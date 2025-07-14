After Three Strikes, Relmada Abandons Depression Drug Esmethadone 

Relmada Therapeutics has halted development of its investigational NMDA receptor blocker esmethadone, ending what has been a rough journey for the asset.

The company made the announcement in an SEC filing on Friday. The company said that it will terminate a January 2018 licensing agreement , under which it obtained global rights to esmethadone. The molecule was originally deveoped by Charles Inturrisi, a professor at Weill Cornell Medical. Inturrisi then himself licensed it to Medeor, co-founded Paolo Manfredi. Medeor merged with Relmada in 2013.

As per the terms of the original contract, Relmada paid a nonrefundable sum of $180,000 upfront to Inturrisi and Manfredi, plus $45,000 every three months ever since. Those quarterly payments were intended to continue until certain conditions were met, including the first market sale of esmethadone or the expiration of its patent. None of such events occurred over the course of the partnership.

Esmethadone’s development history has been fraught for some time now. In October 2022, the drug asset failed the Phase III RELIANCE III trial in major depressive disorder (MDD), unable to significantly ease the severity of depressive symptoms as a monotherapy versus placebo. Esmethadone delivered another late-stage disappointment in December of the same year, when the drug again showed no significant benefit in the RELIANCE I study, this time as an adjunctive MDD treatment.

For both RELIANCE I and RELIANCE III trials, Relmada blamed an “unplausible placebo response” for the lack of significant efficacy signals for esmethadone.

Then, in December 2024, the Phase III RELIANCE II also ended in failure , with an interim analysis finding a high likelihood of futility. A couple of weeks later, Relmada discontinued RELIANCE II and the Phase III RELIGHT study, also in MDD.

With esmethadone now gone from its pipeline, Relmada has “made the exploration of strategic product acquisitions our primary focus,” according to a note to investors on its website . The company is focusing its efforts on NDV-01, a Phase II proprietary sustained-release formulation of gemcitabine and docetaxel being trialed for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Relmada licensed NDV-01 from Trigone Pharma in March. Phase II data presented in April showed an 85% three-month overall response rate .

Relmada is the latest biotech to stumble in the difficult depression space. Last month, for example, Alto Neuroscience’s ALTO-203 was unable to significantly boost mood in patients with MDD in a Phase II study, forcing the California company to dig into exploratory endpoints and look at EEG biomarkers for signals of efficacy. In February, Supernus Pharmaceuticals likewise had a mid-stage stumble when its asset SPN-820 failed to improve symptom burden in patients with treatment-resistant depression.