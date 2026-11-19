New patent expands Anixa's intellectual property portfolio for its innovative ovarian cancer vaccine, complementing existing U.S. patent protection

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has issued Patent Number 3,005,025 covering key aspects of Anixa's ovarian cancer vaccine technology. The newly issued patent expands Anixa's international intellectual property protection for a vaccine designed to harness the immune system to potentially prevent or treat ovarian cancer.

The issued patent, exclusively licensed from Cleveland Clinic, is titled, "Ovarian Cancer Vaccines," and the co-inventors are Dr. Justin Johnson, the late Dr. Vincent Tuohy, both of Cleveland Clinic, and Dr. Suparna Mazumder, formerly of Cleveland Clinic. The patent covers methods of immunizing against the extracellular domain of anti-Müllerian hormone receptor II (AMHR2-ED), a protein domain expressed in normal ovaries prior to menopause and also aberrantly expressed in certain types of ovarian cancer.

Anixa's ovarian cancer vaccine, being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, represents a novel approach to preventing and treating ovarian cancer, particularly among high-risk populations such as those carrying BRCA mutations or with a family history of the disease.

This "retired" protein strategy, developed at Cleveland Clinic and licensed exclusively to Anixa, is designed to train the immune system to recognize and target cells associated with ovarian cancer while seeking to avoid harm to normal tissue. The approach seeks to exploit differences in protein expression between normal tissues and cancer cells, potentially providing a new strategy for cancer treatment and prevention.

The ovarian cancer vaccine is part of Anixa's broader cancer vaccine portfolio, which also includes its investigational breast cancer vaccine developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic. The breast cancer vaccine recently completed a Phase 1 clinical trial, funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Defense, in which all primary endpoints were met. Anixa believes that targeting proteins associated with cancer may offer opportunities to develop preventive vaccines for multiple cancer types.

The Canadian patent issuance complements the Company's existing patent protection in the United States. In July 2025, Anixa announced the issuance of U.S. Patent Number 12,357,593 covering key aspects of its ovarian cancer vaccine technology, including broad claims related to methods of eliciting an immune response targeting AMHR2-ED. Together, these patents provide protection in two important markets for Anixa's approach to developing an ovarian cancer vaccine.

"This Canadian patent further strengthens the international patent protection around our ovarian cancer vaccine program and reinforces our intellectual property position in our AMHR2-ED-targeted immunoprevention approach," stated Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences. "We believe vaccines designed to prevent cancer represent an important frontier in oncology. Our ovarian cancer vaccine is based on a differentiated scientific approach that targets a protein associated with ovarian cancer, with the long-term goal of preventing the disease before it develops. Strengthening our patent portfolio is an important part of our strategy to advance this technology and build a broader platform of cancer prevention vaccines."

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.



Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of liraltagene autoleucel, or lira-cel, an ovarian cancer immunotherapy being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. This technology is differentiated from other cell therapies as the natural ligand of the FSHR receptor, FSH, binds to the FSHR receptor on the tumor cell instead of an antibody fragment. Moffitt is a world leader in cancer immunotherapy treatments, pioneering next-generation cell therapies such as CAR-T, and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) to harness the power of the immune system. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. The breast and ovarian cancer vaccines were developed at Cleveland Clinic and exclusively licensed to Anixa. Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from the Company related to these vaccine technologies. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements



Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Contact:



Mike Catelani



President, COO & CFO



mcatelani@anixa.com



408-708-9808

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