$40M in tax incentives expected to generate 1,600+ life sciences jobs in Massachusetts

Thirty-eight life sciences companies are expected to create a combined 1,644 jobs in Massachusetts through tax incentive awards totaling $40 million, the Healey-Driscoll Administration and Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC) announced Monday. Award recipients must add those positions this year and retain them through Dec. 31, 2028.

Of the 38 companies receiving tax incentives to grow their research, development and manufacturing operations in Massachusetts, 31 are expanding outside of Boston and Cambridge. Their 1,175 combined jobs will represent 71% of the positions added.

Eleven recipients are receiving at least $1 million. Four of those companies will create over 100 positions each. The largest award, $10 million, is going to Insulet. The Acton, Massachusetts–based medical device company will add 250 jobs in Acton.

The five expansion locations that will be home to the highest number of new positions are Cambridge (262), Acton (250), Waltham (212), Boston (207) and Devens (179).

In the Sept. 28 announcement, Massachusetts Lieutenant Gov. Kim Driscoll noted the tax incentive program’s value to those seeking employment and the hiring companies themselves.

“Our life sciences industry supports good jobs and economic growth in communities across Massachusetts,” Driscoll said. “These investments are helping companies expand, hire more workers and continue developing new technologies that can improve people’s lives. We’re proud to support their growth here in Massachusetts.”

To date through the tax incentive program, life sciences businesses have committed to creating more than 22,300 jobs, according to the announcement. There are times, however, when awardees fall short of expectations. For example, 17 companies meant to create 426 combined life sciences positions in Massachusetts from 2021 to 2025 and keep them through at least last year did not. The combined net headcount increase as of Dec. 31, 2025, was 41, according to MLSC.

Companies not in compliance with their hiring commitments are decertified and must return tax incentives to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue.