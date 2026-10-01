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Lung diease

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Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
BMS reports liver injury events in lung disease program, with key readout near
Bristol Myers Squibb will soon release Phase 3 data for admilparant that could make or break Contineum Therapeutics’ rival product. But reports of a death due to liver injury in the pharma’s program have caused some unease about the drug class.
October 1, 2026
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3 min read
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Annalee Armstrong
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Rare diseases
Sentynl bets up to $475M in licensing deal for Mereo’s rare lung disease asset
Mereo BioPharma’s asset, dubbed alvelestat, is set to enter Phase 3 development for AATD-LD in 2027.
August 12, 2026
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1 min read
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Tristan Manalac
3D Paper Cut Pair of Lung dotted with yellow tumor bacteria infection spread across on a blue background with no text. Yellow dots as virus infection in the lungs. Vector Illustration.
Business
Gossamer regains rights to lung disease asset from Chiesi after Phase 3 fail
Despite a Phase 3 miss, Gossamer Bio is full steam ahead for its lung disease asset, pointing to previous “review issues” at the FDA as one of the reasons to continue development.
July 27, 2026
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3 min read
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Gabrielle Masson
Solution Concept with Handshake on Chalkboard Background
Mergers & acquisitions
Zymeworks adds lung disease drug, royalty deals in nearly $1B pick up of Theravance
Zymeworks announced a new plan to become a royalty-driven company last year, making Theravance a perfect match.
June 29, 2026
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2 min read
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Annalee Armstrong
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Dermatology
Insmed Scraps Skin Plans for Lung Disease Drug as Competitors Make Headway
After a Phase 2 flop, Brinsupri exits the race to market for the chronic skin disease hidradenitis suppurativa, but other companies, including Incyte, Novartis and UCB, have recently notched clinical and regulatory victories.
April 8, 2026
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Roivant Announces Positive Results from PHocus Study of Mosliciguat in Patients with Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD) and Unveils Ongoing Phase 3 PHrontier Study
September 8, 2026
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12 min read
Press Releases
Pulmovant Announces Positive Results from PHocus Study of Mosliciguat in Patients with Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD) and Unveils Ongoing Phase 3 PHrontier Study
September 8, 2026
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12 min read
Press Releases
Pulmovant to Present Topline Results from the Phase 2 PHocus Study of Mosliciguat in Patients with Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD) at the ERS Congress 2026 on Tuesday, September 8, 2026
September 6, 2026
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6 min read
Press Releases
Roivant to Present Topline Results from the Phase 2 PHocus Study of Mosliciguat in Patients with Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD) at the ERS Congress 2026 on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, and Host Investor Call
September 6, 2026
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4 min read
Press Releases
Sentynl Therapeutics and Mereo BioPharma Announce Option and License Agreement for alvelestat in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency-Associated Lung Disease (AATD-LD)
August 11, 2026
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11 min read
Press Releases
Mereo BioPharma and Sentynl Therapeutics Announce Option and License Agreement for alvelestat in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency-Associated Lung Disease (AATD-LD)
August 11, 2026
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11 min read
Press Releases
MannKind Announces Ralinepag Dry Powder Inhalation (DPI) Program to be Pursued for Pulmonary Hypertension and Fibrotic Lung Diseases
May 6, 2026
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5 min read
Press Releases
Humanetics Corporation Announces Investigator-Initiated Phase 2 Trial in Patients with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Underlying Interstitial Lung Disease
April 1, 2026
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2 min read
Press Releases
AN2 Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Investigator-Initiated Clinical Trial of Epetraborole for Mycobacterium abscessus Complex Lung Disease
March 31, 2026
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5 min read
Press Releases
Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation expands national care network, strengthening access to expert lung disease care
March 5, 2026
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7 min read
Press Releases
Altesa BioSciences Closes Oversubscribed $75 Million Series B Financing to Transform Treatment of Chronic Lung Diseases
February 19, 2026
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5 min read
Press Releases
Pulmovant Announces Completion of Enrollment in the Phase 2 PHocus Study of Mosliciguat in Patients with Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD)
February 8, 2026
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7 min read
Press Releases
AN2 Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance to Proceed with 90-Patient Investigator-Initiated Trial (IIT) of Epetraborole in Patients with M. abscessus Lung Disease
January 12, 2026
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5 min read