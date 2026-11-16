Akeso’s Gumokimab (IL-17A) Receives NMPA Approval for Active Ankylosing Spondylitis

HONG KONG, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK) announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has approved the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for gumokimab, its self-developed IL-17A monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of active ankylosing spondylitis (AS). Active AS marks the second approved indication for gumokimab. In June 2026, gumokimab received approval in China for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The AS approval is supported by the positive results of the pivotal Phase 3 registration study AK111-303. The study met all pre-specified efficacy endpoints, demonstrating that gumokimab provides rapid, robust, and sustained relief of AS symptoms while significantly improving disease activity, physical function, and quality of life.

Ankylosing spondylitis is a chronic inflammatory disease that primarily affects the sacroiliac joints, spine, and peripheral joints. In severe cases, it can result in spinal deformity and functional impairment, substantially impacting patients' quality of life. IL-17A is a key pro-inflammatory cytokine implicated in the pathogenesis of autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis and ankylosing spondylitis. Gumokimab binds specifically and with high affinity to human IL-17A, blocking its interaction with IL-17 receptor A (IL-17RA) expressed on T cells, natural killer cells, and antigen-presenting cells, thereby inhibiting the downstream inflammatory cascade.

Professor Rong Mu, Principal Investigator of AK111-303 and Professor at Peking University Third Hospital, stated: "Clinical management of this disease continues to present significant challenges, and current treatment options do not fully address patients' needs regarding depth of response, long-term disease control, and accessibility. The positive results from the pivotal Phase 3 AK111-303 study demonstrated that gumokimab not only consistently achieved the core efficacy endpoints of ASAS20 and ASAS40 and rapidly improved symptoms such as pain and stiffness, but also delivered clear benefits in physical function and quality of life. We look forward to gumokimab becoming an important new treatment option in clinical practice, helping more patients achieve durable disease control, delay structural damage, and regain a higher quality of life."

Dr. Michelle Xia, Founder, Chairwoman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Akeso, commented: "We extend our sincere thanks to the investigators, study teams, and patients who participated in the AK111-303 trial. Their contributions have made this additional treatment option available to patients with AS in China. Substantial unmet medical needs persist in the global autoimmune disease landscape. Akeso continues to advance an expanding and differentiated portfolio of innovative therapies in this field: ebdarokimab (IL-12/IL-23) and gumokimab (IL-17A) are now both approved and available commercially; manfidokimab (IL-4Rα) has multiple indications progressing in late-stage development; and the first-in-class IL-4Rα/ST2 bispecific antibody AK139 is undergoing broader clinical evaluation across several indications. We remain committed to advancing these programs to expand treatment options for patients with autoimmune diseases, and to continue to innovate in this critical therapeutic area."

About Akeso



Akeso (HKEX: 9926.HK) is a leading biopharmaceutical company committed to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of the world's first or best-in-class innovative biological medicines. Founded in 2012, Akeso has built a comprehensive R&D innovation ecosystem anchored by its proprietary Tetrabody antibody technology platform, AI-powered drug R&D platform, Dual-Shield ADC technology platform, Dual-Lock T-cell engager (TCE) technology platform, Tissue-Smart siRNA/mRNA technology platform, and cell therapy technology platforms.

Backed by world-class GMP manufacturing facilities and a highly efficient, integrated commercialization system, Akeso has developed into a globally competitive biopharmaceutical enterprise. Leveraging its fully integrated, multi-functional platform, the Company maintains a robust pipeline of more than 50 innovative assets targeting cancer, autoimmune diseases, inflammation, metabolic disorders, and other major therapeutic areas. Of these, nearly 30 candidates have advanced into clinical trials, including 15 bispecific or multi-specific antibodies and bispecific ADCs. Eight innovative drugs are commercially available, and two additional drugs with three indications are currently under regulatory review for marketing approval.

Akeso is committed to becoming a global leader in biopharmaceuticals through efficient and breakthrough innovation in R&D, developing novel therapies that are first-in-class or best-in-class, and providing better disease solutions for patients around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements



This announcement by Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK, "Akeso") contains "forward-looking statements". These statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of Akeso's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any decision to purchase securities of Akeso. There can be no assurance that the drug candidate(s) indicated in this announcement or Akeso's other pipeline candidates will obtain the required regulatory approvals or achieve commercial success. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the P.R. China, the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; Akeso's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of Akeso's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

Akeso does not undertake any obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

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SOURCE Akeso, Inc.