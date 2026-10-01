Lung diease
Bristol Myers Squibb will soon release Phase 3 data for admilparant that could make or break Contineum Therapeutics’ rival product. But reports of a death due to liver injury in the pharma’s program have caused some unease about the drug class.
Mereo BioPharma’s asset, dubbed alvelestat, is set to enter Phase 3 development for AATD-LD in 2027.
Despite a Phase 3 miss, Gossamer Bio is full steam ahead for its lung disease asset, pointing to previous “review issues” at the FDA as one of the reasons to continue development.
Zymeworks announced a new plan to become a royalty-driven company last year, making Theravance a perfect match.
After a Phase 2 flop, Brinsupri exits the race to market for the chronic skin disease hidradenitis suppurativa, but other companies, including Incyte, Novartis and UCB, have recently notched clinical and regulatory victories.
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