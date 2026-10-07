Astellas Highlights Data Advancing Cancer Care and Innovation for Patients with Hard-to-Treat Cancers at ESMO 2026

– PADCEV™ (enfortumab vedotin) plus pembrolizumab data highlight durable survival benefit in advanced bladder cancer –

– VYLOY™ (zolbetuximab) research reinforces the role of CLDN18.2 in shaping gastric cancer treatment decisions –

TOKYO, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Naoki Okamura, "Astellas") today announced that 21 abstracts from its oncology portfolio will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2026 (ESMO 2026), taking place October 23–27 in Madrid, Spain. The presentations span prostate, urothelial, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ), lung and pancreatic cancers, reflecting Astellas' commitment to advancing standards of care and pursuing new scientific approaches designed for cancers where significant unmet need remains.

Moitreyee Chatterjee-Kishore, Ph.D., MBA, Executive Vice President and Head of Oncology Development, Astellas:



"Standards of care do not change by accident. The data being presented at ESMO 2026 demonstrate how a deep understanding of disease biology and differentiated modalities is helping advance care for patients with bladder, gastric, and prostate cancers, including through approaches such as PADCEV™ (enfortumab vedotin) plus pembrolizumab, VYLOY™ (zolbetuximab), and XTANDI™ (enzalutamide). We are building upon this knowledge to develop the next generation of therapeutic options for cancers where unmet needs remain and look forward to engaging in discussions about this work at the congress."

Highlights from Astellas' ESMO 2026 presentations include:

Enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab presentations include the longest follow-up reported to date in locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer, along with analyses across patient subgroups and treatment settings. Additional presentations include trials in progress exploring bladder preservation in muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

Zolbetuximab presentations examine CLDN18.2 assessment, patient identification and real-world use, reinforcing the growing body of evidence supporting CLDN18.2-guided treatment decisions in gastric and GEJ cancers.

Pipeline presentations feature trials-in-progress across Astellas' investigational programs, including Phase 3 trials of setidegrasib in KRAS G12D-mutated pancreatic and non-small cell lung cancers, a Phase 1 trial of ASP5834 in KRAS-mutated or amplified solid tumors, and a Phase 1b/2 trial of ASP546C in CLDN18.2-expressing solid tumors. Together, these investigational studies illustrate Astellas' continued investment in advancing new approaches aimed at overcoming challenges that have limited progress in hard-to-treat cancers.

Additional details on Astellas' presentations at ESMO 2026 are included below.

Presentation Title Lead Author Presentation Details Enfortumab vedotin







EV-103 DE/Cohort A and Cohort K Final



Analysis: Enfortumab vedotin with or



without pembrolizumab as first-line



treatment for cisplatin (cis)-ineligible locally



advanced or metastatic urothelial



carcinoma: long-term follow-up analysis



from EV-103 cohorts DE/A and K J. P. Maroto Rey Type: Rapid oral



Abstract number: 4740RO



Date/time: Saturday, October 24,



10:15-11:45 EV-302 Comorbidities (DCO3):



Enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab for



previously untreated locally advanced or



metastatic urothelial carcinoma: updated



exploratory analysis of EV-302 in older



patients and those with comorbidities S. S. Sridhar Type: Poster



Abstract number: 4761P



Date/time: Friday, October 23,



15:15-16:00 EV-302 Clinical Subgroups (DCO3):



Enfortumab vedotin + pembrolizumab in



previously untreated locally advanced or



metastatic urothelial cancer: exploratory



analyses based on disease-related



characteristics from EV-302 J. Bedke Type: Poster



Abstract number: 4760P



Date/time: Friday, October 23,



15:15-16:00 EVOLVE 3: Real-world treatment patterns



in patients with locally advanced and



metastatic urothelial cancer in France F. Joly Type: ePoster EV-303/KN-905 ITT3: Perioperative



pembrolizumab or enfortumab vedotin plus



pembro in participants with muscle-invasive



bladder cancer who are cisplatin-ineligible:



ad hoc analysis from KEYNOTE-905 A. Ullén Type: Proffered paper session



Abstract number: 4733O



Date/time: Friday, October 23,



13:30-15:00 EV-304/KN-B15 ctDNA: ctDNA analysis of



the phase 3 KEYNOTE-B15 trial:



