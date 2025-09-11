News
Drug Development
FDA
Manufacturing
Deals
Business
Job Trends
Cell and Gene Therapy
Cancer
Opinions
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Podcasts
Events
Jobs
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Reports
Career Advice
NextGen: Top Startups to Watch
40 Under 40
Best Places to Work
Employer Resources
Advertise
Post Jobs
Talent Solutions
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
Submit an Event
SUBSCRIBE
Menu
SUBSCRIBE
Show Search
News
Drug Development
FDA
Manufacturing
Deals
Business
Job Trends
Cell and Gene Therapy
Cancer
Opinions
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Podcasts
Events
Jobs
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Reports
Career Advice
NextGen: Top Startups to Watch
40 Under 40
Best Places to Work
Employer Resources
Advertise
Post Jobs
Talent Solutions
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
Submit an Event
Search Query
Submit Search
Cosette Pharmaceuticals
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
JOBS
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
Browse all jobs
here
Oops!
There was an issue retrieving the jobs list. Please reload the page to view more jobs.
Load More
Title
Location
Company Name
Desc
View details
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Cosette Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jeff Neubig as Vice President, Quality and Regulatory Affairs
July 1, 2025
·
2 min read
Press Releases
Cosette Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Mayne Pharma, Transforming Company into a Leader in Women’s Health and Dermatology
February 21, 2025
·
5 min read
Press Releases
Cosette Pharmaceuticals Appoints Vincent Colicchio as Senior Vice President of Operations
February 10, 2025
·
2 min read
Press Releases
Cosette Pharmaceuticals Appoints Brad Leonard as Vice President, Generics Commercial Operation
February 3, 2025
·
2 min read
Press Releases
Avista Capital Partners and Hamilton Lane Announce Partnership in Cosette Pharmaceuticals
July 17, 2024
·
6 min read
Press Releases
Cosette Pharmaceuticals Acquires Ambien® and Ambien CR® (Zolpidem Tartrate) Tabs from Sanofi US in the US Market
July 10, 2024
·
2 min read
Pharm Country
Cosette Pharmaceuticals Announces the Approval and Launch of First Generic Version of RECTIV® (nitroglycerin) ointment, 0.4%, with 180 days Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) exclusivity
February 22, 2024
·
2 min read
Deals
Cosette Pharmaceuticals Acquires Vyleesi® (Bremelanotide Injection) from Palatin Technologies Inc.
January 3, 2024
·
3 min read
Pharm Country
Palatin Completes Sale of Vyleesi® to Cosette Pharmaceuticals for up to $171 Million
December 20, 2023
·
5 min read
Pharm Country
Cosette Pharmaceuticals Partners With Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company to Make CLOMID® More Affordable
October 3, 2023
·
5 min read
Load More