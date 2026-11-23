Invivyd’s next-gen monoclonal antibody is estimated to protect against 70-90% of symptomatic COVID-19 infections in a Phase 3 interim analysis, teeing up accelerated approval submission plans for the first quarter of 2027.

The readout garnered the support of Robert Redfield, who led the CDC from 2018 to 2021. The American virologist does not have any public ties to the biotech.

“Invivyd is making possible what has been elusive for years: giving people true protection from symptomatic COVID infection without experiencing inflammation and the safety and tolerability challenges of COVID-19 vaccines,” Redfield said in Invivyd’s Monday release.

The fresh data centers on Declaration, a late-stage trial for monoclonal antibody VYD2311, also known as ibramvibart. The drug was delivered via intramuscular (IM) injection either once or three times 30 days apart in people at least 12 years old, with the study covering the 90-day response after the first shot. The study enrolled 1,770 people, randomizing participants to receive either placebo or the investigational antibody, which is designed to glom onto the virus that causes COVID-19 and stop it from entering cells.

In the interim analysis, VYD2311 demonstrated durable antiviral activity predictive of clinical protection levels of 70-90% at 90 days for both dosing groups as compared to placebo—the trial’s primary endpoint.

This compares to data Invivyd pulled for traditional COVID-19 vaccines, estimating a 30-35% reduction in medically attended COVID-19 for 90 days. Efficacy figures range widely across medical literature, with a New England Journal of Medicine analysis of numerous studies finding mRNA vaccines against the circulating COVID-19 variant had a pooled effectiveness against hospitalization of 46%.

Declaration’s secondary endpoints were met, with the antibody showing “an overall highly attractive safety and tolerability profile” in both groups, according to Invivyd. The biopharma said safety data was similar to those receiving placebo but didn’t provide specifics.

Invivyd is keeping the clinical COVID-19 events fully blinded to support a potential traditional approval application.

For analysts with H.C. Wainwright, the readout “support VYD2311’s potential as a broadly used IM prophylactic,” with the firm reiterating a “buy” rating for the company’s stock. In particular, the analysts highlighted the drug’s single-dose profile as commercially important, while noting that the interim analysis remains a projection.

“Today marks the dawn of a new era in our 300-year history of human immunization,” Invivyd CEO Marc Elia said in a prepared statement. “People have long sought new options for protection against COVID infection, and we intend to make VYD2311 available soon.”

Invivyd will combine the Declaration data with the late-stage Liberty findings, which read out in September and found VYD2311 was superior in safety and tolerability compared to an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Connecticut biotech.

The company has been in talks with both HHS and the FDA regarding potential regulatory pathways and expects a biologics licensing application (BLA) review to be conducted by or with input from the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER).

VYD2311 was created using Invivyd’s platform that is designed to neutralize contemporary virus lineages. The candidate has the same antibody backbone as Pemgarda—or pemivibart—a monoclonal antibody that secured FDA emergency use authorization in 2024 for the pre-exposure prophylaxis of symptomatic COVID-19 in certain immunocompromised patients.

The biotech—which rebranded from Adagio Therapeutics in 2022—is also developing adintrevimab, another monoclonal antibody that provided prophylactic efficacy against COVID-19 in a Phase 2/3 trial amid the omicron variant wave.

“Invivyd’s work with monoclonal antibodies, starting with adintrevimab, and then pemivibart, and now including VYD2311, has the potential to quickly become standard of care and stop COVID in its tracks,” former CDC director Redfield added in the release.