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European Society of Medical Oncology

ESMO

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Pancreatic cancer
ESMO 2026: Tango trips on sinking response rates in pancreatic cancer but will move to Phase 3
A combination of Tango Therapeutics’ vopimetostat and Revolution Medicines’ recently approved Rasonque led to a response rate of 82% in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial—a drop from 92% that was reported in June in fewer patients.
October 23, 2026
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4 min read
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Heather McKenzie
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Immuno-oncology
ESMO 2026: Marengo’s bispecific antibody shrinks 8 tumor types in Phase 2
Invikafusp alfa, a first-in-class dual T cell agonist, showed an objective response in various types of cancer, particularly among patients who did not respond to previous checkpoint inhibitor therapy.
October 23, 2026
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3 min read
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Michael Gibney
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Cancer
ESMO 2026: Merck, Moderna shares fall as cancer vaccine disappoints after data leak
A combination of the personalized cancer vaccine intismeran autogene and Merck’s Keytruda just barely cleared analysts’ expectations for recurrence-free survival, leaving questions as to its applicability to tumor types beyond melanoma.
October 22, 2026
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5 min read
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Annalee Armstrong
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antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)
ESMO 2026: Merck’s Kelun-partnered ADC hits the ‘Goldilocks zone,’ VP says
At the European Society for Medical Oncology meeting this weekend, Merck will showcase three late-stage trials of its Kelun-Biotech–partnered TROP2-directed antibody sac-TMT that VP of Chemistry Alan Northrup says gets the payload release “just right.”
October 22, 2026
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5 min read
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Heather McKenzie
Business
Disc’s redemption, China’s rise, Veradermics’ validation, ESMO’s headliners
China cracks down on some biotechnology ownership transfers—but will the new policy impact licensing deals?; Disc Medicine’s Phase 3 data sweep redeems rejected rare disease therapy, teeing up another FDA run; and the ESMO conference gets underway in Madrid this week, with much-anticipated data from Merck, and Summit Therapeutics.
October 21, 2026
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1 min read
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Jef Akst
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cancer
Merck/Moderna, Summit/Akeso and ADCs to headline ESMO 2026
At the European Society of Medical Oncology meeting in Madrid this weekend, analysts will be watching for detailed data on Merck and Moderna’s personalized cancer vaccine, Summit and Akeso’s PD-1xVEGF bispecific therapy, and a host of antibody-drug conjugates.
October 19, 2026
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8 min read
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Tristan Manalac
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Cancer
ADC, Bispecifics and Kinase Blockers Steal the Spotlight at ESMO 2025 in Berlin
Pfizer, Merck, AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb were among the many biopharmas showing off novel cancer modalities at ESMO, with antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies and kinase inhibitors demonstrating encouraging efficacy and safety for various cancers.
October 22, 2025
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4 min read
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Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Novo Board Upended, ESMO Excitement, FDA Awards, Replimune’s U-Turn
Novo Nordisk’s leadership gets another shake-up as President Trump promises to significantly slash prices for its GLP-1 drugs; Summit/Akeso, Exelixis and more present new data at ESMO 2025; Replimune pops as FDA accepts resubmitted BLA; FDA names first winners of Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher program; and more.
October 22, 2025
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1 min read
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Heather McKenzie
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Cancer
AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo, BioNTech, Merus to Present Promising Cancer Therapies at ESMO Asia 2024
At the conference, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo will present their case for Dato-DXd in NSCLC, while BioNTech and Merus will reveal promising mid-stage data for their respective cancer candidates.
