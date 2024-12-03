Making the Grade: Drexel’s Biomedical Sciences Programs Boost Careers at All Stages

When Robert Sterling tells prospective students—including biopharma professionals—about the Division of Interdisciplinary and Career-Oriented (ICO) Programs at Drexel University, he highlights one of its key benefits: Those who finish one of the division’s 18 programs can apply what they learn right away.

“You’re walking out the door with practical knowledge and practical skills,” Sterling, co-director of the ICO division and director of its clinical research programs , told BioSpace. “There’s nothing wrong with abstract knowledge. Don’t get me wrong. But especially if you’re a working adult and you’re already out there and you’re seeking to improve your game, you want real-world knowledge. You want evidence-based training that you can start practically applying tomorrow.”

Flexible Programs Deliver Cutting-Edge Knowledge

Robert Sterling, Drexel University / Photo courtesy of Drexel

The master’s-level ICO programs—some of which are entirely online—are part of the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Professional Studies at Philadelphia-based Drexel’s College of Medicine. The offerings focus mainly on the biomedical and healthcare fields. Courses are designed for recent college graduates and active professionals looking to launch or advance their careers.

ICO students can earn certificates or Master of Science (MS) degrees. It typically takes just under two years to get a certificate and a bit less than three years for a master’s.

Programs include clinical research, where students can earn:



None of the clinical research programs require a thesis, and all are fully online.

Another program option is drug discovery and development, where students can get a Master of Science. It’s available in person and online, with thesis and nonthesis options.

Additional ICO programs include biomedicine and cell and gene therapy ; immunology ; and molecular basis of cancer .

One of the ICO division’s biggest benefits is that expert faculty members, including active professionals, teach the courses, said Sterling, a professor of pharmacology and physiology. In fact, he noted, all clinical research faculty members are adjuncts.

“They’re bringing real-world knowledge and real-world expertise to the table,” Sterling said. “So, it’s really current, it’s really up-to-date and it’s really cutting-edge knowledge that’s being transmitted to our students.”

Additional Training Sets Grads Apart in Tough Job Market

Paul McGonigle, Drexel University / Photo courtesy of Drexel

The ICO programs are especially valuable in today’s challenging biopharma job market, according to Paul McGonigle, co-director of the ICO division, director of the drug discovery and development program and professor of pharmacology.

“This is the sort of thing that helps distinguish you in a competitive job market,” McGonigle told BioSpace. “So, if you’re trying to get your first job or if you’re trying to advance in your career or keep your current job, having this additional training gives you a competitive advantage versus somebody who doesn’t have this training.”

Bency Oonnoonny, director of graduate admissions and recruitment at the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Professional Studies, agreed. She also told BioSpace that in times of recessions and layoffs, there’s always an uptick in people going back to school to update their skills.

Growing Demand for Online, Career-Oriented Programs

The demand for ICO programs, especially those administered online, has grown among working biopharma professionals, according to McGonigle. He noted that’s especially true for those new to the workforce.

“We get a lot of early-stage professionals who recognize within the first five years of their time in the field that they’re highly specialized fields, and if they want to advance, they typically need more training,” McGonigle said. “And if they aspire to be managers, that graduate degree is very, very helpful.”

Bency Oonnoonny, Drexel University / Photo courtesy of Drexel

A growing trend for specialized knowledge at companies is also driving demand, according to Oonnoonny.

“So, on one hand, our programs will prepare graduate students to transition right into that field—whether it’s industry, government, academia—and then our programs complement active professionals to help them to achieve their next goal, promotion, etcetera,” she said.

McGonigle noted that many students have shared that they received promotions or salary increases shortly after earning degrees.

A Personalized Approach to Study

Those who choose ICO programs find them to be very student focused, according to McGonigle. For example, he noted that faculty members get to know students and provide a lot of personal feedback to them, while Oonnoonny highlighted faculty serving as advisers.

McGonigle also pointed out that because ICO programs have an interdisciplinary approach, participants can take courses from multiple programs.

“It allows us to work with students to customize their plan of study and then really also allows them to get as much value as possible out of the education opportunity,” he said.

Regarding online programs specifically, McGonigle noted, “I don’t think most people realize how personal online education can be. Even though it’s asynchronous, it doesn’t have to be impersonal.”

Sterling agreed, citing virtual office hours and discussion board forums as examples of how faculty members ensure online students have engaged, active experiences. Oonnoonny noted the college offers orientation programs that provide information on everything from healthcare compliance to tutoring. She said it’s helpful for active professionals who haven’t attended school for a while.

“Everything is so super student-centric that you get that full, almost concierge service,” Oonnoonny said.

Students Have High Praise for ICO Programs

The Division of Interdisciplinary and Career-Oriented Programs at Drexel University is earning high marks from students. Sterling shared that the average postgraduation satisfaction rating on a five-point scale is about 4.85, and exit interviews are positive. He said when students are asked if they’d recommend the programs to others, the answer is almost always yes.

Drexel has also received positive feedback about the ICO programs’ practical utility, according to McGonigle.

“I’ve had students come back to me in the very first course that we teach and say ‘I was able to use some of the information that I learned in that course in my job right away,’” he said. “So, that is very, very gratifying.”