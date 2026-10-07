Astellas Highlights Data Advancing Cancer Care and Innovation for Patients with Hard-to-Treat Cancers at ESMO 2026

– PADCEV™ (enfortumab vedotin) plus pembrolizumab data highlight durable survival benefit in advanced bladder cancer –
– VYLOY™ (zolbetuximab) research reinforces the role of CLDN18.2 in shaping gastric cancer treatment decisions –
TOKYO, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Naoki Okamura, "Astellas") today announced that 21 abstracts from its oncology portfolio will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2026 (ESMO 2026), taking place October 23–27 in Madrid, Spain. The presentations span prostate, urothelial, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ), lung and pancreatic cancers, reflecting Astellas' commitment to advancing standards of care and pursuing new scientific approaches designed for cancers where significant unmet need remains.
Moitreyee Chatterjee-Kishore, Ph.D., MBA, Executive Vice President and Head of Oncology Development, Astellas:
"Standards of care do not change by accident. The data being presented at ESMO 2026 demonstrate how a deep understanding of disease biology and differentiated modalities is helping advance care for patients with bladder, gastric, and prostate cancers, including through approaches such as PADCEV™ (enfortumab vedotin) plus pembrolizumab, VYLOY™ (zolbetuximab), and XTANDI™ (enzalutamide). We are building upon this knowledge to develop the next generation of therapeutic options for cancers where unmet needs remain and look forward to engaging in discussions about this work at the congress."
Highlights from Astellas' ESMO 2026 presentations include:
- Enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab presentations include the longest follow-up reported to date in locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer, along with analyses across patient subgroups and treatment settings. Additional presentations include trials in progress exploring bladder preservation in muscle-invasive bladder cancer.
- Zolbetuximab presentations examine CLDN18.2 assessment, patient identification and real-world use, reinforcing the growing body of evidence supporting CLDN18.2-guided treatment decisions in gastric and GEJ cancers.
- Pipeline presentations feature trials-in-progress across Astellas' investigational programs, including Phase 3 trials of setidegrasib in KRAS G12D-mutated pancreatic and non-small cell lung cancers, a Phase 1 trial of ASP5834 in KRAS-mutated or amplified solid tumors, and a Phase 1b/2 trial of ASP546C in CLDN18.2-expressing solid tumors. Together, these investigational studies illustrate Astellas' continued investment in advancing new approaches aimed at overcoming challenges that have limited progress in hard-to-treat cancers.
Additional details on Astellas' presentations at ESMO 2026 are included below.
Presentation Title
Lead Author
Presentation Details
Enfortumab vedotin
EV-103 DE/Cohort A and Cohort K Final
J. P. Maroto Rey
Type: Rapid oral
EV-302 Comorbidities (DCO3):
S. S. Sridhar
Type: Poster
EV-302 Clinical Subgroups (DCO3):
J. Bedke
Type: Poster
EVOLVE 3: Real-world treatment patterns
F. Joly
Type: ePoster
EV-303/KN-905 ITT3: Perioperative
A. Ullén
Type: Proffered paper session
EV-304/KN-B15 ctDNA: ctDNA analysis of
J. Chatzkel
Type: Proffered paper session
EV-304/KN-B15 ePRO: Health-related
A. Gómez De Liaño
Type: Rapid oral
EV-209 TiP: EV-209: an open-label, single-arm,
Thomas Powles
Type: Poster
EV-309 TiP: EV-309: an open-label,
Matthew D. Galsky
Type: Poster
Enzalutamide
Adelpi REALIZE: High-risk biochemically
A. Merseburger
Type: ePoster
AMNOG NMA in mHSPC: Network meta-analysis
C. Ohlmann
Type: Poster
CASPER: Outcomes of enzalutamide
B. Shayegan
Type: ePoster
ARCHES/ARANOTE indirect safety
S. Shariat
Type: Poster
EMBARK deep PSA response: Deep
S. Freedland
Type: Poster
Zolbetuximab
SPOTLIGHT ctDNA: ctDNA Assessment in
K. Shitara
Type: Poster
Canadian PSP: Real-World Use of
H. Karachiwala
Type: Poster
Pipeline
Phase 3 PDAC TiP: A Phase 3, double-blind,
T. Macarulla
Type: Poster
Phase 3 NSCLC TiP: Phase 3,
F. Skoulidis
Type: ePoster
Phase 1b/2 TiP: Phase 1b/2 study of
T. Macarulla
Type: ePoster
FiH TiP: A phase 1 study of ASP5834 in
S. Sen
Type: ePoster
Combination clinical data for mss CRC:
V. Boni
Type: ePoster
About Astellas
Astellas is a global life sciences company committed to turning innovative science into value for patients. We provide transformative therapies in disease areas that include oncology, ophthalmology, urology, immunology and women's health. Through our research and development programs, we are pioneering new healthcare solutions for diseases with high unmet medical need. Learn more at www.astellas.com.
About PADCEV and the Pfizer, Astellas and MSD Collaboration
Seagen and Astellas previously entered a clinical collaboration agreement with MSD to evaluate the combination of Seagen's and Astellas' PADCEVTM (enfortumab vedotin) and MSD's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with urothelial cancer. Pfizer Inc. successfully completed its acquisition of Seagen on December 14, 2023. KEYTRUDA is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada).
About XTANDI and the Pfizer/Astellas Collaboration
In October 2009, Medivation, Inc., which is now part of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and Astellas (TSE: 4503) entered into a commercial agreement to jointly develop and commercialize XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in the United States, while Astellas has responsibility for manufacturing and all additional regulatory filings globally, as well as commercializing the product outside the United States. Pfizer receives alliance revenues as a share of U.S. profits and receives royalties on sales outside the U.S.
Cautionary Notes
In this press release, statements made with respect to current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Astellas. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions, and in laws and regulations, relating to pharmaceutical markets, (ii) currency exchange rate fluctuations, (iii) delays in new product launches, (iv) the inability of Astellas to market existing and new products effectively, (v) the inability of Astellas to continue to effectively research and develop products accepted by customers in highly competitive markets, and (vi) infringements of Astellas' intellectual property rights by third parties. Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.
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SOURCE Astellas Pharma Inc.