December 2, 2024
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4 min read
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Tristan Manalac
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
At ESMO 2026, Sun Pharma to Present Long-Term Follow-up Data on UNLOXCYT® (cosibelimab-ipdl) from One of the Largest Prospective Studies in Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (aCSCC)
October 23, 2026
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14 min read
Press Releases
Immutep Announces Presentation of Quality of Life Data from EFTISARC-NEO Phase II Trial at ESMO 2026
October 23, 2026
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6 min read
Press Releases
Marengo Therapeutics Presents Phase 2 STARt-001 Results at ESMO 2026 Demonstrating Tissue-Agnostic Single-Agent Activity of Invikafusp Alfa in TMB-H Solid Tumors Mostly Unresponsive to Immune Checkpoint Blockade
October 23, 2026
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8 min read
Press Releases
TORL BioTherapeutics Presents Preliminary Safety and Efficacy Data of Ixotatug Vedotin Monotherapy in Treatment-Refractory Germ Cell Tumors at the ESMO Congress 2026
October 23, 2026
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6 min read
Press Releases
BriaCell Announces ESMO 2026 Poster Highlighting Circulating Immune Biomarker Associated with Clinical Outcomes in Metastatic Breast Cancer
October 23, 2026
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6 min read
Press Releases
Revolution Medicines Presents Overall Survival Data for RASONQUE™ (daraxonrasib) Across Subgroups in Previously Treated Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer at ESMO 2026
October 23, 2026
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15 min read
Press Releases
IDE849 (SHR-4849) DLL3 TOP1 ADC Updated Phase 1 Results at ESMO 2026 Demonstrates Promising Anti-Tumor Activity and Preliminary Overall Survival Results in Relapsed Small Cell Lung Cancer and Neuroendocrine Carcinomas
October 23, 2026
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11 min read
Press Releases
2026 ESMO LBA | Innovent Announces International Phase 3 Study of Arcotatug Tavatecan (CLDN18.2-ADC) in Gastric Cancer Met Dual Primary Endpoints of PFS and OS
October 23, 2026
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13 min read
Press Releases
AdvanCell Presents Updated Phase 1 Results on ADVC001 at ESMO 2026 with Encouraging Long-term Data
October 23, 2026
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4 min read
Press Releases
ORIC® Pharmaceuticals Presents Preclinical and Translational Data to Support the Potential of Rinzimetostat to Enhance Sensitivity to Androgen Receptor Inhibition in Prostate Cancer at ESMO Congress 2026
October 23, 2026
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6 min read
Press Releases
ORIC® Pharmaceuticals Presents Potential Best-in-Class Data for Enozertinib in 1L NSCLC Patients with EGFR Atypical Mutations at ESMO Congress 2026 and Plans to Advance Enozertinib into a Global Phase 3 Trial
October 23, 2026
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10 min read
Press Releases
Full-Life Technologies Reports Encouraging Preliminary Phase 1 Safety and PSA Decline for FL-020 in mCRPC at ESMO 2026
October 23, 2026
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5 min read
Press Releases
Rakuten Medical Presents Long-Term Follow-up Results of ASP-1929 Photoimmunotherapy in Combination with Pembrolizumab for R/M HNSCC at ESMO 2026
October 23, 2026
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5 min read
Press Releases
ImmVira Presents Clinical Data from Three Bladder Cancer Studies at ESMO 2026
October 23, 2026
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4 min read
Press Releases
Merck and Moderna Will Present Results From Landmark Phase 3 INTerpath-001 Trial for Intismeran Autogene Plus KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at ESMO 2026 Presidential Symposium
October 23, 2026
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19 min read
Press Releases
New Grid Therapeutics GT103 Data to be Presented at ESMO 2026
October 23, 2026
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1 min read
Press Releases
Daiichi Sankyo Highlights Ongoing Progress Across Industry-Leading ADC Portfolio with New Research Updates at ESMO
October 22, 2026
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11 min read
Press Releases
Ivonescimab Data Sets across Multiple Tumor Types to Be Featured at ESMO 2026
October 22, 2026
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12 min read
Press Releases
Bio-Thera to Present Phase 2 Clinical Data for BAT8008 in Combination with BAT1308 at ESMO 2026
October 22, 2026
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4 min read
Press Releases
Foundation Medicine and Joint Collaborators to Present 12 Abstracts at the ESMO Congress 2026
October 21, 2026
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8 min read