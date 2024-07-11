Ovarian cancer
Amgen has quietly discontinued the development of its Phase I bispecific T-cell engager AMG 794, which the company had been studying for several malignant solid tumors.
Following two deaths due to presumed sepsis, the FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on three trials for Zentalis’ azenosertib including a Phase I in solid tumors, Phase II in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and Phase II in uterine serous carcinoma.
AbbVie’s antibody-drug conjugate Elahere, developed by ImmunoGen, elicited a nearly 52% objective response rate in heavily pretreated patients with folate receptor-alpha-positive, platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer.
Bristol Myers Squibb-backed TORL BioTherapeutics announced Wednesday it will use proceeds from the Series B-2 financing round to advance its pipeline of antibody-drug conjugate therapies.
Genmab announced Wednesday it is buying ProfoundBio and its pipeline of next-generation antibody-drug conjugates being developed for gynecologic cancers and other solid tumors.
With second-generation antibody-drug conjugates, Eli Lilly, Daiichi Sankyo and others look to reduce toxicity and improve the magnitude and duration of response.
AbbVie’s antibody-drug conjugate Elahere on Friday won the FDA’s full approval for the treatment of FRα-positive, platinum-resistant ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancers.
