy to Treat Beta Thalassemia
Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics have secured another FDA approval for their Casgevy Cas9 gene-edited cell therapy, this time in treating transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia.
January 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Business
Vertex’s Viacyte Backs Out of CRISPR Diabetes Deal
Vertex still has an ongoing diabetes partnership with CRISPR, which gives it a non-exclusive license to the latter’s platform to develop a potential cure for type 1 diabetes.
January 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Facade of the FDA's office in Maryland
Policy
5 FDA Decisions to Watch in Q1
Iovance’s lifileucel for advanced melanoma and Madrigal’s resmetirom for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis are just a couple of the key decisions on the FDA’s docket this quarter.
December 19, 2023
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
The EMA's former headquarters in London
Policy
Vertex-CRISPR’s Casgevy Gets Positive EMA Panel Opinion, Approval Decision in Q1 2024
A week after securing FDA approval, a European Medicines Agency committee has endorsed Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics’ Casgevy for sickle cell disease and transfusion‑dependent beta thalassemia.
December 15, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
FDA
Casgevy vs. Lyfgenia: The Battle of the Sickle Cell Gene Therapies Has Begun
Friday’s FDA approval of Vertex-CRISPR’s Casgevy and bluebird bio’s Lyfgenia has immediately revealed startling differences between these two gene therapies: price and a black-box warning.
December 8, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: An hourglass connected by strands of DNA
Policy
FDA Weighs Gene-Editing Treatments’ Curative Possibilities Against Potential Risks
As Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics’ exa-cel and Verve Therapeutics’ VERVE-101 move forward, questions remain about possible drawbacks of such therapies.
December 8, 2023
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
3D illustration of a T cell killing a cancer cell
CRISPR Reorganizes CAR-T Pipeline Ahead of FDA’s Landmark Decision
The gene editing company is dropping two programs and favoring its next-generation assets CTX112 and CTX131, which it will continue to develop in oncology but will also test in autoimmune diseases.
December 5, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: FDA sign at Washington D.C. headquarters
Drug Development
FDA Action Alert: Vertex/CRISPR, Arcutis and Optinose
This week, the FDA could approve the first CRISPR-edited therapy in the U.S., while two other companies await decisions on topical drugs.
December 1, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2016
IN THE PRESS
Business
CRISPR Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 5, 2024
 · 
17 min read
Genetown
CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming June 2024 Investor Conferences
May 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
CRISPR Therapeutics Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Key Appointments
May 23, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Genetown
CRISPR Therapeutics to Present at the Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference 2024
May 9, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
CRISPR Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
May 8, 2024
 · 
17 min read
Genetown
CRISPR Therapeutics Highlights ASGCT Oral Presentation and Announces New Programs Utilizing In Vivo Gene Editing Approach
May 8, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Genetown
CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Oral Presentation at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2024 Annual Meeting
April 22, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Genetown
CRISPR Therapeutics to Present at the Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
April 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
CRISPR Therapeutics to Present at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2024 Annual Meeting
April 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
CRISPR Therapeutics Proposes New Appointment to the Board of Directors - March 13, 2024
March 13, 2024
 · 
6 min read