neoadjuvant and adjuvant enfortumab



vedotin + pembrolizumab for participants



with muscle-invasive bladder cancer who



are eligible for cisplatin J. Chatzkel Type: Proffered paper session



Abstract number: 4734O



Date/time: Friday, October 23,



13:30-15:00 EV-304/KN-B15 ePRO: Health-related



quality of life with neoadjuvant and adjuvant



enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab in



participants (pts) with muscle-invasive



bladder cancer eligible for cisplatin in the



phase 3 KEYNOTE-B15 study A. Gómez De Liaño Type: Rapid oral



Abstract number: 4738RO



Date/time: Saturday, October 24,



10:15-11:45 EV-209 TiP: EV-209: an open-label, single-arm,



phase 2 study of enfortumab vedotin plus



pembrolizumab for bladder preservation in



patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer



eligible for radical cystectomy Thomas Powles Type: Poster



Abstract number: 4769TiP



Date/time: Friday, October 23,



15:15-16:00 EV-309 TiP: EV-309: an open-label,



randomized, phase 3 study of enfortumab



vedotin plus pembrolizumab for bladder



preservation in patients with muscle-invasive



bladder cancer Matthew D. Galsky Type: Poster



Abstract number: 4770TiP



Date/time: Friday, October 23,



15:15-16:00 Enzalutamide







Adelpi REALIZE: High-risk biochemically



recurrent (hrBCR) hormone sensitive



prostate cancer (PC): European real-world



(RW) evidence on risk stratification, PSMA



PET use, and physician practices A. Merseburger Type: ePoster



Abstract number: 2063eP



Date/time: N/A AMNOG NMA in mHSPC: Network meta-analysis



(NMA) on the safety of androgen receptor pathway



inhibitors (ARPIs) in patients with metastatic



hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) from



German AMNOG dossiers C. Ohlmann Type: Poster



Abstract number: 2295P



Date/time: Friday, October 23,



15:15-16:00 CASPER: Outcomes of enzalutamide



(ENZ) and apalutamide (APA) in metastatic



hormone-sensitive prostate cancer



(mHSPC): a Canadian real-world (RW) study B. Shayegan Type: ePoster



Abstract number: 2329eP



Date/time: N/A ARCHES/ARANOTE indirect safety



comparison: Indirect safety comparison of



enzalutamide (ENZA) and darolutamide



(DARO) with androgen-deprivation therapy



(ADT) in metastatic hormone-sensitive



prostate cancer (mHSPC) S. Shariat Type: Poster



Abstract number: 2294P



Date/time: Friday, October 23,



15:15-16:00 EMBARK deep PSA response: Deep



prostate-specific antigen (PSA) response



by prior definitive treatment (tx) in patients



(pts) with high-risk biochemically recurrent



prostate cancer (hrBCR): EMBARK post



hoc analysis S. Freedland Type: Poster



Abstract number: 2293P



Date/time: Friday, October 23,



15:15-16:00 Zolbetuximab







SPOTLIGHT ctDNA: ctDNA Assessment in



Patients with CLDN18.2+, HER2−, Locally



Advanced Unresectable or Metastatic (la/m)



Gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction



Adenocarcinoma (G/GEJ a) in SPOTLIGHT K. Shitara Type: Poster



Abstract number: 2882P



Date/time: Sunday, October 25,



12:00-12:45 Canadian PSP: Real-World Use of



Zolbetuximab Plus Chemotherapy (CTx) in



Patients With CLDN18.2+, HER2−, Locally



Advanced (LA) Unresectable or Metastatic



Gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction



Cancer (mGC/GEJC) in a Canadian



Patient Support Program (PSP) H. Karachiwala Type: Poster



Abstract number: 2941P



Date/time: Sunday, October 25,



12:00-12:45 Pipeline







Phase 3 PDAC TiP: A Phase 3, double-blind,



randomized trial of setidegrasib + mFOLFIRINOX



or NALIRIFOX as first-line treatment for patients



with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma



(PDAC) harboring KRAS G12D mutations: Trial in



progress T. Macarulla Type: Poster



Abstract number: 3190TiP



Date/time: Sunday, October 25,



12:00-12:45 Phase 3 NSCLC TiP: Phase 3,



randomized, open-label trial of setidegrasib



vs docetaxel in patients with KRAS G12D-mutated



locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung



cancer (NSCLC) that progressed on or after



platinum-based chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitor



(CPI) therapy: Trial in progress F. Skoulidis Type: ePoster



Abstract number: 2871eTiP



Date/time: N/A Phase 1b/2 TiP: Phase 1b/2 study of



ASP546C, a Claudin 18.2-targeting



antibody-drug conjugate with a



topoisomerase 1 inhibitor payload, in



patients with Claudin 18.2-expressing



unresectable locally advanced or metastatic



solid tumors T. Macarulla Type: ePoster



Abstract number: 1133eTiP



Date/time: N/A FiH TiP: A phase 1 study of ASP5834 in



patients with locally advanced or metastatic



solid tumors with Kirsten rat sarcoma viral



oncogene homologue (KRAS) mutations or



amplifications S. Sen Type: ePoster



Abstract number: 1145eTiP



Date/time: N/A Combination clinical data for mss CRC:



A phase 1/2 study of ASP1570 for locally



advanced/metastatic microsatellite-stable



(MSS) colorectal cancer (CRC) V. Boni Type: ePoster



Abstract number: 1090eP



Date/time: N/A

About Astellas



Astellas is a global life sciences company committed to turning innovative science into value for patients. We provide transformative therapies in disease areas that include oncology, ophthalmology, urology, immunology and women's health. Through our research and development programs, we are pioneering new healthcare solutions for diseases with high unmet medical need. Learn more at www.astellas.com.

About PADCEV and the Pfizer, Astellas and MSD Collaboration



Seagen and Astellas previously entered a clinical collaboration agreement with MSD to evaluate the combination of Seagen's and Astellas' PADCEVTM (enfortumab vedotin) and MSD's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with urothelial cancer. Pfizer Inc. successfully completed its acquisition of Seagen on December 14, 2023. KEYTRUDA is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada).

About XTANDI and the Pfizer/Astellas Collaboration



In October 2009, Medivation, Inc., which is now part of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and Astellas (TSE: 4503) entered into a commercial agreement to jointly develop and commercialize XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in the United States, while Astellas has responsibility for manufacturing and all additional regulatory filings globally, as well as commercializing the product outside the United States. Pfizer receives alliance revenues as a share of U.S. profits and receives royalties on sales outside the U.S.

Cautionary Notes



In this press release, statements made with respect to current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Astellas. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions, and in laws and regulations, relating to pharmaceutical markets, (ii) currency exchange rate fluctuations, (iii) delays in new product launches, (iv) the inability of Astellas to market existing and new products effectively, (v) the inability of Astellas to continue to effectively research and develop products accepted by customers in highly competitive markets, and (vi) infringements of Astellas' intellectual property rights by third parties. Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.

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