Ovarian cancer

Pictured: Amgen's office in Tampa, Florida
Drug Development
Amgen Axes Development of Early-Stage Bispecific T-Cell Engager for Solid Tumors
Amgen has quietly discontinued the development of its Phase I bispecific T-cell engager AMG 794, which the company had been studying for several malignant solid tumors.
July 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: FDA sign at Washington D.C. headquarters
Policy
Zentalis Hit With FDA Partial Clinical Hold on Cancer Studies After Patient Deaths
Following two deaths due to presumed sepsis, the FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on three trials for Zentalis’ azenosertib including a Phase I in solid tumors, Phase II in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and Phase II in uterine serous carcinoma.
June 18, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
AbbVie's office in South San Francisco, California
Drug Development
AbbVie Sees Early ROI on $10B Immunogen Buy in Phase II Ovarian Cancer Win
AbbVie’s antibody-drug conjugate Elahere, developed by ImmunoGen, elicited a nearly 52% objective response rate in heavily pretreated patients with folate receptor-alpha-positive, platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer.
June 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D illustration of antibody-drug conjugates with their toxic payloads
TORL Targets Hot ADC Space with Oversubscribed $158M Series B-2
Bristol Myers Squibb-backed TORL BioTherapeutics announced Wednesday it will use proceeds from the Series B-2 financing round to advance its pipeline of antibody-drug conjugate therapies.
April 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Businessmen shaking hands after closing a deal
Deals
Genmab Leans into Hot ADC Space with $1.8B ProfoundBio Acquisition
Genmab announced Wednesday it is buying ProfoundBio and its pipeline of next-generation antibody-drug conjugates being developed for gynecologic cancers and other solid tumors.
April 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A pattern of ADCs, tumors and IV bags
Drug Development
The Next Wave of ADCs Could Treat Evasive Solid Tumors
With second-generation antibody-drug conjugates, Eli Lilly, Daiichi Sankyo and others look to reduce toxicity and improve the magnitude and duration of response.
April 2, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
AbbVie's office in South San Francisco, California
FDA
AbbVie Secures Full FDA Approval for ADC Elahere in Ovarian Cancer
AbbVie’s antibody-drug conjugate Elahere on Friday won the FDA’s full approval for the treatment of FRα-positive, platinum-resistant ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancers.
March 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
IMUNON Announces 11.1 Month Increase in Overall Survival in Patients with Newly Diagnosed, Advanced Ovarian Cancer Treated with IMNN-001
July 30, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
Predictive Oncology Enters Biomarker Discovery Market After Successful Retrospective Ovarian Cancer Study Yields Compelling Results
July 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Anixa Biosciences Announces FDA Approval of Individual Patient IND for its Ovarian Cancer CAR-T Therapy
July 23, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
REJOICE-Ovarian01 Phase 2/3 Trial of Raludotatug Deruxtecan Initiated in Patients with Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer
April 3, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Drug Development
Theratechnologies Initiates Increased Dose Level in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Sudocetaxel Zendusortide in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
March 21, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
Nuvectis Pharma Announces Encouraging Preliminary Data from the NXP800 Phase 1b Clinical Trial in Platinum-Resistant ARID1a-Mutated Ovarian Cancer
March 14, 2024
 · 
8 min read