Freelance Writer

Tyler is a journalist with over six years of experience in the world of business journalism. He started his career with the Birmingham Business Journal in Birmingham, Alabama writing about health care, technology, sports business and education. He previously worked as a reporter for Endpoints News and for BioSpace, covering biopharma business and manufacturing. Tyler currently lives in Birmingham, Alabama and holds interests in reading, golf and is also a passionate sports fan. You can reach him at tpatchen94@gmail.com.

Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
FDA
FDA Lifts Partial Hold on BioNTech, MediLink’s ADC Cancer Trial
In June, the regulator placed a partial clinical hold on a Phase I trial of the companies’ antibody-drug conjugate after three patient deaths were reported.
August 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pills and cash
IRA
Experts Analyze IRA’s Effect as the Industry Awaits Negotiated CMS Drug Prices
The new Medicare prices for the first 10 drugs negotiated under the Inflation Reduction Act are expected soon. Analysts and researchers are divided on the long-term effects of the law.
August 14, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Podcast
Lykos Rejection, Pfizer’s RSV Win, Lilly Vs. Novo and More
Lykos Therapeutics will ask the FDA to reconsider its rejection of the company’s MDMA-assisted PTSD therapy, Pfizer scores positive Phase III results for its RSV vaccine, a roundup of Q2 earnings season and more.
August 14, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
BioNTech, BMS, Merck/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Earnings
Q2 Recap: Smooth Sailing for Some, but COVID Cliff and Vaccine Issues Thwart Others
While some biopharma companies beat expectations, others fell short for various reasons, with some deciding to return or axe assets.
August 13, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Photo illustration of hundred dollar bill and graph
Startups
Halda Therapeutics Raises $126M in Series B Extension to Advance Two Cancer Candidates
The Connecticut-based biotech, which emerged from stealth last year, has secured $202 million to date as it looks to move two assets targeting prostate and breast cancer into the clinic.
August 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Sign of U.S. Department of Health & Huma
Policy
J&J’s Stelara More Expensive Under Medicare Part D Than Part B: OIG
With Medicare expenditures on Stelara increasing nearly tenfold, a new report from the HHS Office of Inspector General has found major differences in drug payment amounts under Part B versus Part D.
August 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Merck Research Laboratories in South San Francisco, California
Lung Cancer
Merck Halts Phase III Trial of Keytruda, Anti-TIGIT Combo in Small Cell Lung Cancer
The pharma said Thursday it is stopping a late-stage study of its blockbuster Keytruda plus the anti-TIGIT antibody vibostolimab and chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, following a recommendation from an independent data monitoring committee.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley; Merck & Co. Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical company
Vaccines
Gardasil Chinese Distribution Issue Still a Mystery to Analysts
After Merck noted the issue in its Q2 earnings call without providing specifics, analysts are left in the dark about the HPV vaccine’s future in China.
August 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Donkey and elephant with money
Policy
As Election Nears, Pharma Hedges Campaign Contribution Bets
Lobbying groups and individuals connected with the industry are supporting candidates from both parties, with a particular focus on the future of the 340B discount program and pharmacy benefit managers.
August 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Podcast
Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos’ Moment of Truth
With U.S. election season now in full swing, BioSpace looks at pharmaceutical-associated campaign contributions. Plus, Q2 earnings, Adaptimmune’s big approval, an anticipated FDA decision on an MDMA-assisted treatment and more.
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Sangamo Therapeutics headquarters in Brisbane, California
Deals
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
Sangamo Therapeutics announced Tuesday it secured an exclusive licensing agreement with Roche’s Genentech, which is paying $50 million in near-term upfront fees and milestone payments to develop novel genomic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases.
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
As part of a pipeline realignment, Bristol Myers Squibb is returning the rights to Agenus for its proprietary TIGIT bispecific antibody program and terminating their 2021 license, development and commercialization agreement.
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Earnings
Moderna Cuts Full-Year Revenue Guidance as COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Crater in Q2
Moderna’s stock price plunged more than 20% in Thursday morning trading after the company lowered its 2024 revenue guidance due to weak demand for its coronavirus vaccine in the second quarter.
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Photo illustration of hundred dollar bill and graph
Deals
Biopharma Investment Activity Continued to Rise in Q2: J.P. Morgan
A report from J.P. Morgan shows an increase in biopharma activity so far this year and where some improvement can be made.
July 31, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Podcasts
Q2 Earnings Bonanza, M&A Accelerates and Alzheimer’s Data
Second-quarter earnings season continues with Big Pharma beating Wall Street expectations, the author of an encrypted email sent to BioSpace has a proposal for Moderna and Merck, Roche and Viking seek quicker entry to the obesity market, and AAIC is in full swing.
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
