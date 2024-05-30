Tyler Patchen

Tyler is a journalist with over six years of experience in the world of business journalism. He started his career with the Birmingham Business Journal in Birmingham, Alabama writing about health care, technology, sports business and education. He previously worked as a reporter for Endpoints News and for BioSpace, covering biopharma business and manufacturing. Tyler currently lives in Birmingham, Alabama and holds interests in reading, golf and is also a passionate sports fan. You can reach him at tpatchen94@gmail.com.