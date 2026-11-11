Cosette Pharma’s RYANODEX® (dantrolene sodium) for Injectable Suspension, Fully Stocked and Available

– – Following its acquisition from Eagle Pharmaceuticals and successful supply chain transition, Cosette maintains robust inventory to serve healthcare providers in the U.S. and international markets – –

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Cosette"), a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company, is maintaining full availability of RYANODEX® (dantrolene sodium) for injectable suspension in the United States and international markets. Following its June 2026 acquisition of RYANODEX® from Eagle Pharmaceuticals, and successful supply chain transition, Cosette is leveraging its established manufacturing and distribution capabilities to maintain a dependable supply of this critical treatment option for healthcare providers.

"Our acquisition of RYANODEX® reflects Cosette's commitment to expanding access to important medicines and ensuring the infrastructure is in place to support them," said Apurva Saraf, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cosette Pharmaceuticals. "Our ability to successfully integrate RYANODEX® and ensure a dependable supply demonstrates the strength of our organization and our focus on delivering for healthcare providers and patients."

"Healthcare providers depend on having the medicines they need, when they need them," said Brad Leonard, Vice President, Commercial Operations at Cosette Pharmaceuticals. "Our priority is to ensure hospitals and healthcare providers have dependable access to RYANODEX®, so they can focus on what matters most: delivering timely care to patients."

Please see the full Prescribing Information for RYANODEX®. For more information, visit www.RYANODEX.com

About Cosette Pharmaceuticals

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a U.S.-based, leading specialty pharmaceutical company providing some of the most trusted and well-known brands in medicine — developing, manufacturing, and delivering products that make a difference in patients’ lives. Cosette’s strong growth has been driven by its proven ability to maximize the value of its portfolio through best-in-class marketing, promotion, and strategic distribution capabilities, enabling the company to scale efficiently while continuing to invest in high-quality, patient-centered therapies. Cosette has corporate headquarters in Bridgewater, New Jersey and is supported by 350+ dedicated team members across all functional areas. Cosette is backed by Avista Healthcare Partners, a healthcare focused private equity firm, and funds managed by Hamilton Lane, a private markets investment management firm (Nasdaq: HLNE). For more information, please visit www.cosettepharma.com or follow Cosette on LinkedIn.

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